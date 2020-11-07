These are the 182,000 votes that won Joe Biden the presidency

Amid a global pandemic and the highest voter turnout in more than a century, the presidential race has been called for Joe Biden with 273 electoral votes. Biden was put over the edge by more than 147,000 votes in the state of Michigan and, after a days-long count, 34,000 votes in Pennsylvania. At the time the race was called Biden held a razor-thin 7,000-vote lead in Georgia. The state hasn’t voted for a Democrat for president since 1992.

The ballots counted on Election Day set the candidates up for a tight race. Over the following days, a marked “blue shift” occurred as election officials continued to count a historic number of early and mail-in votes. In many states, these skewed heavily Democratic and were counted after in-person returns.

In 2016, President Trump won Michigan by a mere 11,000 votes. When the race was called, Biden had won the state by more than 147,000. In Pennsylvania, which Trump previously won by more than 44,000 votes, Biden’s margin was 34,000. In Wisconsin, a 22,000-vote win by Trump in 2016 is comparable to Biden’s 2020 win by 20,000 votes.

Some battleground state calls on election night sent signals that the expected blue wave would not materialize, meaning the race could drag on for days as votes were counted. Trump over-performed polling averages in Florida, winning by a margin of 377,000 votes, despite Biden’s focus on in-person rallies there in the final few weeks of the campaign.

While Democrats made limited efforts to flip Texas and its 38 electoral votes, the state remained firmly in the GOP’s column by a margin of more than 656,000 votes. That is about six percent of total votes cast in the state. While voters in Texas swung largely toward Biden in Houston, Austin and Dallas, this was offset by Republican gains in the Rio Grande Valley.

While a handful of votes in a handful of states gave Biden the victory, Biden also led the popular vote by a margin of more than 4 million when the race was called. That number is likely to grow as final counts come in from Democratic-leaning states that take a long time to finalize counts, such as California and New York. It’s a larger winning margin than Hillary Clinton’s popular-vote margin of 2.8 million in 2016.

When the race was called, Biden had won more than 74 million votes across the country — the most votes cast for any presidential candidate in history.