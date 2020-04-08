Coronavirus in D.C.: What the first month tells us about its spread

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

On March 7, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced the first known coronavirus case in the nation’s capital. As of April 6 — one month after the first diagnosis — the city had more than 1,200 cases and more than 20 fatalities.

With more infections reported each day, the District is one of many urban centers bracing for the possibility of becoming the next covid-19 hot spot. Over the past week, the city has been reporting about 100 cases every day, with a spike of more than 200 cases Wednesday alone.

In the coming weeks, the city will discover whether social distancing measures — including school closures and a stay-at-home order — will pay off in “flattening the curve,” or if the city’s pessimistic projection that the peak will not come until early summer will prove true.

30 days after first covid-19 diagnosis, D.C. had more than 1,000 known cases

By April 6, the District had 318 recoveries, 874 active cases, and 23 deaths .

1,200 known cases April 6 1,215 total known cases Total known cases March 23 D.C. begins releasing recovery data March 7 First covid-19 diagnosis in D.C. March 7 April 6 March 20 First covid-19 death in D.C. Note: D.C. initially reported new cases, recoveries, and deaths on the day they occurred. On April 1, D.C. began reporting changes the day after they occurred. The data on this page reflects the dates of diagnoses, recoveries, and deaths, rather than the day they were announced. April 6 1,215 total known cases 1,200 cases Total known cases March 23 D.C. begins releasing recovery data March 7 First covid-19 diagnosis in D.C. March 20 First covid-19 fatality in D.C. 0 March 7 April 6 Note: D.C. initially reported new cases, recoveries, and deaths on the day they occurred. On April 1, D.C. began reporting changes the day after they occurred. The data on this page reflects the dates of diagnoses, recoveries, and deaths, rather than the day they were announced.

The rising number of covid-19 cases has coincided with a rise in testing, as local hospitals launched their own testing sites and the city’s public health lab increased its workload.

[Coronavirus projections suggest coming toll; Bowser says 1 in 7 could be infected in D.C.]

But experts caution that official tallies show only a partial picture of the virus’s toll. Tests are often limited to those showing symptoms, and commercial lab results can come more than a week after the sample was taken.

The District has seen between 12 and 16 percent of test results come back positive in recent days, a high rate that reflects more stringent testing criteria.

Despite increased testing, the proportion of positive tests remains high

D.C. has tested nearly 8,000 people... 7,823 people tested 8,000 total covid-19 tests No data for March 20 0 March 13 April 6 ...but the percentage of positive tests is high, reflecting stringent testing criteria 25% positive test rate (cumulative) 15% of all D.C. covid-19 tests are positive South Korea, which tested widely for covid-19, had a 7.5% positive test rate at the peak of the virus’s spread. 0 March 13 April 6 D.C. has tested nearly 8,000 people... 7,823 people tested 8,000 total covid-19 tests No data for March 20 0 March 13 April 6 ...but the percentage of positive tests is high, indicating stringent testing criteria 25% positive test rate (cumulative) 15% of all D.C. covid-19 tests were positive South Korea, which tested widely for covid-19, had a 7.5% positive test rate at the peak of the virus’s spread. 0 March 13 April 6 D.C. has tested nearly 8,000 people... 7,823 people tested 8,000 total covid-19 tests No data for March 20 0 March 13 April 6 ...but the percentage of positive tests is high, reflecting stringent testing criteria 25% positive test rate (cumulative) 15% of all D.C. covid-19 tests are positive South Korea, which tested widely for covid-19, had a 7.5% positive test rate at the peak of the virus’s spread. 0 March 13 April 6

“The positivity rate continues to increase in the District and that could be a function of a number of things,” said LaQuandra Nesbitt, the director of the D.C. Health department.

“What we may be observing is ... our health care providers, the doctors who decide who gets tested, them being more focused on those priority groups: People who are hospitalized, our health care workers, first responders, individuals over the age of 65, people who have underlying health conditions, and focusing on individuals who have symptoms being tested.”

As a result, testing data has its limits.

“Testing only symptomatic people isn’t even telling you the complete story,” said Lucy Wilson, an infectious disease specialist and faculty member at the University of Maryland at Baltimore County. “If you look at the testing data, it can be useful for a snapshot of the overall prevalence of disease in a population … but it’s not a complete picture of the disease.”

Experts say the key data points to watch are not necessarily the number of known cases, but the use of health-care resources.

“One of the important things to monitor is if the health-care system is overwhelmed. Are hospitals full? Are the ICU beds full? Are there enough ventilators?” Wilson said. “The indicator of whether our social distancing is working is whether we can take care of the people who are most severely affected by covid-19.”

Ventilator usage in the District

On March 25, D.C. hospitals had 405 total ventilators and about 36 percent were in use. By April 6, capacity had increased to 432 ventilators, with about 41 percent in use.

300 ventilators available 258 255 Available ventilators March 25 April 6 0 Ventilators in use 147 177 300 ventilators in use 300 ventilators available 258 255 Available ventilators March 25 April 6 0 Ventilators in use 147 177 300 ventilators in use 300 ventilators available 258 255 Available ventilators March 25 April 6 0 Ventilators in use 147 177 300 ventilators in use

The District has, so far, been one of a handful of localities to release detailed demographic data on who is contracting coronavirus and dying from it.

