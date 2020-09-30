Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Who can be president? According to the movies, it’s still White men

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events

Analysis close Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events

In the world of movies, even your most outlandish ideas can come to fruition. Sharknados? Check. Alien invasions? Check. An American president who isn’t White or male? Uh, mark that one off as a maybe.

It’s been 12 years since Barack Obama was elected as the nation’s first Black president and four years since Hillary Clinton became the first major party female candidate, but movie depictions of fictional commanders in chief are still overwhelmingly White men.

“We are often made to believe that whiteness is not only just the default, but also preferable,” said Phillip Lamarr Cunningham, an assistant professor of media studies at Wake Forest University and a Black pop culture scholar. “We see that in both real life and fiction.”

Real life speaks for itself: America has had 45 presidents so far, and all except Obama have been White men. But what about fiction?

Scroll to continue

We examined 141 movies depicting presidents since 1932. After excluding repeat appearances of a character in sequels, we found 148 unique depictions of a fictional president. Each dot in the graphic represents one of these presidents. Note: Some movies included multiple presidents. Our research found that 123 out of 148 movie characters were White men. Of the 25 remaining characters who didn’t fall into that category, only 16 were people of color: 13 were Black, 2 were Hispanic and 1 was Asian. The remaining 9 characters were White women. There were no women of color playing fictional presidents from the films we examined.

Obama’s election did seem to cause a slight bump in Black presidents in movies — six of the total 13 Black characters were after 2008. However, in comparison, there were still 24 White presidents from 2009 to 2019. George Lopez and Andy García played the only two Hispanic presidents, and the only Asian actor who has played a president is Ben Kingsley, who has an Indian father.

Movie depictions of fictional presidents over time

Black characters increased after 2008, but were still outpaced by White characters.

Cunningham also points out that even when Black presidents are featured in stories, they are often shown one dimensionally compared to their White counterparts.

“The vast majority of films that feature African American presidents are disaster narratives. The president himself is not necessarily to blame for the disaster, but it just so happens that he is in office when it’s all unfolding,” Cunningham said. Comparatively, White presidents are usually more fleshed out. “He’s mostly someone with whom you are meant to identify and to regard highly. There’s just more diversity in the types of White presidents you see in film.”

James Earl Jones “The Man” (1972) Morgan Freeman “Deep Impact” (1998)

Female presidents also tend to suffer from gendered tropes in movies, though there has been some change over the years from the few examples present.

For example, one of the earliest female presidents, Polly Bergen as Leslie McCloud in “Kisses for my President” (1964), steps down from her position after becoming pregnant. This ending is framed as a happy one for McCloud and her husband, who disliked how the presidency distracted from their family.

On the other hand, the most recent female president was Charlize Theron as Charlotte Fields in “Long Shot” (2019), which focused on Fields’s run for presidency. Though also a romantic comedy, this movie ends with Fields becoming president and her male love interest standing by her side in support.

Polly Bergen “Kisses for My President” (1964) Charlize Theron “Long Shot” (2019)

Stats like these aren’t particularly surprising, however, given the continuing issues of diversity and representation in Hollywood. According to the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative’s analysis of the top 100 movies of 2018, people of color make up only 36.3 percent of roles on screen, and women make up 33.1 percent. But even against those numbers, presidential roles still stand out as particularly lacking: Only 10.8 percent of the movie presidents we examined were not White, and only 6 percent were women.

As with presidents, a majority of films roles are still held by White men

Data based on the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative’s research of 1,300 movies from 2007-2019.

This is all despite the fact that movies led by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) and women can and do make money at the box office. Just take a look at massive financial and critical successes like “Black Panther,” “Get Out,” “Wonder Woman” or “Parasite.” Adjusted for inflation, “Black Panther” has a lifetime gross of $698,123,039 and “Wonder Woman” earned $421,879,966. Meanwhile, both “Get Out” and “Parasite” made headlines at the Oscars — Jordan Peele became the first Black individual to win Best Original Screenplay for “Get Out,” while “Parasite” was the first non-English language film to win Best Picture.

Movie studios might worry about viability in overseas markets, like China, and Cunningham does agree that certain movies might not play well in foreign countries. But “it doesn’t mean that people don’t want to see diversity on the screen.” He points specifically to diverse franchises like the “Fast and Furious,” which have done exceptionally well globally.

Minorities often buy more tickets relative to their population

2019 population and ticket buyers broken down by race.

As the 2020 presidential election draws closer, it’s hard not to see movies as a proxy for how Americans think.

“We do have to distinguish between what White content creators do with the Black president’s image and what Black content creators do with it,” Cunningham said. “But that being said, if you look at the overarching history of imaginings of a black president … I do think that they’re reflective of a fear of change or a fear of a loss of white power in America.”

These issues are especially salient in the wake of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden choosing Sen. Kamala D. Harris as his running mate. It was a historic moment — Harris is the first women of color to accept a major party nomination for vice president — but also a chance to be reminded that women of color remain vastly underrepresented in government.

