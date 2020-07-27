Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Asked and answered: What readers want to know about coronavirus

Please Note The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

The novel coronavirus is changing how we live our lives, and our readers have questions. The Washington Post has catalogued and organized 12,136 questions about the pandemic and provided a guide to help you find the answers. Many of the questions fell into common themes, and this guide provides links to reporting that holds the answers to those frequently referenced topic areas. This guide is updated twice a day and reordered with the most frequently asked-about subject areas, from how covid-19, the disease the virus causes, affects individuals to the broad impact on society as we know it.

You can keep asking us questions here.

Featured question “ Can the virus be transmitted in exhaled cigarette smoke (i.e. second-hand smoke)? ” — John from Tennessee According to Linsey Marr, a professor at Virginia Tech who studies how viruses travel through the air, smoking allows bystanders to see someone’s plume of breath when they exhale but the smoke itself shouldn’t have “a big effect” on spreading the virus. — Teddy Amenabar, Washington Post audience editor

The Post has collected 361 new questions in the last 14 days. Categories are organized by frequency of most recent questions. Change in interest is based on questions asked in the last 4 weeks.

Methodology Wondering how this works? Here's an explanation: Tell The Post what you want to know about the virus. Reporters are interested in any questions about the virus, but it’s helpful to ask a question that addresses a common dilemma caused by the pandemic. You can also ask about how something works, such as contact tracing, antibody tests or respirator masks. If you’re comfortable doing so, please explain why you’re asking the question and how the answer may impact your life. A Post journalist will read your question. We’re reading every query and categorizing questions into topic areas, such as “masks,” “stay-at-home” or “symptoms.” The categories help us understand what topics people may have the most questions about and how that’s changed over time. A reporter may also email or call you to get more context regarding your submission. We’ll send questions to different parts of the newsroom. When we notice trends or find a question worth answering on its own, we’ll send those submissions to the appropriate team in the newsroom. A reader’s question may inform reporting efforts that are already underway. In some cases, a question will become the basis for an entire article. If we answer your question directly, we’ll email you.