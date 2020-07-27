Asked and answered: What readers want to know about coronavirus
Please Note
The novel coronavirus is changing how we live our lives, and our readers have questions. The Washington Post has catalogued and organized 12,136 questions about the pandemic and provided a guide to help you find the answers. Many of the questions fell into common themes, and this guide provides links to reporting that holds the answers to those frequently referenced topic areas. This guide is updated twice a day and reordered with the most frequently asked-about subject areas, from how covid-19, the disease the virus causes, affects individuals to the broad impact on society as we know it.
You can keep asking us questions here.
Featured question
3% unchanged interest over last 4 weeks Tracking the virus
+73% more interest over last 4 weeks Vaccines & treatments
+44% more interest over last 4 weeks Characteristics of coronavirus
Resources
The Post is recording the number of reported coronavirus cases as the virus moves through states across the country and the world. Read more below:
U.S. coronavirus deaths: Tracking cases, deaths by state and county
-39% less interest over last 4 weeks How it spreads
-19% less interest over last 4 weeks Masks
+50% more interest over last 4 weeks Mortality rate & cases
Resources
The Post is recording the number of reported coronavirus cases as the virus moves through states across the country and the world. Read more below:
U.S. coronavirus deaths: Tracking cases, deaths by state and county
-40% less interest over last 4 weeks Testing & immunity
-44% less interest over last 4 weeks State & federal response
-23% less interest over last 4 weeks Cleaning & sanitation
Resources
The Post is recording the number of reported coronavirus cases as the virus moves through states across the country and the world. Read more below:
U.S. coronavirus deaths: Tracking cases, deaths by state and county
+30% more interest over last 4 weeks Social distancing
+30% more interest over last 4 weeks Travel
-22% less interest over last 4 weeks Trump’s response to coronavirus
Resources
The Post is recording the number of reported coronavirus cases as the virus moves through states across the country and the world. Read more below:
U.S. coronavirus deaths: Tracking cases, deaths by state and county
+50% more interest over last 4 weeks Staying healthy
0% unchanged interest over last 4 weeks Preexisting medical conditions
+39% more interest over last 4 weeks Health care
Resources
The Post is recording the number of reported coronavirus cases as the virus moves through states across the country and the world. Read more below:
U.S. coronavirus deaths: Tracking cases, deaths by state and county
+75% more interest over last 4 weeks Pandemic science & history
+600% more interest over last 4 weeks International impact & response
-34% less interest over last 4 weeks Flu & cold season
Resources
The Post is recording the number of reported coronavirus cases as the virus moves through states across the country and the world. Read more below:
U.S. coronavirus deaths: Tracking cases, deaths by state and county
0% unchanged interest over last 4 weeks Stay-at-home orders & reopening
-17% less interest over last 4 weeks Symptoms
-45% less interest over last 4 weeks Grade school
Resources
The Post is recording the number of reported coronavirus cases as the virus moves through states across the country and the world. Read more below:
U.S. coronavirus deaths: Tracking cases, deaths by state and county
+33% more interest over last 4 weeks Exercise & gyms
+100% more interest over last 4 weeks Personal finance
-72% less interest over last 4 weeks Elections
Resources
The Post is recording the number of reported coronavirus cases as the virus moves through states across the country and the world. Read more below:
U.S. coronavirus deaths: Tracking cases, deaths by state and county
-63% less interest over last 4 weeks Seniors
0% unchanged interest over last 4 weeks College
-63% less interest over last 4 weeks Jobs & the economy
Resources
The Post is recording the number of reported coronavirus cases as the virus moves through states across the country and the world. Read more below:
U.S. coronavirus deaths: Tracking cases, deaths by state and county
+200% more interest over last 4 weeks Parenting
0% unchanged interest over last 4 weeks Hospital capacity & PPE
0% unchanged interest over last 4 weeks Essential workers
Resources
The Post is recording the number of reported coronavirus cases as the virus moves through states across the country and the world. Read more below:
U.S. coronavirus deaths: Tracking cases, deaths by state and county
-34% less interest over last 4 weeks Shopping & dining
+100% more interest over last 4 weeks Race
Resources
The Post is recording the number of reported coronavirus cases as the virus moves through states across the country and the world. Read more below:
U.S. coronavirus deaths: Tracking cases, deaths by state and county
-60% less interest over last 4 weeks Misinformation
100% more interest over last 4 weeks Public transportation
-67% less interest over last 4 weeks Grocery & takeout
Resources
The Post is recording the number of reported coronavirus cases as the virus moves through states across the country and the world. Read more below:
U.S. coronavirus deaths: Tracking cases, deaths by state and county
-50% less interest over last 4 weeks Stimulus
100% more interest over last 4 weeks Protests
-50% less interest over last 4 weeks Summer plans
Resources
The Post is recording the number of reported coronavirus cases as the virus moves through states across the country and the world. Read more below:
U.S. coronavirus deaths: Tracking cases, deaths by state and county
-50% less interest over last 4 weeks Life at home
0% unchanged interest over last 4 weeks Going to work
Resources
The Post is recording the number of reported coronavirus cases as the virus moves through states across the country and the world. Read more below:
U.S. coronavirus deaths: Tracking cases, deaths by state and county