Great Works, In Focus Perspective Perspective Discussion of news topics with a point of view, including narratives by individuals regarding their own experiences. Rooms with a view Martin Wong takes a page from Hitchcock’s “Rear Window” Martin Wong ‘s “La Vida” (1988). On view at the Yale University Art Gallery. (Yale University Art Gallery; Courtesy of the Estate of Martin Wong and P·P·O·W, New York) Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

New York’s Lower East Side was known as Loisaida in the 1980s when it was partly a Puerto Rican enclave. Martin Wong’s “La Vida,” a huge painting (8 feet by 9½ feet) that hangs at the Yale University Art Gallery, depicts a tenement building at the corner of Stanton and Ridge streets.

Wong lived across the street in a three-bedroom apartment on the top floor of a five-story building. He didn’t have a television. So on hot nights, according to his friend and fellow artist Chris Ellis, he would sit at his kitchen window and watch the goings-on across the street — like Jimmy Stewart in “Rear Window.”

He didn’t paint exactly what he saw though. The people in “La Vida” (1988) weren’t the building’s residents. They were simply people who meant something to the artist. The building was essentially a format, like a baseball diamond, a photo album or a stage set.

In an earlier life, Wong had in fact designed stage sets and costumes in San Francisco for such campy performance art collectives as the Cockettes and their offshoot, Angels of Light. His theatrical side was matched by an appreciative eye for urban dilapidation. Wong avidly read the secret sign language of crumbling brick and scrawled graffiti. And he loved the wayward life predicaments the buildings witnessed, supported, expressed.

Tall and thin, Wong wore cowboy clothes, grew a droopy mustache and liked to fantasize about firefighters — coming off duty, pre-shower. He liked, he said, their smell. He was born in Portland, Ore., the son of Chinese immigrants, and grew up in San Francisco in the 1950s and ’60s.

Wong moved to New York in 1978 and settled in Loisaida four years later. He was drawn to Latino culture and a downtown scene of mold-breaking street artists that included Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

By 1988, Loisaida was rapidly gentrifying. But since the mid-1970s, when landlords walked away from their buildings, it had been home to dozens of drug dens, burned-out buildings and weed-filled lots.

Some of the figures in “La Vida” are participating in little vignettes evoking humdrum domesticity on a dull summer night. Others are simply poking their heads out, obliging Wong’s impulse to provide himself with an excuse for a portrait. He didn’t bother about keeping the figures to scale. The naive, dislocated effect — heads and bodies popping out from between lovingly painted passages of brick — emphasizes the social contract of tenement living in summer: discrete isolation, heavily asterisked. There’s a block party down on the sidewalk.

Among Wong’s models were Miguel Piñero, the Nuyorican poet and playwright who was Wong’s frequent collaborator and, briefly, his romantic partner; the graffiti artist Aaron Goodstone, a.k.a. Sharp; Sharp’s mother and two of Sharp’s girlfriends; the aforementioned Ellis (a.k.a. DAZE); Wong himself; Mr. T (Lawrence Tureaud, from “The A-Team”); some cops; and a bouquet of firefighters.

Piñero, who appears three times in “La Vida,” had died only a few months earlier. So the painting, full of life as it is, is also a kind of farewell. Wong himself moved back to San Francisco in the late 1990s. There, in the care of his parents, he died of AIDS-related illness in 1999 at age 53.