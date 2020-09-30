Who can be president? According to the movies, it’s still White men
In the world of movies, even your most outlandish ideas can come to fruition. Sharknados? Check. Alien invasions? Check. An American president who isn’t White or male? Uh, mark that one off as a maybe.
It’s been 12 years since Barack Obama was elected as the nation’s first Black president and four years since Hillary Clinton became the first major party female candidate, but movie depictions of fictional commanders in chief are still overwhelmingly White men.
“We are often made to believe that whiteness is not only just the default, but also preferable,” said Phillip Lamarr Cunningham, an assistant professor of media studies at Wake Forest University and a Black pop culture scholar. “We see that in both real life and fiction.”
Real life speaks for itself: America has had 45 presidents so far, and all except Obama have been White men. But what about fiction?
Obama’s election did seem to cause a slight bump in Black presidents in movies — six of the total 13 Black characters were after 2008. However, in comparison, there were still 24 White presidents from 2009 to 2019. George Lopez and Andy García played the only two Hispanic presidents, and the only Asian actor who has played a president is Ben Kingsley, who has an Indian father.
Movie depictions of fictional presidents over time
Black characters increased after 2008, but were still outpaced by White characters.
Cunningham also points out that even when Black presidents are featured in stories, they are often shown one dimensionally compared to their White counterparts.
“The vast majority of films that feature African American presidents are disaster narratives. The president himself is not necessarily to blame for the disaster, but it just so happens that he is in office when it’s all unfolding,” Cunningham said. Comparatively, White presidents are usually more fleshed out. “He’s mostly someone with whom you are meant to identify and to regard highly. There’s just more diversity in the types of White presidents you see in film.”
James Earl Jones
Morgan Freeman
Female presidents also tend to suffer from gendered tropes in movies, though there has been some change over the years from the few examples present.
For example, one of the earliest female presidents, Polly Bergen as Leslie McCloud in “Kisses for my President” (1964), steps down from her position after becoming pregnant. This ending is framed as a happy one for McCloud and her husband, who disliked how the presidency distracted from their family.
On the other hand, the most recent female president was Charlize Theron as Charlotte Fields in “Long Shot” (2019), which focused on Fields’s run for presidency. Though also a romantic comedy, this movie ends with Fields becoming president and her male love interest standing by her side in support.
Polly Bergen
Charlize Theron
Stats like these aren’t particularly surprising, however, given the continuing issues of diversity and representation in Hollywood. According to the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative’s analysis of the top 100 movies of 2018, people of color make up only 36.3 percent of roles on screen, and women make up 33.1 percent. But even against those numbers, presidential roles still stand out as particularly lacking: Only 10.8 percent of the movie presidents we examined were not White, and only 6 percent were women.
As with presidents, a majority of films roles are still held by White men
Data based on the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative’s research of 1,300 movies from 2007-2019.
This is all despite the fact that movies led by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) and women can and do make money at the box office. Just take a look at massive financial and critical successes like “Black Panther,” “Get Out,” “Wonder Woman” or “Parasite.” Adjusted for inflation, “Black Panther” has a lifetime gross of $698,123,039 and “Wonder Woman” earned $421,879,966. Meanwhile, both “Get Out” and “Parasite” made headlines at the Oscars — Jordan Peele became the first Black individual to win Best Original Screenplay for “Get Out,” while “Parasite” was the first non-English language film to win Best Picture.
Movie studios might worry about viability in overseas markets, like China, and Cunningham does agree that certain movies might not play well in foreign countries. But “it doesn’t mean that people don’t want to see diversity on the screen.” He points specifically to diverse franchises like the “Fast and Furious,” which have done exceptionally well globally.
Minorities often buy more tickets relative to their population
2019 population and ticket buyers broken down by race.
As the 2020 presidential election draws closer, it’s hard not to see movies as a proxy for how Americans think.
“We do have to distinguish between what White content creators do with the Black president’s image and what Black content creators do with it,” Cunningham said. “But that being said, if you look at the overarching history of imaginings of a black president … I do think that they’re reflective of a fear of change or a fear of a loss of white power in America.”
