‘You See the Best of Us Now’ What we are learning about ourselves and each other during the pandemic

Margaret Atwood

80, author, Toronto

I never anticipated living through anything exactly like this, but of course in the ’50s and early ’60s we thought we might get an atom bomb or two dropped on us. And Toronto was an epicenter of SARS, and I knew front-line doctors who were involved in it. SARS was scary, but luckily it was confined quickly. However, having been interested in plagues and pandemics for some time, I’ve been aware that some new microbe with a long incubation period to which we have no immunity could appear. And that’s what has happened. We’ll get through it. There will be an “other side.” But we won’t be back exactly to where we were before. There will be a lot of pieces to pick up, a lot of regrouping to be done. However, this crisis does cause people to reflect on how they’ve been doing things, how they’ve been living, and it’s already inspired much new thinking. The late cultural planner Barry Lord said that the transition to renewables is ushering in an age of stewardship. Geochemist Hope Jahren, in “The Story of More,” notes that we are burning through Earth’s resources at a ferocious rate — way beyond replacement. That will have to stop, one way or another. Maybe we should consider ways of giving ourselves a soft landing from planetary degradation, rather than a mass-death crash scene. We have to come up with alternatives to our dangerous ways, including the stresses we’ve been putting on habitat and wildlife that increase the chances of new pandemic viruses. And while we’re at it: Maybe next time we should be prepared. Having been warned, we could have been this time. But we weren’t.

For myself, I’m busier than ever, because everyone wants me to do things online. Today was two podcast things, and the tech worked. Tomorrow will be a resked of one that didn’t work earlier. But it can’t go on forever. There’s only so much time you can spend reflecting on how weird you look in the little window in the on-screen platform. There’s also the baking and the garden. Today I dug up some dandelions and ate them (cooked them first). I haven’t done that for a while. There are some good recipes online, but use only plants that haven’t flowered. As for being inspired to write yet another book: I’ll never tell. If I’d told my publishers about some of the books I’ve written while I was writing them, they’d have thought I’d lost a few bulbs out of my chandelier.