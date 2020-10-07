Were you worried there wouldn’t be a fall dining guide this year? Join the club.

The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the restaurant industry. Since spring, when I wrote about how much is lost without restaurants, a number of favorite dining destinations have closed for good. Gone but not forgotten: America Eats Tavern, Momofuku CCDC and Poca Madre, among other taste makers.

A year like no other calls for a different dining guide. While it might seem ticklish to toast the restaurant scene, and some businesses are in flux as this issue goes to press, what better way to honor the community than by showcasing some of its best representatives?

With safety in mind, I focused on takeout and delivery for this year’s collection, although I also sampled outdoor seating when it was available. In only a few cases did I venture inside to eat, where noise has gone the way of handshakes and communal tables. Most restaurants were visited multiple times, and in recent months.

The following establishments not only have consistency and good taste in their favor, they shine a light on the way forward. Long may they serve us.