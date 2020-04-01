Great Works, In Focus Perspective Perspective Discussion of news topics with a point of view, including narratives by individuals regarding their own experiences. Call to action Lee Krasner was a great painter, not just Jackson Pollock’s wife Lee Krasner’s “Celebration,” 1960. On view at the Cleveland Museum of Art. (The Pollock-Krasner Foundation/Artists Rights Society, New York) Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

When Jackson Pollock left his art dealer, Betty Parsons, in 1952 to join another gallery, Parsons was devastated. Rightfully so: She had rescued Pollock after his early champion, Peggy Guggenheim, suddenly left New York for Venice. For five eventful years — in which the troubled Pollock became the most notorious artist in America — Parsons was his financial lifeline.

What made the gallery switch tricky was that Pollock’s wife, Lee Krasner, also showed with Parsons. But after Pollock’s defection, Parsons decided she couldn’t continue that relationship.

As Mary Gabriel writes in her brilliant book “Ninth Street Women,” Parsons told Krasner: “It has nothing to do with your painting. I still respect you as an artist, but it is impossible for me to look at you and not think of Jackson.”

Unfairly associating Krasner with Pollock and finding Krasner wanting is a bad old habit. Let’s have no more of it.

It doesn’t take anything away from Jackson Pollock to say that Lee Krasner was a better painter.

Look at the evidence. This painting, in the Cleveland Museum of Art, is called “Celebration.” I doubt Krasner attached too much weight to the title — she was more interested in paint, color and energy than in words. But an early critic was right, I think, to liken the work to “an abandoned bacchanal.” It’s big. It’s convulsive. It looks like the aftermath of a thumping frenzy.

If Pollock was a hedgehog, Krasner was a fox. Pollock knew one big thing, and he used it to change the course of art history. Enormous credit to him.

Krasner, by contrast, knew many things. She was a synthesizer. She welded gesture to color, Matisse to Picasso, expression to decoration and figuration to abstraction. She combined aggressively fractured forms with rounded stability. She found astonishing ways to marry centrifugal energy to lashed-together, locked-down forms.

Krasner was engaging with modernist abstraction before World War II, and well before she met Pollock. But she also learned a lot from him and adapted many aspects of his approach — above all, the volatile energy.

She painted “Celebration” in 1960, four years after Pollock’s death. She had moved into his old studio in East Hampton, N.Y., and suddenly had more space. She started painting pink, rounded forms on this canvas, only to abandon her efforts and return to it in a later campaign. Along with black and white, there are three distinct colors. Green. A rusty pink. And maroon. But the sense of teeming action and multiplying incident keeps your eye roving across the entire canvas.

Krasner had a gift for composition. Her solutions have proved durable. You see signs of Krasner’s ability to marry jagged forms with sweeping curves in the contemporary paintings of Dana Schutz. Pollock, on the other hand, found composition difficult. He effectively leapfrogged the challenge of pictorial structure by unfurling patterns evenly across the entire canvas. (The critic Clement Greenberg approvingly called this “all-over painting”; the painter Francis Bacon dismissed Pollock’s all-over drip-paintings as “tired old lace.”)

More than composition or even color, what I love best about “Celebration” is something you don’t get in Pollock, because his brushes and sticks hovered above the canvas. It is Krasner’s touch. Her brushstrokes, whether dense and opaque or soft and transparent, are like traces of her body: They breathe, they’re light, they dance.