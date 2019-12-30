Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

What will be out and in for the upcoming year

Riiise and shiiinnee, friends! It’s a new day, and it couldn’t have come a moment too soon. 2019 was a wild dream, huh. Or was it a nightmare?

We show up to class and, ugh, pop quiz. We only SparkNotes’d the assigned reading— have you seen how long the Mueller report is? — but grades don’t matter because mom and dad paid for SAT scores, anyway.

Suddenly we’re in the sky, suspended between Brexit, impeachment and primaries. We land on a battlefield, where the games among superheroes and Starks have ended. Shouts echo from children upset over the earth’s condition. Tears flow for statesmen, songbirds and storytellers.

We make our way to the Old Town Road and find it lined with familiar faces: Megan Rapinoe saying sorry to this man (who is making his way to the DMZ); Jeopardy James giving answers in the form of questions; Beyoncé leading the Homecoming parade.

Then it turns into a weird pregnancy dream and, oh, God, is that … Baby Yoda?!

BEEP BEEP BEEP. Phew, it’s over. But 2020 is just starting.

So let’s quit hitting snooze. We’re painfully awake, and it’s time to take a good, hard look at what’s ahead. What, think we can’t see into the future? Girlfriend, you are so on.