These issues are especially salient in the wake of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden choosing Sen. Kamala D. Harris as his running mate. It was a historic moment — Harris is the first women of color to accept a major party nomination for vice president — but also a chance to be reminded that women of color remain vastly underrepresented in government.
Will Harris’s nomination affect depictions of vice presidents on screen? Who knows. But we do know one thing: The real-life president this year will be a White man.
Explore the full list of fictional presidents below
Note: This table includes sequels and therefore multiple instances of the same character.
|Year
|Movie
|Actor
|Gender
|Race
|2019
Angel Has Fallen 2019
|Morgan Freeman
|M
|Black
|2019
Long Shot 2019
|Bob Odenkirk
|M
|White
|2019
Long Shot 2019
|Charlize Theron
|F
|White
|2018
Hunter Killer 2018
|Caroline Goodall
|F
|White
|2017
Geostorm 2017
|Andy García
|M
|Hispanic
|2017
Kingsman: The Golden Circle 2017
|Bruce Greenwood
|M
|White
|2016
Independence Day: Resurgence 2016
|Bill Pullman
|M
|White
|2016
Independence Day: Resurgence 2016
|Robert Loggia
|M
|White
|2016
Independence Day: Resurgence 2016
|Sela Ward
|F
|White
|2016
Independence Day: Resurgence 2016
|William Fichtner
|M
|White
|2016
London Has Fallen 2016
|Aaron Eckhart
|M
|White
|2016
Meet the Blacks 2016
|George Lopez
|M
|Hispanic
|2016
The Red Maple Leaf 2016
|Kris Kristofferson
|M
|White
|2015
Golden Shoes 2015
|John Wesley Shipp
|M
|White
|2015
Pixels 2015
|Kevin James
|M
|White
|2015
Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! 2015
|Mark Cuban
|M
|White
|2014
Bermuda Tentacles 2014
|John Savage
|M
|White
|2014
Big Game 2014
|Samuel L. Jackson
|M
|Black
|2014
Nadia's Promise 2014
|Ronny Cox
|M
|White
|2013
G.I. Joe: Retaliation 2013
|Jonathan Pryce
|M
|White
|2013
Iron Man 3 2013
|William Sadler
|M
|White
|2013
Machete Kills 2013
|Charlie Sheen
|M
|White
|2013
Olympus Has Fallen 2013
|Aaron Eckhart
|M
|White
|2013
Olympus Has Fallen 2013
|Morgan Freeman
|M
|Black
|2013
Suddenly 2013
|Chris Shields
|M
|Black
|2013
White House Down 2013
|Jamie Foxx
|M
|Black
|2013
White House Down 2013
|Michael Murphy
|M
|White
|2013
White House Down 2013
|Richard Jenkins
|M
|White
|2012
Iron Sky 2012
|Stephanie Paul
|F
|White
|2012
Lockout 2012
|Peter Hudson
|M
|White
|2012
The Dark Knight Rises 2012
|William Devane
|M
|White
|2010
First Dog 2010
|Eric Roberts
|M
|White
|2010
Salt 2010
|Hunt Block
|M
|White
|2009
2012 2009
|Danny Glover
|M
|Black
|2009
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra 2009
|Jonathan Pryce
|M
|White
|2009
Polar Storm 2009
|Roger Cross
|M
|Black
|2008
Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief 2008
|Peter Coyote
|M
|White
|2008
Get Smart 2008
|James Caan
|M
|White
|2008
Swing Vote 2008
|Kelsey Grammer
|M
|White
|2008
Vantage Point 2008
|William Hurt
|M
|White
|2007
National Treasure: Book of Secrets 2007
|Bruce Greenwood
|M
|White
|2006
American Dreamz 2006
|Dennis Quaid
|M
|White
|2006
Behind Enemy Lines II: Axis of Evil 2006
|Peter Coyote
|M
|White
|2006
Idiocracy 2006
|Luke Wilson
|M
|White
|2006
Idiocracy 2006
|Terry Crews
|M
|Black
|2006
Man of the Year 2006
|David Nichols
|M
|White
|2006
Scary Movie 4 2006
|Leslie Nielsen
|M
|White
|2006
Solar Attack 2006
|Louis Gossett Jr.
