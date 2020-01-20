Gun rights advocates from across the nation rally at the Virginia capital

D.C., Md. & Va.
Thousands of gun rights supporters from Virginia and across the country are coming to Richmond for a rally in opposition to gun-control laws being advanced by the General Assembly’s new Democratic majority.
Julia Rendleman for The Washington Post
After threats and indications of potential violence, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) ordered a state of emergency and banned guns from Capitol Square; gun-control groups and advocates for other causes are staying away from what in the past has been a day of citizen lobbying on a wide range of issues.
Julia Rendleman for The Washington Post
Hundreds were lined up outside Capitol Square before the gates were set to open at 7 a.m., while many others preferred to skip the lines and stay on the street, where they could remain armed.
Stephanie Keith/Reuters
Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images