The Oscars have a long history of being called out for a lack of diversity. This year, no woman was nominated for best director, and only one best picture nominee focused on a female cast: “Little Women.” This comes at a time when the number of women working both behind and in front of the camera has reached historic highs.

These issues of representation are anecdotally obvious, but we wanted to know just how deep it goes. We dug into all 91 past best picture winners and analyzed correlations to nominations in other categories. The numbers show a still troubling trend of female-led films being left out.