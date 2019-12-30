The List: 2020

What will be out and in for the upcoming year
By Elahe Izadi and Sonia Rao
Illustration by Agata Nowicka

Riiise and shiiinnee, friends! It’s a new day, and it couldn’t have come a moment too soon. 2019 was a wild dream, huh. Or was it a nightmare?

We show up to class and, ugh, pop quiz. We only SparkNotes’d the assigned reading— have you seen how long the Mueller report is? — but grades don’t matter because mom and dad paid for SAT scores, anyway.

Suddenly we’re in the sky, suspended between Brexit, impeachment and primaries. We land on a battlefield, where the games among superheroes and Starks have ended. Shouts echo from children upset over the earth’s condition. Tears flow for statesmen, songbirds and storytellers.

We make our way to the Old Town Road and find it lined with familiar faces: Megan Rapinoe saying sorry to this man (who is making his way to the DMZ); Jeopardy James giving answers in the form of questions; Beyoncé leading the Homecoming parade.

Then it turns into a weird pregnancy dream and, oh, God, is that … Baby Yoda?!

BEEP BEEP BEEP. Phew, it’s over. But 2020 is just starting.

So let’s quit hitting snooze. We’re painfully awake, and it’s time to take a good, hard look at what’s ahead. What, think we can’t see into the future? Girlfriend, you are so on.

Out
In
Nationals parade route
Mystics parade route
2020
2024
Oat milk latte
Anaerobic coffee
"Climate change"
"Climate crisis"
Baldwin on SNL
Bowen on SNL
"Read the transcript!"
Read John Bolton's book
Intuitive eating
Intuitive readings
Offloading Redskins season tickets
Buying Defenders season tickets
Sequels every few years
Sequels every 30 years
Food delivery
Beverage delivery
Women left behind on Earth
Women leaving Earth behind
Bailey
Bruce
Cancel culture
Cancel subscription
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton
TikTok passion
Tick tock fashion
Farewell, Rendon
Stay forever, Soto
Diner interviews
Farmer interviews
What is cinema?
What is television?
Cursed energy
Dark energy
Sans serif
Serif
Blush painted rooms
Black painted rooms
Birds
"Birds of Prey"
California sober
Washington drunk
Shutting down local newspapers
Starting fake local newspapers
Mocking VSCO girls
Leaving teen girls alone
Butt dials from Rudy
Jury trials with Rudy
"Friends" with Netflix
"Friends" with HBO Max
Libra as currency
Libras as boyfriends
Billionaires
401(k) millionaires
Hot workouts
Cold workouts
Worrying about your kids' screen time
Worrying about your boomers' screen time
Death Stranding
Death positivity
Elderberry
Elder candidates
Big Pharma
"Jagged Little Pill"
When will Tom Brady retire?
Has Tom Brady already retired?
Self-care
Self-loathing
"Lol, Quibi"
"Okay, fine, what's Quibi?"
Ivanka 2020
Lara 2020
Selling to Gen Z
Selling to Gen Alpha
Country Lukes
Country Tenilles
Living in "1984"
Revisiting 1984
Off-White
On sneakers
Fed up with Kanye
Fed up with Grimes
Council Member Jack Evans
Private citizen Jack Evans
Living coral
Classic blue
Smokey Bear
"Little Fires Everywhere"
Buying influence at Trump's hotel
Buying Trump's hotel
Blueface
Roddy Ricch
Milos
Mallorca
Electability
Voting your conscience
Share