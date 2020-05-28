Dirt

Adventures in Lyon as a Chef in Training, Father, and Sleuth Looking for the Secret of French Cooking

MEMOIR | The author of “Heat” uprooted his family and moved to Lyon, France — the so-called world capital of gastronomy — to learn the secrets of French cooking. It’s an education all right, both in the country’s cultural history and the high-pressure, nitty-gritty reality of working in a Michelin-caliber kitchen.

Buy now