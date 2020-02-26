Great Works, In Focus Perspective Perspective Discussion of news topics with a point of view, including narratives by individuals regarding their own experiences. Mysterious Matisse What are these three strange figures doing? Henri Matisse’s “Bathers With a Turtle,” 1907-1908. On view at the St. Louis Art Museum. (Saint Louis Art Museum/2020 Succession H. Matisse/Artists Rights Society, New York) Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Of all the great masterpieces of early 20th-century art, Henri Matisse’s “Bathers With a Turtle” remains, I think, the strangest.

Matisse painted it in Paris in the winter of 1907-1908, immediately after seeing (and being shocked by) Picasso’s “Les Demoiselles d’Avignon.”

The Matisse is huge — almost 6-by-7 feet. When you stand in front of it at the Saint Louis Art Museum, the sensation of color is drenching.

The strangeness endures. What are these three awkward-looking figures doing? Why is the woman on the right sitting on nothing? Why does the paint, and especially the central figure’s face, look so crude? And what is she doing with her hands at her mouth?

If you’re bewildered, fear not. Not even the French understood Matisse. In the first decade of the century, despite living in Paris, he was painting almost entirely for a small group of farsighted American, German and Russian collectors.

One Russian, the textile magnate Sergei Shchukin, fell particularly hard for Matisse. Shchukin had just lost his wife and youngest son. He was emotionally shattered. He couldn’t buy “Bathers With a Turtle” — Matisse had already promised it to a German collector — but after returning to Moscow after seeing it in Paris, he yearned to recapture the feeling it gave him. “I see the painting all the time before my eyes,” he wrote. “I can feel that freshness, that majesty of the ocean, that sense of sadness and melancholy.”

Matisse painted it after traveling to Italy with another collector, Leo Stein (brother of Gertrude). There, he had fallen under the spell of Giotto’s frescoes in the Arena Chapel at Padua. Giotto’s figures make simple, resonant gestures that are at once hauntingly isolated — like private semaphores — and vital markers in an unfolding communal narrative. In one panel, Mary, at the foot of the cross, makes a recognizable gesture — suggesting grief or astonishment so great, so fundamentally incommunicable, that one covers one’s mouth — similar to that made by Matisse’s central bather.

So Giotto was one influence. Matisse also had been experimenting with a raw, uninhibited style inspired by the art of children. And he was learning, as always, from Cézanne: his rippling rhythms and his feeling for how the sensory world is more than just a view through a window. It actually presses back on you.

But Matisse’s biggest breakthrough was the simple insight — which revolutionized art — that color intensity is a function of quantity. In other words, a square inch of blue is not as blue as a square foot of the same blue. In “Bathers With a Turtle,” Matisse wanted peak blue — and peak green. So he went big.

Like a composer sublimating emotion into a musical structure with a beginning, middle and end, Matisse wanted to mobilize our eyes over the entire picture. Here, the turtle is the most detailed part of the picture. It’s what experts call a “fixation point” (it stops the eye) in a “feature ring,” a looping movement that leads your gaze up and around the right-hand figures and down through the hunched figure to the little red creature that has their attention.

Why does it have their attention? What was the significance, to Matisse, of the kind of deep absorption that he here both depicts and induces?

The philosopher Simone Weil likened attention to prayer, calling it the “rarest and purest form of generosity.” I think she was onto something. But beyond that, I don’t know. The mystery persists. I defer to Shchukin: freshness, majesty, melancholy. And then also (it’s Matisse, after all) bliss.