|M
|Black
|2006
The Sentinel 2006
|David Rasche
|M
|White
|2006
X-Men: The Last Stand 2006
|Josef Sommer
|M
|White
|2005
Left Behind III: World at War 2005
|Louis Gossett Jr.
|M
|Black
|2005
The Island 2005
|Tom Everett
|M
|White
|2005
xXx: State of the Union 2005
|Peter Strauss
|M
|White
|2004
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London 2004
|Sam Douglas
|M
|White
|2004
Chasing Liberty 2004
|Mark Harmon
|M
|White
|2004
First Daughter 2004
|Michael Keaton
|M
|White
|2004
The Day After Tomorrow 2004
|Kenneth Welsh
|M
|White
|2004
The Day After Tomorrow 2004
|Perry King
|M
|White
|2004
Welcome to Mooseport 2004
|Gene Hackman
|M
|White
|2003
Head of State 2003
|Chris Rock
|M
|Black
|2003
Love Actually 2003
|Billy Bob Thornton
|M
|White
|2003
Scary Movie 3 2003
|Leslie Nielsen
|M
|White
|2003
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over 2003
|George Clooney
|M
|White
|2003
X2: X-Men United 2003
|Cotter Smith
|M
|White
|2002
Contagion 2002
|Bruce Boxleitner
|M
|White
|2002
First Shot 2002
|Gregory Harrison
|M
|White
|2002
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams 2002
|Christopher McDonald
|M
|White
|2002
The Sum of All Fears 2002
|James Cromwell
|M
|White
|2000
Chain of Command 2000
|Roy Scheider
|M
|White
|2000
Fail Safe 2000
|Richard Dreyfuss
|M
|White
|2000
First Target 2000
|Gregory Harrison
|M
|White
|2000
Mail to the Chief 2000
|Randy Quaid
|M
|White
|2000
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle 2000
|James Rebhorn
|M
|White
|2000
The Alternate 2000
|John Beck
|M
|White
|2000
The Contender 2000
|Jeff Bridges
|M
|White
|1999
Atomic Train 1999
|Edward Herrmann
|M
|White
|1999
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me 1999
|Tim Robbins
|M
|White
|1999
Deterrence 1999
|Kevin Pollak
|M
|White
|1999
First Daughter 1999
|Gregory Harrison
|M
|White
|1998
Armageddon 1998
|Stanley Anderson
|M
|White
|1998
Deep Impact 1998
|Morgan Freeman
|M
|Black
|1998
Freedom Strike 1998
|James Karen
|M
|White
|1998
Mafia! 1998
|Christina Applegate
|F
|White
|1998
Primary Colors 1998
|John Travolta
|M
|White
|1997
Absolute Power 1997
|Gene Hackman
|M
|White
|1997
Air Force One 1997
|Harrison Ford
|M
|White
|1997
Murder at 1600 1997
|Ronny Cox
|M
|White
|1997
Shadow Conspiracy 1997
|Sam Waterston
|M
|White
|1997
The Fifth Element 1997
|Tom Lister Jr.
