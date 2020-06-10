A gallery of pain and protest

In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, protesters transformed hundreds of feet of chain-link fencing erected to protect the White House into a massive, makeshift art project that demands equal protection for all Americans.

Disclaimer: This image contains language that may offend some readers.

Photographs of the signs were taken Monday, June 8. Hannah Natanson also contributed to this report.

