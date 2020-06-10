Edward Ruscha (b. 1937) The End , 1991 On view at the Museum of Modern Art, New York

Is that all there is? Don't dig deep for meaning in this 1991 painting by Edward Ruscha Edward Ruscha's "The End," 1991. On view at the Museum of Modern Art, New York. (Edward Ruscha/The Museum of Modern Art, New York/Gift of UBS)

How does it end? Is it really over? What’s next?

You’re looking at a reproduction of a 1991 painting, in synthetic polymer paint, by Edward Ruscha. It is itself a reproduction of a split second of rolling film projected on a big screen. What it evokes, of course, is the end of a movie.

Movies get made in Los Angeles. The city’s preeminent symbol is a big bit of three-dimensional typography up on a hill.

Ruscha, 82, is a Los Angeles artist, a poet of the city’s bruised, bewildered, laconic, erotic, diffuse and dark-shaded secret life. Born and raised in Oklahoma, he came to the West Coast as an 18-year-old, intending to become a commercial artist. But after seeing an image of one of Jasper Johns’s paintings of targets in a magazine, he decided to become a different kind of artist.

Ruscha has always painted signs, especially words. Alive to currents in pop, minimalism and conceptual art, but refreshingly independent of all three, he is a (justly) glorified graphic artist. Another, earlier work at MoMA, where this painting lives, says simply “OOF,” in yellow sans serif capitals against a stark blue background.

What lifts Ruscha’s work above the bland utilitarianism of graphic art is his sensitivity to the ways in which word-signs, when exposed to the roiling elements of public perception, swell, taking on a new kind of monumentality.

Ruscha presents the newly aloof image as art — something refined and distilled — but it still carries the weight, the bulk, of that first, indiscriminate encounter: the sign’s public exposure.

Ruscha’s role, in other words, is not to give the sign a clear new meaning. The “meaning” is amorphous to the point of irrelevance. If it is there at all, it is in the fact of swelling — in the way the sign becomes part of our mental landscape even as its original meanings leak away into the Los Angeles night.

Ruscha does not propose an ironic twist, much less the longueurs of a lesson in semiotics. He doesn’t care if you project onto it all your old nostalgia for movies, or Hollywood, or Los Angeles. Nor does he care whether his painting triggers in you (although by all means, let it) a lament for the end of cinema or even — as feels tempting today — the end of the American experiment.

He just liked the idea of the movie rolling to a stop, and he wanted to paint it. He did so brilliantly. Look closely and you can pick out details the mind has probably already registered: the scratches and “pops,” the striations and “hairs of the gate” — marks left by stray slivers of celluloid that get stuck in the film camera’s front opening — and all the gorgeous optical flaws of old-time cinema.

Because I love L.A., and movies, I like to imagine encountering “The End,” with its vertical streaks or “zips” (banal, industrialized versions of Barnett Newman’s portals to sublimity), on a giant billboard while driving along Mulholland Drive at sunset.

If that ever happened, how would it end? I know exactly: I would pass out and crash.