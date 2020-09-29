Map: Where to vote early in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Voters in Virginia can already cast their ballots at early-voting centers across the state, now through Oct. 31, with additional early-voting sites opening in mid-October in many counties and cities. In-person, early-voting facilities won’t open in Maryland until Monday, Oct. 26 and in the District until Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The Washington Post newsroom has created the map below to list places voters can cast a ballot in the Washington region this election cycle — whether it’s through a ballot drop box, in-person early, at a “super vote center” or at a traditional precinct on Election Day. The map will update in the coming weeks with additional locations.

Here’s the location data we have and what we’re still collecting:

Va. D.C. Md. Early-voting sites ✅ ✅ ✅ Ballot dropoff sites 🚫 ✅ 🚫

Hour of operation vary by facility and jurisdiction. Many early-voting locations will be closed on Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 12. If you’re planning to mail your ballot, you can send it via the U.S. Postal Service at any time once you’ve filled it out.

[Are you running into voting problems? Let us know.]

Have questions about casting your vote? Here are three voting guides for D.C., Maryland and Virginia that answer common questions about how to register, vote by mail and more.

