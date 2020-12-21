Can you catch the gingerbread people?
They say if you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen and that’s just what these gingerbread cookies intend to do. Can you spot all 50 gingerbread cookies making a break for it?
Dec. 21, 2020
Click the gingerbread cookies to keep count
0/50
Gingerbread cookies found
Have you tried our previous Christmas searches?
2017
2018
2019
Eddie Alvarez is an art director, designer, and occasional illustrator working in print and digital presentation. Previously, he was a design team leader at Gannett's Asbury Park Design Studio. Eddie is a graduate of The University of Miami with BFA majors in painting and graphic design.