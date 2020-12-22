2020 has been 97 months long, so here’s everything you forgot about in this memorable year.

WHEW. We finally made it to the end of 2020. We’ve spent most of the year focused on the coronavirus pandemic and the U.S. presidential election, but that’s not all that happened. With so much time spent at home, we read books, wrote critical essays, learned new skills and kept sourdough starters and new plants alive all year.

Just kidding — we spent the whole time watching TV and browsing the Internet. And considering we can barely remember what month it is now (it’s March 237th, isn’t it?), we forgot about some things that made us cringe, laugh, cry or do all three at once.

Nature is wild We haven’t been able to go outside much this year, but the natural world is still there, even if we forgot some of its major story lines. After all, if there’s one thing we can rely on Mother Nature for, it’s the reminder that the world stops for no one. At least until the inevitable heat death of the universe. But that’s a worry for 2021! It’s raining moon water Scientists found evidence of water on the moon! Okay, so they’re just individual molecules that are so spread out they can’t even form ice or liquid water, but it’s 2020 — we’ll take what we can get. Murder hornets are...a thing The good news about murder hornets is that they don’t murder humans, although multiple stings could cause death. The bad news is that they could literally destroy U.S. honeybee populations, which we’re told are important to plants or something. Baby panda alert In a surprising twist that the National Zoo’s chief veterinarian compared to a “Hail Mary pass,” 2020 gifted us a new baby panda! Mei Xiang, a 22-year-old panda at the zoo, gave birth to her fourth cub in August. He was named Xiao Qi Ji, which means “little miracle.” (Smithsonian’s National Zoo via Getty Images)

At least we have the memes Ah yes, the one shining light in this mess: memes. What better interruption between bouts of doom scrolling? We could honestly fill an entire page with just this section, but here are a few highlights that made us chuckle. Or at least type out variations of "I'm in hYsTERiCS," "HELP" or "!!?@?$?2/3/@#?" while staring at our phones with a straight face. 12-foot Home Depot skeletons Perhaps it was appropriate that the year's hottest garden ornament was a 12-foot skeleton with glowing eyes, considering everything else that was going on. The $300 Halloween decoration sold by Home Depot was out of stock virtually everywhere, allowing people to practice the patience they would need to buy a PlayStation 5 in November. Da Vinki?? These twins, who are professional wrestlers, captured our hearts with their TikTok "himbo" act (yes, they know who Leonardo Da Vinci is) in September. The year's chillest TikTok The most accurately titled video on the Web is just called "morning vibes," and we could watch it all day long, cranberry juice in hand. "I didn't think people were gonna vibe to it on a level like this," the creator, Nathan Apodaca told a Washington Post reporter. Everything is cake Remember this summer when everything was cake? This section was cake THE WHOLE TIME.

Please stand by for these films... We did get to watch “Emma” and “The Invisible Man” at home this year (and “Wonder Woman 1984” will be available Friday), but most of 2020′s most anticipated features were delayed to 2021. There’s plenty to unpack about how the movie industry was hit by the pandemic, but Twitter was more concerned with a very important question: Does this mean “Sonic the Hedgehog” has a shot at winning Best Picture? ( Universal Pictures ) “F9” ( Universal Pictures ) “No Time To Die” ( Universal Pictures ) “Minions: The Rise of Gru” ( Paramount Pictures ) “A Quiet Place Part II” ( Paramount Pictures ) “Top Gun: Maverick” ( Sony Pictures ) “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” ( Warner Bros. ) “In The Heights” ( 20th Century Studios ) “The King’s Man” Movie “Dune” “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” “Candyman” “Black Widow” “Eternals”

Our (brief) TV show obsessions Stop asking me if I’m still watching, Netflix. We all know I am. The sagging indent on my couch knows, my “work from home” sweatpants know, and my “how to play chess” search history knows. We’ve probably racked up more hours watching TV this year than is strictly healthy, but at least we’re not pronouncing “Emily in Paris” like it rhymes. “The Good Place” Remember when we all cried about the ending of “The Good Place”? That was THIS YEAR! But since it took place before the pandemic, it might as well have been 100 years ago. ( NBCUniversal )

Our fave quarantine games When lockdowns first started, there were a few things that suddenly became harder to come by: toilet paper, disinfectant wipes and … Nintendo Switches? (Little did we know the Switch shortage would simply be practice for the launch of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.) But with so many people at home, a lot of us suddenly had time to spare, and video games were there to distract us. “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” saves the day We’ve rechecked our star charts and still can’t figure out why we were so fortunate to get “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” at exactly the moment we needed it most. The Nintendo game was perfect for lockdown because unlike us, our virtual characters could leave the house, have lavish weddings, not worry about a global pandemic, go trick-or-treating, high five their friends, promote real-life presidential candidates, visit other islands and make millions and millions of bells on the stalk market.

What a wild ride. 2020 has been a slog of a year, but hey! At least we’re done with the entire concept of time, right? ...No? There’s another year? Jeez how many more of these things are there.

Well, no pressure or anything, 2021, but all eyes are on you. Here’s to more TV obsessions, celebrity oopsies and memes.

