Asked and answered: What readers want to know about coronavirus

By
The Washington Post Staff
Updated Sept. 10 at 12:28 p.m.
Please Note

The novel coronavirus is changing how we live our lives, and our readers have questions. The Washington Post has catalogued and organized 12,136 questions about the pandemic and provided a guide to help you find the answers. Many of the questions fell into common themes, and this guide provides links to reporting that holds the answers to those frequently referenced topic areas. This guide is updated twice a day and reordered with the most frequently asked-about subject areas, from how covid-19, the disease the virus causes, affects individuals to the broad impact on society as we know it.

You can keep asking us questions here.

Featured question

Can the virus be transmitted in exhaled cigarette smoke (i.e. second-hand smoke)?

John from Tennessee

According to Linsey Marr, a professor at Virginia Tech who studies how viruses travel through the air, smoking allows bystanders to see someone’s plume of breath when they exhale but the smoke itself shouldn’t have “a big effect” on spreading the virus.

Teddy Amenabar, Washington Post audience editor

The Post has collected 361 new questions in the last 14 days. Categories are organized by frequency of most recent questions. Change in interest is based on questions asked in the last 4 weeks.

tracking-the-virus

3% unchanged interest over last 4 weeks Tracking the virus

vaccines-treatments

+73% more interest over last 4 weeks Vaccines & treatments

characteristics-of-coronavirus

+44% more interest over last 4 weeks Characteristics of coronavirus

Resources

The Post is recording the number of reported coronavirus cases as the virus moves through states across the country and the world. Read more below:

U.S. coronavirus deaths: Tracking cases, deaths by state and county

Coronavirus map: Tracking cases around the world

how-it-spreads

-39% less interest over last 4 weeks How it spreads

masks

-19% less interest over last 4 weeks Masks

mortality-rate-cases

+50% more interest over last 4 weeks Mortality rate & cases

testing-immunity

-40% less interest over last 4 weeks Testing & immunity

state-federal-response

-44% less interest over last 4 weeks State & federal response

cleaning-sanitation

-23% less interest over last 4 weeks Cleaning & sanitation

social-distancing

+30% more interest over last 4 weeks Social distancing

travel

+30% more interest over last 4 weeks Travel

trumps-response-to-coronavirus

-22% less interest over last 4 weeks Trump’s response to coronavirus

staying-healthy

+50% more interest over last 4 weeks Staying healthy

preexisting-medical-conditions

0% unchanged interest over last 4 weeks Preexisting medical conditions

health-care

+39% more interest over last 4 weeks Health care

pandemic-science-history

+75% more interest over last 4 weeks Pandemic science & history

international-impact-response

+600% more interest over last 4 weeks International impact & response

flu-cold-season

-34% less interest over last 4 weeks Flu & cold season

stay-at-home-orders-reopening

0% unchanged interest over last 4 weeks Stay-at-home orders & reopening

symptoms

-17% less interest over last 4 weeks Symptoms

grade-school

-45% less interest over last 4 weeks Grade school

exercise-gyms

+33% more interest over last 4 weeks Exercise & gyms

personal-finance

+100% more interest over last 4 weeks Personal finance

elections

-72% less interest over last 4 weeks Elections

seniors

-63% less interest over last 4 weeks Seniors

college

0% unchanged interest over last 4 weeks College

jobs-the-economy

-63% less interest over last 4 weeks Jobs & the economy

parenting

+200% more interest over last 4 weeks Parenting

hospital-capacity-ppe

0% unchanged interest over last 4 weeks Hospital capacity & PPE

essential-workers

0% unchanged interest over last 4 weeks Essential workers

shopping-dining

-34% less interest over last 4 weeks Shopping & dining

race

+100% more interest over last 4 weeks Race

misinformation

-60% less interest over last 4 weeks Misinformation

public-transportation

100% more interest over last 4 weeks Public transportation

grocery-takeout

-67% less interest over last 4 weeks Grocery & takeout

stimulus

-50% less interest over last 4 weeks Stimulus

protests

100% more interest over last 4 weeks Protests

summer-plans

-50% less interest over last 4 weeks Summer plans

life-at-home

-50% less interest over last 4 weeks Life at home

going-to-work

0% unchanged interest over last 4 weeks Going to work

Methodology

Wondering how this works? Here's an explanation:

Tell The Post what you want to know about the virus.

Reporters are interested in any questions about the virus, but it’s helpful to ask a question that addresses a common dilemma caused by the pandemic. You can also ask about how something works, such as contact tracing, antibody tests or respirator masks. If you’re comfortable doing so, please explain why you’re asking the question and how the answer may impact your life.

A Post journalist will read your question.

We’re reading every query and categorizing questions into topic areas, such as “masks,” “stay-at-home” or “symptoms.” The categories help us understand what topics people may have the most questions about and how that’s changed over time. A reporter may also email or call you to get more context regarding your submission.

We’ll send questions to different parts of the newsroom.

When we notice trends or find a question worth answering on its own, we’ll send those submissions to the appropriate team in the newsroom.

A reader’s question may inform reporting efforts that are already underway. In some cases, a question will become the basis for an entire article. If we answer your question directly, we’ll email you.

About

Written by Teddy Amenabar. Curated by Teddy Amenabar, Eliza Goren, Tom Johnson, Steven Johnson and Nia Decaille. Edited by Everdeen Mason. Designed and development by Jake Crump. Illustrated by Luerat Satichob/istockphoto.com.