Great Works, In Focus Perspective Perspective Discussion of news topics with a point of view, including narratives by individuals regarding their own experiences. A masterpiece with a complicated afterlife There’s beauty in this Jean-Léon Gérôme work, and it has a history of wealthy, powerful beholders Jean-Léon Gérôme’s “Bashi-Bazouk,” 1868–1869. On view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. (The Metropolitan Museum of Art; Gift of Jayne Wrightsman) Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

The afterlife of paintings — what happens to them and whose hands they fall into after they are made — can induce varieties of vertigo. But before getting dizzy, it’s always good to attend to the paintings themselves. “Bashi-Bazouk,” by Jean-Léon Gérôme (1824-1904), is one of the most beautiful I know. A few billionaires and oil barons have loved it, too — but more of that in a minute.

Art students are taught to despise Gérôme for painting slickly finished Orientalist fantasies that paid no heed either to the emergent urban realism of Manet and Degas or the sun-kissed landscapes of Monet and Renoir, thereby missing the departing train of avant-garde modernism.

[Degas had a gift for conveying the truth — even when he was making it all up]

Can we, um, briefly unlearn all that, if only for present purposes? Any theory of art history that stops you from enjoying a painting this good should be laughed out of the lecture hall.

Gérôme’s canvas, which he painted over the winter of 1868-1869, depicts a so-called Bashi-Bazouk. Bashi-Bazouks were irregular troops, or mercenaries, who fought for the Ottoman Empire. Renowned for their ferocity in battle, they were so-named (“Bashi-Bazouk” can be translated as “crazy-headed” or “leaderless”) because they fought in battalions that lacked a hierarchy.

Gérôme was France’s leading Orientalist. He turbocharged his glassy, pictorial fantasies with punctilious attention to “authentic” details, which he rendered with photographic fidelity. Earlier in 1868, he had traveled in Egypt and Asia Minor for four months (not his first visit to the region). He sketched as he traveled, but painted this work back in Paris, dressing a local model in garments he acquired in Egypt. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, which owns “Bashi-Bazouk,” has another painting by Gérôme portraying a different model in the same colorful headdress.

I haven’t seen evidence of the Black model’s identity, but the Batignolles and Opéra districts in Paris were home not just to many artists, but also to formerly enslaved people and people of color with roots in Africa and the Caribbean. Some modeled for artists, including Manet, Degas and Gérôme. How they felt about being paid to participate in the production of ambitious paintings that were in many cases patent fictions, ripe for racist projection, is unclear.

[Two revelatory exhibitions upend our understanding of black models in art]

Still, the psychological subtlety in “Bashi-Bazouk” — the model’s breathing, proximate presence — tends to keep such speculation at bay. His head turning through shadow and his narrow, expressionless gaze combine steady vigilance with the quality of a knowing glance, conveying a powerful sense of interiority. He belongs in a novel.

But this is a picture that, before it does anything else, registers on your retina. For me, its coloring is at least as captivating as the psychology. Setting so much musky pink (the figure’s lustrous silk garment) against the deep brown of his subject’s skin, Gérôme exploits a heady harmony. The model’s smooth skin is mostly matte, but in the places where it reflects more light — lips, nostril, temple, ear — it lightens to pink, almost the same hue as the garment. The chartreuse and deep rose that dominate the headdress only deepen the satisfactions of the overall color chord.

There is a lot about Gérôme that was silly, and even gross. I wasn’t surprised to learn that last year, the Clark Art Institute, in western Massachusetts, had to condemn a far-right German party for using one of its Gérôme paintings — it shows a fair-skinned woman being sold by Arabs at a slave auction — for anti-Muslim propaganda during European elections.

But what about the afterlife of “Bashi-Bazouk”?

Gérôme sold it to Adolphe Goupil, his dealer and father-in-law. The American dealer Samuel Putnam Avery bought it in 1873 and sold it to Henry T. Cox, who lent it to an exhibition that raised money for the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty.

A century later, “Bashi-Bazouk” was bought at auction by William Koch, the oil billionaire. In 1994, Koch sold it to the powerhouse art dealer William Acquavella, who sold it straight on to Jayne Wrightsman, the widow of Charles Wrightsman, the Oklahoma oil baron, philanthropist and friend of John F. Kennedy.

After marrying Wrightsman in 1944, Jayne, who was born in Flint, Mich., became a legendary socialite. A fan of France’s Ancien Regime (Met director Thomas Hoving described the Wrightsmans’ yacht as “a floating, high-tech Versailles”), she was also a generous philanthropist, and she gave “Bashi-Bazouk” to the Met in 2008, the year Barack Obama was elected as America’s first Black president.

Vertigo, anyone?