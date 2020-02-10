On the red carpet, individuals alone have the power to define themselves as glittering stars, rarefied gazelles, eccentric raconteurs or rumply intellectuals. Here are a few of the fashion trends at the 92nd Academy Awards.
Mike Blake/Reuters
No skin: More women are eschewing plunging necklines, high slights and corseted bodices for flowing silhouettes that reveal little skin but still exude sensuality and style.
Mike Blake/Reuters
Capes: It was a chilly evening on the red carpet, but these capes were more about aesthetics than warmth. And for Natalie Portman, whose Dior cape was embroidered with the names of female directors who weren’t nominated for Oscars, a cape was a form of protest.
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Pink: Beyond the basics of black and white, pink was a standout color — in shades from fuchsia to blush.
Amy Sussman/AFP/Getty Images
Classic black tie: More men are getting creative with their fashion, but nothing has been able to supplant the simple grace of classic tuxedo. The men on the red carpet wore them well.
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP