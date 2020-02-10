Red carpet trends at the Oscars

By Robin Givhan | Feb. 9, 2020

On the red carpet, individuals alone have the power to define themselves as glittering stars, rarefied gazelles, eccentric raconteurs or rumply intellectuals. Here are a few of the fashion trends at the 92nd Academy Awards.

No skin: More women are eschewing plunging necklines, high slights and corseted bodices for flowing silhouettes that reveal little skin but still exude sensuality and style.

Janelle Monae in Ralph Lauren.

Billie Eilish in Chanel.

Maya Rudolph in Valentino.

Capes: It was a chilly evening on the red carpet, but these capes were more about aesthetics than warmth. And for Natalie Portman, whose Dior cape was embroidered with the names of female directors who weren’t nominated for Oscars, a cape was a form of protest.

Brie Larson in Celine.

Natalie Portman in Dior.

Natalie Portman in Dior.

Pink: Beyond the basics of black and white, pink was a standout color — in shades from fuchsia to blush.

Julia Butters in Christian Siriano.

Regina King in Atelier Versace.

Laura Dern in Armani Prive.

Classic black tie: More men are getting creative with their fashion, but nothing has been able to supplant the simple grace of classic tuxedo. The men on the red carpet wore them well.

George MacKay in Dunhill.

Brad Pitt in Brioni.

Leonardo DiCaprio in Giorgio Armani.

