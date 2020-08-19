Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Come on in, the water’s fine.

Washington Post photographer Matt McClain spent the past few weeks seeking places where people can find relief from the D.C. area’s heat and humidity. But he wasn’t just looking for photos of people cooling off in the water — he also was searching for a connection to his own upbringing in rural Indiana, away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Two women play in Little Gunpowder Falls while passing under a bridge in Kingsville, Md. A boy cools off in Owens Creek near the Loys Station Covered Bridge in Rocky Ridge, Md. A 13-year-old swings off a rope into Passage Creek in Fort Valley, Va.

“I have long been more comfortable outside city centers,” McClain said. “Traveling on a winding road in the country, where anything could be waiting to be explored around the next bend, brings me an unmatched sense of excitement as a photographer. As we began to have long stretches of stifling summer heat, I searched Virginia and Maryland for old-fashioned swimming-hole spots where people might gather. As the coronavirus closes or restricts usage of community pools, many may look for an alternative spot that provides the ability to cool off and to socially distance at the same time.”

A man stands under a gush of water at Kilgore Falls in Pylesville, Md. A girl makes a leap after playing in the water at Patapsco Valley State Park in Marriottsville, Md. A man jumps into Goose Creek from a downed tree in Leesburg, Va. People take turns on a rope swing into the James River from a small island in Richmond.

“Some of the places I found were familiar to me, like the rope swing dangling from a railroad trestle bridge near the James River in Richmond. Others were surprises that I stumbled upon after a preferred destination fell through.”

Two women sit in a hammock at Kilgore Falls while others frolic nearby. A woman swings into Passage Creek. A swimmer finds peace in Passage Creek. People cool off in the James River at Belle Isle while watching a kayaker.

“One of those was swimming in Owens Creek, which runs under the Loys Station Covered Bridge in Rocky Ridge, Md. It was not hard to imagine that people have been using these swimming holes — many of which remain virtually unchanged by the passage of time — for countless generations. One swimmer I met at the rope swing in the James River told me that he was brought to the spot as a child and now his grandchildren take part in the same family tradition.”