The 10 best books of 2020

“Vesper Flights”

By Helen Macdonald, Grove

NONFICTION | “So many of our stories about nature are about testing ourselves against it, setting ourselves against it, defining our humanity against it,” Macdonald writes in “Vesper Flights.” In the 41 essays that make up this collection, the naturalist and author of “H Is for Hawk” seeks to tell another type of nature story, one that asks readers to see the natural world as something other than a reflection of themselves. Doing so, she believes, may just help us save it.