Fragile lux How a 'palace' made from chopsticks revolutionized art Alberto Giacometti's "The Palace at 4 a.m.," 1932. (Museum of Modern Art, New York, Alberto Giacometti Estate; VAGA at Artists Rights Society; ADAGP)

In the early 1930s, before he turned to the attenuated heads and acid-nibbled bodies modeled from life that made him famous, Alberto Giacometti made strange objects from materials such as wood, plaster, metal and marble. They looked like ritualistic tools or stilted — stuck — erotic scenarios from some ancient dream.

This was the heyday of surrealism. Sex and violence — and the idea that art might mediate our darkest, most uninhibited urges — were somewhere near the core of surrealism, which took its lead, of course, from the theories of Sigmund Freud.

Freud himself had no time for the surrealists. Giacometti, too, would violently break with the movement in 1934, disavowing all he had made until then. And yet a lot of these early sculptures remain stunningly potent.

Some of them were flat, like gameboards, or open, like cages. Sometimes they adapted formal aspects Giacometti — a Swiss artist living in Paris — saw in objects from Africa or the South Pacific. They were open, or horizontal, sometimes suspended from strings.

Perhaps the most famous of these early sculptures is “The Palace at 4 a.m.,” in the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Giacometti worked on it during the summer of 1932. Each night he built a palace from pieces of wood the size of thin chopsticks. He rebuilt it the next night. By autumn, he knew the form it should take and executed the final version in a single night.

The “palace” he ended up with has no roof. It has no walls. It is like the dream of transparency pursued by modernist architects, undermined — embarrassed, really — by a total absence of utility.

And by some very weird “furniture.” The spinal column in the cage on the right stands for Giacometti’s lover at the time (one can see almost the entire career of Francis Bacon coming out of this image) while the matronly figure on the left represents Giacometti’s mother — “just as she appears,” he wrote, “in my earliest memories.”

The three opaque screens behind her allude, he explained, to “the very curtain I saw when I opened my eyes for the first time.” A transparent screen — a sheet of glass — is suspended horizontally beside a concave, shoehorn-like shape, with a small ball attached at its base, possibly representing the artist. And the bird’s skeleton, suspended from strings, stands in for the birds which heralded the approach of morning that summer and, in particular, added Giacometti, “the very night before the morning in which our life together collapsed.”

We don’t actually need any of these interpretive aids, which (like most surrealist art) can quickly seem kitschy and trivial — reducing metaphysical dreamscapes to cheap anecdotes.

But it is interesting to hang on to the idea — or the memory, even the wish-fulfilment — of a collapsed love, in a “palace” — with its associations of vastness and luxury — that has been reduced to a fragile skeleton the size of a doll’s house. To ponder, too, the tension between lovers and mothers, and things that hover and things that stand on the ground. And to dwell, finally, on the evocation of a time — 4 a.m. — when almost no one is awake, and the entire world seems to blow through your vanished defenses.