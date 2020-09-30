Great Works, In Focus Perspective Perspective Discussion of news topics with a point of view, including narratives by individuals regarding their own experiences. Side by side yet worlds apart Elizabeth Nourse painted two faces, and you’re left to guess what’s going on inside their heads Elizabeth Nourse’s “Étude,” 1891. On view at the Colby College Museum of Art. (Colby College Museum of Art) Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

She could have been a teacher — she was offered a post at an art school in Cincinnati — but Elizabeth Nourse (1859-1938) decided to paint her own art. When I look at this beautiful study of two peasant women in France (its title is, in fact, “Étude,” and it hangs in the wonderful Colby College Museum of Art in Waterville, Maine), I’m grateful that Nourse had the courage of her convictions.

For all its fresh, uncomplicated realism, her 1891 picture is so tender, so probing, so lacking in ego that it shames any attempt to find words for it. But it’s certainly more than just a “study.”

More than most paintings, double portraits divide our attention, as we toggle between seeing the figures separately and guessing at the unknowable relationship between them. Nourse’s doubling here has some of the uncanny intensity of Ingmar Bergman’s footage, in “Persona,” of Bibi Anderson’s and Liv Ullman’s faces overlapping, almost merging and moving apart.

Because one of the women is older and reading (is it the Bible she’s studying?) while her younger companion attends to something else, the painting also reminds me of the New Testament story of Martha and Mary: two sisters sharing a home and a life, but not necessarily the same idea about what matters. (Or perhaps they do share such an idea, just from different perspectives?)

In that story, Martha, busy in the kitchen preparing Christ’s supper, is irritated by Mary’s failure to help. Jesus’s response is, in essence: Stop worrying and realize that what concerns Mary — her spiritual life — is more important and “will not be taken from her.” Which makes me wonder which woman in this picture might be Martha and which Mary?

Nourse and her twin sister, Adelaide, were the youngest of 10 children who grew up Catholic in Cincinnati. Elizabeth took to art and was enrolled (one of very few women admitted) in the McMicken School of Design, studying under the painter Thomas Satterwhite Noble. She had been at the school seven years — but was still just 22 — when she was offered and declined a teaching position.

Instead, Nourse went to New York and then, after a spell back in Cincinnati, to Paris. Pause for a moment. Consider her dauntlessness. Her parents were both dead. Her twin sister had married. She had no private fortune. No husband. No teaching post.

She did, however, have another sister, Louise, who went with her. And while Elizabeth focused on what mattered to her (and also provided the source of their material well-being, because she was successful), Louise stayed on as her business manager, housekeeper and lifelong companion.

As Nourse won recognition as “the dean of American woman painters in France,” becoming the first American woman to be voted into the Société Nationale des Beaux-Arts, Louise filled a role so many brilliant women have needed yet lacked: a “wife” (with the chauvinist implications of the era). Her French contemporary, the impressionist Berthe Morisot, found such a “wife” in her husband, Eugène Manet (Édouard’s brother). Nourse’s fellow American painter, the brilliant Ellen Day Hale, found it in artist Gabrielle de Veaux Clements.

Elizabeth and Louise may have been sisters, sharing a life and perhaps even a world view, I don’t know. But in the end, they were, like the two peasant women poignantly rendered here, separate beings, separately striving, separately mortal. Whatever concerned them would not be taken from them.