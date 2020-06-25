The racial disparities extend across everyday life: Thirty percent of Chicago’s black families live below the poverty line, compared to 10 percent of white families. On the city’s South and West sides, up to 1 million residents live more than half a mile from a pharmacy. Black Chicagoans are more likely to be front-line workers and less likely to have health insurance, making them more vulnerable to severe infection.

David A. Ansell, the author of “The Death Gap: How Inequality Kills,” has dedicated his career to studying inequities in the U.S. health-care system, with a focus on Chicago. He was blunt in an interview with The Post: “This doesn’t need more study,” he said. “We don’t need more data. We don’t need more reports. We don’t need people who are surprised and shocked by the disparity. We need collectively as a nation to take action, because shame on us if we don’t.”