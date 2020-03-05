“I was scared. But once I got into the flow, I was okay," she said. “I’d often meditate before starting — to be guided to capture each woman’s essence in a way that [Alyse and I would] both be happy with.

“Painting such a wide range of women of all ages, from all over the world and ‘getting to know’ each of these amazing, strong, brave women by reading about them and studying their faces carefully from photos in order to catch their likeness in a painting has felt like such a privilege,” Kabaker added. “It’s been quite an education. Sometimes uplifting and exciting, other times really painful to realize the tragedies in these women’s lives that led them to become activists.”

Here are 10 of Kabaker’s 100 portraits, along with her thoughts about creating each one.