Will Harris’s nomination affect depictions of vice presidents on screen? Who knows. But we do know one thing: The real-life president this year will be a White man.

Explore the full list of fictional presidents below Note: This table includes sequels and therefore multiple instances of the same character.

Year Movie Actor Gender Race 2019 Angel Has Fallen 2019 Morgan Freeman M Black 2019 Long Shot 2019 Bob Odenkirk M White 2019 Long Shot 2019 Charlize Theron F White 2018 Hunter Killer 2018 Caroline Goodall F White 2017 Geostorm 2017 Andy García M Hispanic 2017 Kingsman: The Golden Circle 2017 Bruce Greenwood M White 2016 Independence Day: Resurgence 2016 Bill Pullman M White 2016 Independence Day: Resurgence 2016 Robert Loggia M White 2016 Independence Day: Resurgence 2016 Sela Ward F White 2016 Independence Day: Resurgence 2016 William Fichtner M White 2016 London Has Fallen 2016 Aaron Eckhart M White 2016 Meet the Blacks 2016 George Lopez M Hispanic 2016 The Red Maple Leaf 2016 Kris Kristofferson M White 2015 Golden Shoes 2015 John Wesley Shipp M White 2015 Pixels 2015 Kevin James M White 2015 Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! 2015 Mark Cuban M White 2014 Bermuda Tentacles 2014 John Savage M White 2014 Big Game 2014 Samuel L. Jackson M Black 2014 Nadia's Promise 2014 Ronny Cox M White 2013 G.I. Joe: Retaliation 2013 Jonathan Pryce M White 2013 Iron Man 3 2013 William Sadler M White 2013 Machete Kills 2013 Charlie Sheen M White 2013 Olympus Has Fallen 2013 Aaron Eckhart M White 2013 Olympus Has Fallen 2013 Morgan Freeman M Black 2013 Suddenly 2013 Chris Shields M Black 2013 White House Down 2013 Jamie Foxx M Black 2013 White House Down 2013 Michael Murphy M White 2013 White House Down 2013 Richard Jenkins M White 2012 Iron Sky 2012 Stephanie Paul F White 2012 Lockout 2012 Peter Hudson M White 2012 The Dark Knight Rises 2012 William Devane M White 2010 First Dog 2010 Eric Roberts M White 2010 Salt 2010 Hunt Block M White 2009 2012 2009 Danny Glover M Black 2009 G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra 2009 Jonathan Pryce M White 2009 Polar Storm 2009 Roger Cross M Black 2008 Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief 2008 Peter Coyote M White 2008 Get Smart 2008 James Caan M White 2008 Swing Vote 2008 Kelsey Grammer M White 2008 Vantage Point 2008 William Hurt M White 2007 National Treasure: Book of Secrets 2007 Bruce Greenwood M White 2006 American Dreamz 2006 Dennis Quaid M White 2006 Behind Enemy Lines II: Axis of Evil 2006 Peter Coyote M White 2006 Idiocracy 2006 Luke Wilson M White 2006 Idiocracy 2006 Terry Crews M Black 2006 Man of the Year 2006 David Nichols M White 2006 Scary Movie 4 2006 Leslie Nielsen M White 2006 Solar Attack 2006 Louis Gossett Jr. M Black 2006 The Sentinel 2006 David Rasche M White 2006 X-Men: The Last Stand 2006 Josef Sommer M White 2005 Left Behind III: World at War 2005 Louis Gossett Jr. M Black 2005 The Island 2005 Tom Everett M White 2005 xXx: State of the Union 2005 Peter Strauss M White 2004 Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London 2004 Sam Douglas M White 2004 Chasing Liberty 2004 Mark Harmon M White 2004 First Daughter 2004 Michael Keaton M White 2004 The Day After Tomorrow 2004 Kenneth Welsh M White 2004 The Day After Tomorrow 2004 Perry King M White 2004 Welcome to Mooseport 2004 Gene Hackman M White 2003 Head of State 2003 Chris Rock M Black 2003 Love Actually 2003 Billy Bob Thornton M White 2003 Scary Movie 3 2003 Leslie Nielsen M White 2003 Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over 2003 George Clooney M White 2003 X2: X-Men United 2003 Cotter Smith M White 2002 Contagion 2002 Bruce Boxleitner M White 2002 First Shot 2002 Gregory Harrison M White 2002 Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams 2002 Christopher McDonald M White 2002 The Sum of All Fears 2002 James Cromwell M White 2000 Chain of Command 2000 Roy Scheider M White 2000 Fail Safe 2000 Richard Dreyfuss M White 2000 First Target 2000 Gregory Harrison M White 2000 Mail to the Chief 2000 Randy Quaid M White 2000 The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle 2000 James Rebhorn M White 2000 The Alternate 2000 John Beck M White 2000 The Contender 2000 Jeff Bridges M White 1999 Atomic Train 1999 Edward Herrmann M White 1999 Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me 1999 Tim Robbins M White 1999 Deterrence 1999 Kevin Pollak M White 1999 First Daughter 1999 Gregory Harrison M White 1998 Armageddon 1998 Stanley Anderson M White 1998 Deep Impact 1998 Morgan Freeman M Black 1998 Freedom Strike 1998 James Karen M White 1998 Mafia! 