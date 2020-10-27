Playing for the ‘right reasons’

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Bust stereotypes and escape the throes of reality in this Bachelorette-themed game

You’ve been selected to enter the fantasy bubble of “The Bachelorette,” the dating show that has fans tuning in weekly to see the titular heroine hand out roses and try to find True Love™ among 31 men vying for her heart.

But life isn’t perfect even in the alternate world of reality TV. Male egos, drunken fights, drama — in this game you’ll need to avoid these toxic tropes and pick your own roses to free the Man of Your Dreams from his prison of heteronormativity and gender roles. But watch out! If you lose, the real world might just find its way in.

Need to escape reality a little longer? Sign up for The Most Dramatic Newsletter Ever for all the best Bachelorette news, commentary and behind-the-rose analysis.

The Most Dramatic Game Ever > Begin <

The Most Dramatic Newsletter Ever Get all the best news, commentary, and behind-the-rose analysis with this companion newsletter to The Bachelorette. By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Hannah Jewell, Jacob Brogan and Daniela Santamariña contributed to this project.

Illustrations by Shelly Tan. Theme music written by Ted Muldoon. In-game sound effects from Ted Muldoon and FreeSound.org. Editing by Danielle Rindler.