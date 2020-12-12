Tracking vaccine distribution, state by state

PLEASE NOTE The Washington Post is providing this story for free so that all readers have access to this important information about the coronavirus. For more free stories, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter.

This story is developing and will be updated

Distribution to more than 600 locations in all 50 states was set to begin within 24 hours of federal clearance of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. These locations are primarily large health-care systems able to handle the vaccines and their storage at ultracold temperatures. If the Moderna vaccine is approved in December, supply to the states will increase greatly.

According to the official CDC guidance to the states, the first to receive the vaccine are health-care personnel — because of their exposure to the virus and their critical role of keeping the hospitals functioning — and residents and staff of nursing homes, as they account for nearly 40 percent of deaths from covid-19.

The next priorities may be essential workers (think of food, utilities, transportation, police and maybe teachers), then everyone with a preexisting condition like diabetes, heart problems or obesity, and older adults. These are provisional priority groups, based largely on federal recommendations. States will have the final say on who gets the shots and where they are administered. In Illinois, for instance, Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) said he would send the first vaccines to health-care workers in the counties with the highest death rates.

Jump to a state Select a state

Search states search

The CDC advisory committee spent several months modeling allocation scenarios that would spread the disease while also offsetting health inequities. Black, Hispanic, Asian and Native American people are dying from covid-19 at a higher rate than White people because they often work in jobs that require daily interaction with the public, and they have unequal access to health services and insurance.

Alabama Alabama is expected to get about 41,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 220,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 4.5 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 240,000 health-care professionals and 53,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Alaska Alaska is expected to get about 6,300 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 32,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 4.4 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 34,000 health-care professionals and 9,600 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Arizona Arizona is expected to get about 58,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 440,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 6.1 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 350,000 health-care professionals and 96,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is almost enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Arkansas Arkansas is expected to get about 25,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 130,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 4.4 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 140,000 health-care professionals and 46,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

California California is expected to get about 330,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 1,800,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 4.5 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 1,700,000 health-care professionals and 640,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Colorado Colorado is expected to get about 47,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 190,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 3.3 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 250,000 health-care professionals and 67,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Connecticut Connecticut is expected to get about 32,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 170,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 4.6 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 210,000 health-care professionals and 26,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Delaware Delaware is expected to get about 8,800 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 26,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 2.7 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 54,000 health-care professionals and 9,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

District of Columbia District of Columbia is expected to get about 6,800 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 34,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 4.8 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 59,000 health-care professionals and 4,900 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Florida Florida is expected to get about 180,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 990,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 4.6 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 1,100,000 health-care professionals and 270,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Georgia Georgia is expected to get about 92,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 470,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 4.5 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 470,000 health-care professionals and 87,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Hawaii Hawaii is expected to get about 13,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 65,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 4.6 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 65,000 health-care professionals and 28,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Idaho Idaho is expected to get about 14,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 89,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 5.0 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 81,000 health-care professionals and 20,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Illinois Illinois is expected to get about 110,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 570,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 4.5 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 650,000 health-care professionals and 110,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Indiana Indiana is expected to get about 55,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 300,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 4.4 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 350,000 health-care professionals and 66,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Iowa Iowa is expected to get about 26,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 200,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 6.3 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 160,000 health-care professionals and 63,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Kansas Kansas is expected to get about 24,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 170,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 6.0 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 130,000 health-care professionals and 41,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Kentucky Kentucky is expected to get about 38,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 150,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 3.4 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 210,000 health-care professionals and 47,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Louisiana Louisiana is expected to get about 40,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 210,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 4.5 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 260,000 health-care professionals and 43,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Maine Maine is expected to get about 13,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 58,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 4.3 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 80,000 health-care professionals and 12,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Maryland Maryland is expected to get about 51,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 210,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 3.4 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 320,000 health-care professionals and 52,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Massachusetts Massachusetts is expected to get about 60,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 360,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 5.2 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 510,000 health-care professionals and 42,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Michigan Michigan is expected to get about 84,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 340,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 3.4 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 520,000 health-care professionals and 56,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Minnesota Minnesota is expected to get about 47,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 230,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 4.1 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 350,000 health-care professionals and 44,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Mississippi Mississippi is expected to get about 25,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 130,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 4.4 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 120,000 health-care professionals and 35,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Missouri Missouri is expected to get about 52,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 280,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 4.5 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 350,000 health-care professionals and 85,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Montana Montana is expected to get about 9,800 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 49,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 4.6 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 50,000 health-care professionals and 14,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Nebraska Nebraska is expected to get about 17,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 85,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 4.4 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 100,000 health-care professionals and 34,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Nevada Nevada is expected to get about 25,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 190,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 6.2 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 120,000 health-care professionals and 20,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

New Hampshire New Hampshire is expected to get about 13,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 50,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 3.7 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 77,000 health-care professionals and 11,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

New Jersey New Jersey is expected to get about 76,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 400,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 4.5 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 490,000 health-care professionals and 85,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

New Mexico New Mexico is expected to get about 18,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 94,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 4.5 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 100,000 health-care professionals and 17,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

New York New York is expected to get about 170,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 900,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 4.6 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 1,400,000 health-care professionals and 270,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

North Carolina North Carolina is expected to get about 86,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 470,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 4.5 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 490,000 health-care professionals and 120,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

North Dakota North Dakota is expected to get about 6,800 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 27,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 3.5 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 45,000 health-care professionals and 9,500 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Ohio Ohio is expected to get about 100,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 530,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 4.6 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 720,000 health-care professionals and 150,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Oklahoma Oklahoma is expected to get about 33,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 200,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 5.0 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 190,000 health-care professionals and 47,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Oregon Oregon is expected to get about 35,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 270,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 6.3 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 200,000 health-care professionals and 48,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania is expected to get about 120,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 590,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 4.6 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 820,000 health-care professionals and 86,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Rhode Island Rhode Island is expected to get about 10,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 39,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 3.7 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 70,000 health-care professionals and 11,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

South Carolina South Carolina is expected to get about 46,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 240,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 4.6 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 230,000 health-care professionals and 37,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

South Dakota South Dakota is expected to get about 7,800 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 30,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 3.4 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 54,000 health-care professionals and 17,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Tennessee Tennessee is expected to get about 57,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 310,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 4.5 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 360,000 health-care professionals and 81,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Texas Texas is expected to get about 220,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 1,600,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 5.6 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 1,400,000 health-care professionals and 300,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is almost enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Utah Utah is expected to get about 26,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 180,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 5.6 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 130,000 health-care professionals and 28,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Vermont Vermont is expected to get about 5,900 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 30,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 4.8 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 31,000 health-care professionals and 6,200 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Virginia Virginia is expected to get about 72,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 550,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 6.5 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 390,000 health-care professionals and 97,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Washington Washington is expected to get about 62,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 340,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 4.5 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 350,000 health-care professionals and 61,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

West Virginia West Virginia is expected to get about 17,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 110,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 6.1 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 100,000 health-care professionals and 21,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Wisconsin Wisconsin is expected to get about 50,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 260,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 4.5 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 310,000 health-care professionals and 79,000 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.

Wyoming Wyoming is expected to get about 5,000 doses in the first set of Pfizer vaccines. If the Moderna vaccine is approved, the state could get a total of 26,000 doses before the end of the year. That is enough to vaccinate 4.5 percent of the state population. The state has approximately 22,000 health-care professionals and 6,200 nursing home residents and workers, and the number of doses expected in December is not enough to give them a single dose by the end of the year. The vaccine requires a follow-up booster about three or four weeks after the first shot.