1998 Christina Applegate F White 1998 Primary Colors 1998 John Travolta M White 1997 Absolute Power 1997 Gene Hackman M White 1997 Air Force One 1997 Harrison Ford M White 1997 Murder at 1600 1997 Ronny Cox M White 1997 Shadow Conspiracy 1997 Sam Waterston M White 1997 The Fifth Element 1997 Tom Lister Jr. M Black 1997 The Peacekeeper 1997 Roy Scheider M White 1997 The Second Civil War 1997 Phil Hartman M White 1997 Wag the Dog 1997 Michael Belson M White 1996 Escape from L.A. 1996 Cliff Robertson M White 1996 First Kid 1996 James Naughton M White 1996 Independence Day 1996 Bill Pullman M White 1996 Mars Attacks! 1996 Jack Nicholson M White 1996 My Fellow Americans 1996 Dan Aykroyd M White 1996 My Fellow Americans 1996 Jack Lemmon M White 1996 My Fellow Americans 1996 James Garner M White 1996 My Fellow Americans 1996 John Heard M White 1996 The Rock 1996 Stanley Anderson M White 1995 Canadian Bacon 1995 Alan Alda M White 1995 Captain Nuke and the Bomber Boys 1995 Rod Steiger M White 1995 The American President 1995 Michael Douglas M White 1994 Clear and Present Danger 1994 Donald Moffat M White 1994 The Enemy Within 1994 Sam Waterston M White 1993 Dave 1993 Ben Kingsley M Asian 1993 Dave 1993 Kevin Kline M White 1993 Hot Shots! Part Deux 1993 Lloyd Bridges M White 1993 In the Line of Fire 1993 Jim Curley M White 1993 The Pelican Brief 1993 Robert Culp M White 1990 By Dawn's Early Light 1990 Martin Landau M White 1990 Captain America 1990 Ronny Cox M White 1989 Martians Go Home 1989 Ronny Cox M White 1987 Amazing Grace and Chuck 1987 Gregory Peck M White 1987 Amazon Women on the Moon 1987 Forrest J. Ackerman M White 1987 Assassination 1987 Charles Howerton M White 1987 Les Patterson Saves the World 1987 Joan Rivers F White 1987 Superman IV: The Quest for Peace 1987 Robert Beatty M White 1986 Whoops Apocalypse 1986 Loretta Swit F White 1984 Dreamscape 1984 Eddie Albert M White 1984 Splash 1984 Charles Macaulay M White 1984 The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension 1984 Ronald Lacey M White 1983 The Return of Captain Invincible 1983 Michael Pate M White 1982 The Soldier 1982 William Prince M White 1981 Escape from New York 1981 Donald Pleasence M White 1980 First Family 1980 Bob Newhart M White 1980 Superman II 1980 E. G. Marshall M White 1980 The Kidnapping of the President 1980 Hal Holbrook M White 1980 Virus 1980 Glenn Ford M White 1979 Americathon 1979 John Ritter M White 1979 Being There 1979 Jack Warden M White 1979 Meteor 1979 Henry Fonda M White 1977 Twilight's Last Gleaming 1977 Charles Durning M White 1975 Death Race 2000 1975 David Carradine M White 1975 Death Race 2000 1975 Sandy McCallum M White 1972 The Man 1972 James Earl Jones M Black 1970 Colossus: The Forbin Project 1970 Gordon Pinsent M White 1968 Wild in the Streets 1968 Christopher Jones M White 1967 How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying 1967 Ivan Volkman M White 1964 Dr. Strangelove 1964 Peter Sellers M White 1964 Fail-Safe 1964 Henry Fonda M White 1964 Kisses for My President 1964 Polly Bergen F White 1964 Seven Days in May 1964 Fredric March M White 1964 The Best Man 1964 Lee Tracy M White 1962 Advise & Consent 1962 Franchot Tone M White 1960 Crack in the Mirror 1960 Alexander Knox M White 1958 War of the Satellites 1958 Roy Gordon M White 1953 Project Moonbase 1953 Ernestine Barrier F White 1939 Joe and Ethel Turp Call on the President 1939 Lewis Stone M White 1935 The Tunnel 1935 Walter Huston M White 1934 The President Vanishes 1934 Arthur Byron M White 1933 Gabriel Over the White House 1933 Walter Huston M White 1932 A Successful Calamity 1932 Oscar Apfel M White 1932 The Phantom President 1932 George M. Cohan M White

Click to expand

Related stories

How often are popular movies nominated for best picture? We looked at decades of Oscar data for the answer.

Washington-born filmmaker’s ‘Residue’ is a deeply personal look at Black identity and the role of art

Fantasy-horror film ‘Antebellum’ is both undercooked and awkwardly overstated

Most recent best picture winners would have met new Oscar diversity requirements

This year’s Oscar nominees are more diverse, but has Hollywood really changed?