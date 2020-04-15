Great Works, In Focus Perspective Perspective Discussion of news topics with a point of view, including narratives by individuals regarding their own experiences. Swept away Winslow Homer’s ‘The Fog Warning’ immerses us in a life-threatening predicament Winslow Homer’s “The Fog Warning,” 1885. On view at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. (Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; Otis Norcross Fund) Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Night is coming on, and in the distance a great oceanic fog moves in. Our hero, heart pumping, has been pulling his dory through the water. But see him now, his taut arms and tight fists gripping the oars, balanced in their oarlocks. It is a split second of stillness, a moment of equipoise, as he stops to make crucial calculations. The oars almost rhyme with the horizon.

But listen to the art critic prattle on! This is no time for aesthetics; a man’s life hangs in the balance.

As the wooden boat is lifted by a turbulent swell, he gains just enough height to comprehend his predicament. Two huge halibut — the day’s catch, the fisherman’s livelihood — slide to the stern.

This is the moment that Winslow Homer shows us in “The Fog Warning,” which he painted in 1885. We grasp the man’s predicament in the same moment he does. And it’s not good.

There, on the horizon, is the ship to which he must make his crawling, sea-rolled return. It is so far off. The swell is tremendous. A lurching second later, the ship will disappear from view. And this will happen again, and again and again.

Was the water calm and glassy earlier in the day, when he made his fine catch out here on the Grand Banks, off the coast of Newfoundland — one of the world’s richest fishing grounds? Perhaps so. But observe now the foreground froth, the receding white caps, the roiling, dimpled, indifferent sea. Things have taken a turn for the worse.

The odds are against our hero. If the ship is lost in the creeping fog, he is surely lost, too.

It’s easy to look at “The Fog Warning,” which hangs in the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, as an artifact of culture, a construction, a first-rate display of pictorial mechanics. The high horizon-line beneath the evening sky tinged with pale pink; the man’s stoic, expressionless face shown in profile, almost inviting us to project our emotions onto him; the low-slanting light skimming off seawater that beneath its slate-gray skin is briny and dark; the cresting, coverless boat, its naked contents available to our eyes . . .

All of that is worth talking about.

But it’s laborious, too, and can distract from the simple, all-at-once power of Homer’s image. The source of that power is a feeling of immersion in a new reality that is not quite “alternative,” much less “hypothetical”: it’s something more urgent, uncanny and closer to home. It’s a feeling of identification, of being swept away. A feeling that the predicament depicted could be your own.

And what, then, would you do?