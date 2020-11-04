Politics

2020 turnout is on pace to break century-old records

Vote counting continues, but many states have already hit new high marks

Although millions of presidential ballots are still being counted, total voter turnout is already approaching 2016′s level.

The latest turnout figures, based on 2020 votes counted and additional known early votes, stand only a few percentage points away from breaking a 60-year-old record set in 1960. After that, the next records that could fall are way back near the beginning of the 20th century.

These figures are not projections and will continue to rise as more votes are counted. Some estimates of the final turnout put it at over 66 percent.

So far, state records from 1980 already have fallen in states across the East and Midwest, especially in battleground states, where expectations of a close contest tend to boost voter participation. Millions more ballots remain to be counted.

About this story

Turnout figures are based on historic and current estimates from the U.S. Elections Project of adults who are eligible to vote and of ballots cast. The 2020 vote totals are from Edison Research. For states with few ballots reported, turnout is based on early ballots cast reported by the Associated Press.

