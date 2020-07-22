Great Works, In Focus Perspective Perspective Discussion of news topics with a point of view, including narratives by individuals regarding their own experiences. A thing of beauty The rediscovery of Ife heads at the beginning of the 20th century overturned assumptions about the sophistication of African art “Head, possibly a king,” 12th-14th century. On view at the Kimbell Art Museum, Fort Worth. (Kimbell Art Museum) Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Anyone who has visited the choice collection at the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth comes away with at least one indelible image: of this intensely beautiful terra cotta head.

Arguably the most striking of its kind, it was made in the Kingdom of Ife, in what is now Nigeria, between the 12th and 14th centuries.

Ife, which still thrives today, is a religious center of the Yoruba people. Situated to the west of the River Niger, it was connected by river networks to trade routes that extended throughout West Africa and north to the Mediterranean.

Ife sculpted heads, which usually represented royal figures and attendants, were cast from bronze and copper or modeled in clay and then baked (terra cotta). The exquisite vertical striations on this and others like it are thought to represent scarification marks. Much about how the sculptures were used remains mysterious, but they were often buried at the foot of giant trees and then dug up to be used in annual sacrifices or ritual offerings, before reburial. They seem to have played a role in mediating the relationship between kingship and the collective power of the Ife people.

Long lost to the wider world, Ife sculptures were rediscovered in 1910 by Leo Frobenius, a German ethnologist and archaeologist with a complicated legacy. Frobenius was so stuck by their beauty and sophistication that he proposed them as evidence for his theory of an African Atlantis — a lost civilization long ago seeded by whites from regions around the Mediterranean.

Frobenius was wrong, his hypothesis obviously racist (like the tenacious assumption that ancient Egypt was not really an African civilization, notwithstanding its geographical location). But his forthright acknowledgment of the beauty of Ife sculptures rearranged European perceptions. And after a trove of sculptures was discovered on the former grounds of an Ife palace in 1938, the Illustrated London News published an article that overturned many Europeans’ sense of black cultural achievement:

“One does not have to be a connoisseur or an expert to appreciate the beauty of their modeling, their virility, their reposeful realism, their dignity and their simplicity. No Greek or Roman sculpture of the best periods, not Cellini, not Houdon, ever produced anything that made a more immediate appeal to the senses, or as more immediately satisfying to European ideas of proportion.”

Again, the presumptions rankle: Why measure African art against European archetypes of artistic achievement?

It’s the right question. Yet the temptation surely stems from the unusual naturalism of Ife heads. The Kimbell terra cotta is a great example: It is neither boldly stylized nor abstracted in the manner of most other traditions of African sculpture (which possess, of course, their own distinctive power). Rather, it is lifelike, carefully observed, with extremely nuanced modeling.

It is also endowed — as a function of that mirror-like realism — with an extraordinary sense of restraint and tranquility. This tranquility shares more, perhaps, with the Buddhist sculptures of Cambodia and Laos or with Egyptian traditions than with European art. But in any case, it is certainly suggestive of a civilization that valued reflection.

As Ben Okri, the Nigerian-born novelist, put it in a British Museum podcast, the great Ife heads emerged from a culture that clearly asked “the great questions about your place in the universe and . . . answered those questions to some degree of satisfaction.”

The claim sounds big. But I’m buying it — and wouldn’t mind some of that satisfaction myself.