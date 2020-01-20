D.C., Md. & Va.

Gun rights advocates from across the nation rally at the Virginia capital

By Washington Post Staff | Jan. 20, 2020

Thousands of gun rights supporters from Virginia and across the country are coming to Richmond for a rally in opposition to gun-control laws being advanced by the General Assembly’s new Democratic majority.

Julia Rendleman for The Washington Post

After threats and indications of potential violence, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) ordered a state of emergency and banned guns from Capitol Square; gun-control groups and advocates for other causes are staying away from what in the past has been a day of citizen lobbying on a wide range of issues.

Julia Rendleman for The Washington Post

A man carries a gun near the Virginia State Capitol.

Stephanie Keith/Reuters

Hundreds were lined up outside Capitol Square before the gates were set to open at 7 a.m., while many others preferred to skip the lines and stay on the street, where they could remain armed.

Stephanie Keith/Reuters

Gun rights supporters gather ahead of the 11 a.m. rally.

Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A banner is displayed on a sidewalk across from Capitol Square.

Tim Wright for The Washington Post

Rallygoers near the Virginia State Capitol.

Zach Gibson/AFP/Getty Images

An armed militia group near the Capitol.

Stephanie Keith/Reuters

Rallygoers hold flags near the state Capitol building.

Zach Gibson/AFP/Getty Images

Gun rights advocates came from across the county.

Zach Gibson/AFP/Getty Images

Gun rights advocates fill the area near the Capitol.

Julia Rendleman for The Washington Post

Rallygoers on the Capitol grounds.

Steve Helber/AP

A rallygoer holds a U.S. flag across from the Virginia State Capitol.

Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

This visual story will be updated. Read the latest here.

Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images