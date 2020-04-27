When coronavirus strikes, kids make the news

What was your favorite part of creating this newspaper?

How many people seem to like it. We have published every single day since March 14. We have 190 subscribers in 35 states and 10 countries! It is fun to get notes back from lots of different people from everywhere.”

Editor’s note: As of May 4, The Koester Times was up to 250 subscribers in 47 states (all but Hawaii, West Virginia and Delaware) and 10 countries.