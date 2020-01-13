Fill out your Oscars ballot
The 2020 Oscar nominations are here. Who will win big at the 92nd annual Academy Awards? We’ll have to wait until Feb. 9 to find out, but until then, you can predict the winners below and share your picks.
If you need a quick refresher on this year’s nominations, take a look. Who will win best picture? Will it be a biographical story such as “The Irishman” or “Ford v Ferrari?” Or a dramatic one like “Joker,” “Marriage Story,” “Little Women” or “1917?” Will laughter prevail with “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” or “Jojo Rabbit?” And there’s always “Parasite.”
Best picture
Netflix has two movies nominated for Best Picture this year — “Marriage Story” and “The Irishman.” Netflix won the award last year with Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma.”
Best director
Martin Scorsese has received nine nominations for best director, but has won only for “The Departed” in 2006.
Best actor in a leading role
Joaquin Phoenix has never won an Oscar, but he’s been nominated three times for best actor in 2005’s “Walk the Line” and 2012’s “The Master” and for supporting actor in “Gladiator” from 2000.
Best actress in a leading role
Cynthia Erivo already has an Emmy, a Tony and a Grammy. Will she win an Oscar this year?
Actor in a supporting role
Joe Pesci gave the shortest speech ever after winning the best supporting actor honor for his role 1990’s “Goodfellas.” He said: “It’s my privilege. Thank you.”
Actress in a supporting role
Scarlettt Johannson is nominated for both best actress in leading and supporting roles this year for “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit,” respectively.
Best original screenplay
Quentin Tarantino won an Oscar for best writing for an original screenplay for the 2012 movie “Django Unchained.”
Best adapted screenplay
“Gangs of New York” from 2002 was the last film that writer Steven Zaillian worked with Martin Scorsese.
Best animated feature film
“I Lost My Body” was the first animated film to win the Nespresso Grand Prize at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival International Critics’ Week.
Documentary feature
“Honeyland” won three awards at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.
Best foreign language film
“Parasite” director Bong Joon-Ho’s breakout film was “Memories of Murder” from 2003.
Best original score
Cousins Randy Newman (“Marriage Story”) and Thomas Newman (“1917”) go head-to-head in this year’s Oscar nominations for best original score.
Best original song
″(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” won best song in the 2020 Golden Globes.
Best sound editing
Wylie Stateman has been nominated for best sound editing eight times but has never won. Movies he was nominated for included “Django Unchained,” “Inglourious Basterds” and “Born on the Fourth of July.”
Best sound mixing
Skywalker Sound, who worked on “Ad Astra,” also works on NASA projects.
Best makeup and hair styling
“Bombshell” makeup artist Rick Baker holds the record for both most wins (7) and most nominations (11) for best makeup and hairstyling.
Best cinematography
Roger Deakins was nominated for the Oscar for best cinematography 14 times before winning his first for “Blade Runner 2049” in 2017.
Best production design
Production designer Dennis Gassner worked with Sam Mendes on “1917” in addition to two other films with him: “Skyfall” and “Spectre.”
Best film editing
Thelma Schoonmaker has won this category three times with “The Departed,” The Aviator” and “Raging Bull.”
Best visual effect
Robert De Niro, 76, first appeared in “The Irishman” portraying a 24-year-old character.
Best animated short film
“Kitbull” is the latest short film released through Pixar’s SparkShorts program.
Best documentary short subject
“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)” is based on a non-profit organization in Afghanistan that teaches young girls to read, write — and skateboard — in Kabul.
Best costume design
When the Oscar for costume design was first presented in 1949, two separate awards were given for color and black-and-white movies.
Best live action short film
“The Neighbors’ Window” was written and directed by three-time Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker, Marshall Curry.