|M
|Black
|1997
The Peacekeeper 1997
|Roy Scheider
|M
|White
|1997
The Second Civil War 1997
|Phil Hartman
|M
|White
|1997
Wag the Dog 1997
|Michael Belson
|M
|White
|1996
Escape from L.A. 1996
|Cliff Robertson
|M
|White
|1996
First Kid 1996
|James Naughton
|M
|White
|1996
Independence Day 1996
|Bill Pullman
|M
|White
|1996
Mars Attacks! 1996
|Jack Nicholson
|M
|White
|1996
My Fellow Americans 1996
|Dan Aykroyd
|M
|White
|1996
My Fellow Americans 1996
|Jack Lemmon
|M
|White
|1996
My Fellow Americans 1996
|James Garner
|M
|White
|1996
My Fellow Americans 1996
|John Heard
|M
|White
|1996
The Rock 1996
|Stanley Anderson
|M
|White
|1995
Canadian Bacon 1995
|Alan Alda
|M
|White
|1995
Captain Nuke and the Bomber Boys 1995
|Rod Steiger
|M
|White
|1995
The American President 1995
|Michael Douglas
|M
|White
|1994
Clear and Present Danger 1994
|Donald Moffat
|M
|White
|1994
The Enemy Within 1994
|Sam Waterston
|M
|White
|1993
Dave 1993
|Ben Kingsley
|M
|Asian
|1993
Dave 1993
|Kevin Kline
|M
|White
|1993
Hot Shots! Part Deux 1993
|Lloyd Bridges
|M
|White
|1993
In the Line of Fire 1993
|Jim Curley
|M
|White
|1993
The Pelican Brief 1993
|Robert Culp
|M
|White
|1990
By Dawn's Early Light 1990
|Martin Landau
|M
|White
|1990
Captain America 1990
|Ronny Cox
|M
|White
|1989
Martians Go Home 1989
|Ronny Cox
|M
|White
|1987
Amazing Grace and Chuck 1987
|Gregory Peck
|M
|White
|1987
Amazon Women on the Moon 1987
|Forrest J. Ackerman
|M
|White
|1987
Assassination 1987
|Charles Howerton
|M
|White
|1987
Les Patterson Saves the World 1987
|Joan Rivers
|F
|White
|1987
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace 1987
|Robert Beatty
|M
|White
|1986
Whoops Apocalypse 1986
|Loretta Swit
|F
|White
|1984
Dreamscape 1984
|Eddie Albert
|M
|White
|1984
Splash 1984
|Charles Macaulay
|M
|White
|1984
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension 1984
|Ronald Lacey
|M
|White
|1983
The Return of Captain Invincible 1983
|Michael Pate
|M
|White
|1982
The Soldier 1982
|William Prince
|M
|White
|1981
Escape from New York 1981
|Donald Pleasence
|M
|White
|1980
First Family 1980
|Bob Newhart
|M
|White
|1980
Superman II 1980
|E. G. Marshall
|M
|White
|1980
The Kidnapping of the President 1980
|Hal Holbrook
|M
|White
|1980
Virus 1980
|Glenn Ford
|M
|White
|1979
Americathon 1979
|John Ritter
|M
|White
|1979
Being There 1979
|Jack Warden
|M
|White
|1979
Meteor 1979
|Henry Fonda
|M
|White
|1977
Twilight's Last Gleaming 1977
|Charles Durning
|M
|White
|1975
Death Race 2000 1975
|David Carradine
|M
|White
|1975
Death Race 2000 1975
|Sandy McCallum
|M
|White
|1972
The Man 1972
|James Earl Jones
|M
|Black
|1970
Colossus: The Forbin Project 1970
|Gordon Pinsent
|M
|White
|1968
Wild in the Streets 1968
|Christopher Jones
|M
|White
|1967
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying 1967
|Ivan Volkman
|M
|White
|1964
Dr. Strangelove 1964
|Peter Sellers
|M
|White
|1964
Fail-Safe 1964
|Henry Fonda
|M
|White
|1964
Kisses for My President 1964
|Polly Bergen
|F
|White
|1964
Seven Days in May 1964
|Fredric March
|M
|White
|1964
The Best Man 1964
|Lee Tracy
|M
|White
|1962
Advise & Consent 1962
|Franchot Tone
|M
|White
|1960
Crack in the Mirror 1960
|Alexander Knox
|M
|White
|1958
War of the Satellites 1958
|Roy Gordon
|M
|White
|1953
Project Moonbase 1953
|Ernestine Barrier
|F
|White
|1939
Joe and Ethel Turp Call on the President 1939
|Lewis Stone
|M
|White
|1935
The Tunnel 1935
|Walter Huston
|M
|White
|1934
The President Vanishes 1934
|Arthur Byron
|M
|White
|1933
Gabriel Over the White House 1933
|Walter Huston
|M
|White
|1932
A Successful Calamity 1932
|Oscar Apfel
|M
|White
|1932
The Phantom President 1932
|George M. Cohan
|M
|White