Men are slightly overrepresented in infections and deaths, making up 13 of the 23 fatalities. Racial data released this week shows black residents, who are 46 percent of the District’s population, account for nearly 6 in 10 deaths and a similar proportion of the reported cases where officials know the person’s race.

More than half of the known cases in the District involve people over the age of 40, which is higher than the median age of 34 in the general population. Globally, seniors are most likely to die, and the average age of the dead in D.C. is 66.

Ages of reported coronavirus cases and deaths in D.C.

Known cases Known deaths 296 219 205 188 170 79 30 24 10 4 1 1 0 5 2 0 19-30 31-40 41-50 51-60 61-70 71-80 81+ 0-18 The youngest known patient was The oldest known patient was 98 years old. diagnosed at 8 weeks old. 0 100 Median age of deceased patients: 66 Median age of residents: 34 Median age of known patients: 46 Known cases Known deaths 296 219 205 188 The oldest known patient was 98 years old. The youngest 170 known patient was diagnosed at 8 weeks old. 79 30 24 10 5 1 4 1 2 0 0 0-18 51-60 19-30 31-40 41-50 61-70 71-80 81+ 0 100 Median age of known patients: 46 Median age of deceased patients: 66 Median age of residents: 34 Known cases Known deaths 296 219 205 188 170 79 30 24 10 4 1 1 0 5 2 0 0 31-40 41-50 51-60 61-70 71-80 81+ 0-18 19-30 The youngest known patient was The oldest known patient was 98 years old. diagnosed at 8 weeks old. 0 100 Median age of deceased patients: 66 Median age of residents: 34 Median age of known patients: 46

Regional effects

Washington has many more cases per 100,000 residents than the surrounding metro area, according to county-level data from Johns Hopkins University. The District is followed by Prince George’s and Montgomery counties in Maryland, and Arlington County in Virginia.

Total reported deaths by county in the D.C. area

Covid-19 deaths per 100,000 residents 0 1 2 3 MD. W.V. VA. D.C. Covid-19 deaths per 100,000 residents FREDERICK 0 1 2 3 JEFF. MONTGOMERY W.V. MD. Loudoun D.C. CLARKE VA. ARL. PRINCE GEORGE’S FAIRFAX WARREN FAUQUIER CALVERT PRINCE WILLIAM CHARLES STAFFORD SPOTSYLVANIA Covid-19 deaths per 100,000 residents 0 1 2 3 MD. W.V. VA. D.C.

Compared with other metropolitan areas, the D.C. metro area has roughly 1 death per 100,000 residents. That’s nowhere near the rate of hard-hit urban areas like New Orleans (29) and New York City-Newark-Jersey City (26).

Covid-19 deaths per 100,000 residents in selected metropolitan areas

29.0 New Orleans 26.0 New York 14.7 Detroit 7.4 Seattle 2.2 Philadelphia 2.1 Miami 1.4 Baltimore 1.3 D.C. 1.0 San Francisco 0.6 Phoenix 0.6 Dallas 0.6 Minneapolis 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 New Orleans 29.0 New York 26.0 Detroit 14.7 Seattle 7.4 2.2 Philadelphia Miami 2.1 Baltimore 1.4 D.C. 1.3 1.0 San Francisco 0.6 Phoenix 0.6 Dallas 0.6 Minneapolis 29.0 New Orleans 26.0 New York 14.7 Detroit 7.4 Seattle 2.2 Philadelphia 2.1 Miami 1.4 Baltimore 1.3 D.C. 1.0 San Francisco 0.6 Phoenix 0.6 Dallas 0.6 Minneapolis

The District now stands at a crossroads. The next 30 days could point to whether the region’s death count will continue rising exponentially, like New York’s, or if the pace will slow, like in San Francisco.

Deaths in the D.C. area remain far below other hot spots, but show no sign of slowing

This chart uses a logarithmic scale: The angle of each line shows how quickly deaths double in each metropolitan area.

New York City 5,120 total covid-19 deaths 2,560 1,280 Detroit 640 New Orleans Seattle 320 160 Miami Dallas 80 D.C. San Francisco 40 20 10 5 2 1 Day of first death 10 days since first death 20 days since first death 30 days since first death New York City 5,120 total covid-19 deaths in metropolitan area 2,560 1,280 640 Detroit New Orleans 320 Seattle 160 Miami D.C. 80 Dallas San Francisco 40 20 10 5 2 1 30 days since first covid-19 death Day of first covid-19 death 10 days since first covid-19 death 20 days since first covid-19 death New York City 5,120 total covid-19 deaths 2,560 1,280 Detroit 640 New Orleans Seattle 320 160 Miami Dallas 80 D.C. San Francisco 40 20 10 5 2 1 Day of first death 10 days since first death 20 days since first death 30 days since first death

One thing that is certain from the first 30 days is that the pandemic’s grip on the District is far from over.

“We are concerned that the next wave, if you will, if you consider New York City the first wave and other cities that we heard about,” Bowser said this week. “D.C. could be in the second wave.”