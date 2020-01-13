Fill out your Oscars ballot

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

The 2020 Oscar nominations are here. Who will win big at the 92nd annual Academy Awards? We’ll have to wait until Feb. 9 to find out, but until then, you can predict the winners below and share your picks.

If you need a quick refresher on this year’s nominations, take a look. Who will win best picture? Will it be a biographical story such as “The Irishman” or “Ford v Ferrari?” Or a dramatic one like “Joker,” “Marriage Story,” “Little Women” or “1917?” Will laughter prevail with “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” or “Jojo Rabbit?” And there’s always “Parasite.”

Poll responses

Best picture 1 of 24

Ford v Ferrari The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Little Women Marriage Story 1917 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Parasite

Netflix has two movies nominated for Best Picture this year — “Marriage Story” and “The Irishman.” Netflix won the award last year with Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma.”

Best director 2 of 24

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” Todd Phillips, “Joker” Sam Mendes, “1917” Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”

Martin Scorsese has received nine nominations for best director, but has won only for “The Departed” in 2006.

Best actor in a leading role 3 of 24

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Joaquin Phoenix has never won an Oscar, but he’s been nominated three times for best actor in 2005’s “Walk the Line” and 2012’s “The Master” and for supporting actor in “Gladiator” from 2000.

Best actress in a leading role 4 of 24

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” Charlize Theron, “Bombshell” Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Cynthia Erivo already has an Emmy, a Tony and a Grammy. Will she win an Oscar this year?

Actor in a supporting role 5 of 24

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” Al Pacino, “The Irishman” Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Joe Pesci gave the shortest speech ever after winning the best supporting actor honor for his role 1990’s “Goodfellas.” He said: “It’s my privilege. Thank you.”

Actress in a supporting role 6 of 24

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” Scarlettt Johannson, “Jojo Rabbit” Florence Pugh, “Little Women” Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Scarlettt Johannson is nominated for both best actress in leading and supporting roles this year for “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit,” respectively.

Best original screenplay 7 of 24

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story” Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, “Parasite” Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Rian Johnson, “Knives Out” Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, “1917”

Quentin Tarantino won an Oscar for best writing for an original screenplay for the 2012 movie “Django Unchained.”

Best adapted screenplay 8 of 24

Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit” Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman ” Greta Gerwig, “Little Women” Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes” Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, “Joker”

“Gangs of New York” from 2002 was the last film that writer Steven Zaillian worked with Martin Scorsese.

Best animated feature film 9 of 24

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World I Lost My Body Klaus Missing Link Toy Story 4

“I Lost My Body” was the first animated film to win the Nespresso Grand Prize at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival International Critics’ Week.

Documentary feature 10 of 24

American Factory The Cave The Edge of Democracy For Sama Honeyland

“Honeyland” won three awards at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

Best foreign language film 11 of 24

“Les Misérables” (France) “Honeyland” (North Macedonia) “Corpus Christi” (Poland) “Parasite” (South Korea) “Pain and Glory” (Spain)

“Parasite” director Bong Joon-Ho’s breakout film was “Memories of Murder” from 2003.

Best original score 12 of 24

“Joker,” Hildur Gudnadottir “Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat “Marriage Story,” Randy Newman “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams “1917,” Thomas Newman

Cousins Randy Newman (“Marriage Story”) and Thomas Newman (“1917”) go head-to-head in this year’s Oscar nominations for best original score.

Best original song 13 of 24

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4” “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” “Rocketman” “I’m Standing with You,” “Breakthrough” “Into the Unknown,” “Frozen II” “Stand Up,” “Harriet”

″(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” won best song in the 2020 Golden Globes.

Best sound editing 14 of 24

Ford v Ferrari Joker Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 1917 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Wylie Stateman has been nominated for best sound editing eight times but has never won. Movies he was nominated for included “Django Unchained,” “Inglourious Basterds” and “Born on the Fourth of July.”

Best sound mixing 15 of 24

Ad Astra Ford v Ferrari Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 1917 Joker

Skywalker Sound, who worked on “Ad Astra,” also works on NASA projects.

Best makeup and hair styling 16 of 24

Bombshell Joker Judy Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 1917

“Bombshell” makeup artist Rick Baker holds the record for both most wins (7) and most nominations (11) for best makeup and hairstyling.

Best cinematography 17 of 24

Rodrigo Prieto, “The Irishman” Lawrence Sher, “Joker” Jarin Blaschke, “The Lighthouse” Roger Deakins, “1917” Robert Richardson, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Roger Deakins was nominated for the Oscar for best cinematography 14 times before winning his first for “Blade Runner 2049” in 2017.

Best production design 18 of 24

The Irishman Jojo Rabbit 1917 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Parasite

Production designer Dennis Gassner worked with Sam Mendes on “1917” in addition to two other films with him: “Skyfall” and “Spectre.”

Best film editing 19 of 24

“Ford v Ferrari,” Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland “The Irishman,” Thelma Schoonmaker “Jojo Rabbit,” Tom Eagles “Joker,” Jeff Groth “Parasite,” Yang Jinmo

Thelma Schoonmaker has won this category three times with “The Departed,” The Aviator” and “Raging Bull.”

Best visual effect 20 of 24

Avengers: Endgame The Irishman The Lion King Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 1917

Robert De Niro, 76, first appeared in “The Irishman” portraying a 24-year-old character.

Best animated short film 21 of 24

Dcera (Daughter) Hair Love Kitbull Memorable Sister

“Kitbull” is the latest short film released through Pixar’s SparkShorts program.

Best documentary short subject 22 of 24

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) Life Overtakes Me St. Louis Superman In the Absence Walk, Run, Cha-Cha

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)” is based on a non-profit organization in Afghanistan that teaches young girls to read, write — and skateboard — in Kabul.

Best costume design 23 of 24

“The Irishman,” Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson “Jojo Rabbit,” Mayes C. Rubeo “Joker,” Mark Bridges “Little Women,” Jacqueline Durran “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Arianne Phillips

When the Oscar for costume design was first presented in 1949, two separate awards were given for color and black-and-white movies.

Best live action short film 24 of 24

Brotherhood Nefta Football Club The Neighbors’ Window Saria A Sister