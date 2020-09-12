Western wildfires: Climate change fueled blazes engulf vast region in crisis

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

California, Oregon and Washington state are in the midst of an unprecedented wildfire siege, which has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes, killed at least 17, and damaged or destroyed thousands of residences and businesses.

In California alone, 28 major wildfires were burning Friday, including the state’s largest on record. Five of the state’s top 20 largest wildfires are actively burning.

In Washington, fires spread rapidly amid howling, dry winds. More than 600,000 acres — the largest burned area in state history since 2015′s historic season — have burned in active fires this week alone, Gov. Jay Inslee (D) said Friday.

And in Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown (D) earlier this week described the state’s wildfires as a “once-in-a-generation event,” putting more than 500,000 residents — more than 10 percent of the state’s population — under an evacuation warning or order. This week’s fire have left in excess of 1 million acres charred in the state.

Wildfire experts say they have never seen so many large and rapidly growing wildfires in so many places simultaneously. Many were so severe they manufactured their own weather, including lightning arcing out of the ash laden sky.

Human-caused climate change is driving fire risks in the West to new heights, enabling more fires to behave in extreme, unpredictable ways.

Warming temperatures made these fires worse by drying out vegetation during a record-shattering heat wave, the second since mid-August. These blazes exploded in size during an outbreak of strong winds that simultaneously hit the Cascades, Sierras and coastal mountain ranges; the gusts pushing the flames down canyons, through campgrounds, past highways and into neighborhoods.

Another factor — decades of fire suppression policies, including a lack of prescribed burning — aggravated conditions further by leaving more material for the fires to burn.

A look at 11 different blazes from these three states shows some of the common features of these blazes — their astonishing speed and terrifying capriciousness.

Cold Springs/Pearl Hill fires, Washington state

The Cold Springs Fire started on Sept. 6 near Omak, Wash. The Pearl Hill Fire started shortly after, on Sept. 7, near Bridgeport, Wash. Both fires spread quickly due to strong winds and low humidity. As of Sept. 11, the fires had burned more than 196,700 acres

Sept. 7 | Azwell, Wash (Tyler Tjomsland/AP)

Beachie Creek Fire, Oregon

Before a severe windstorm on Sept. 7, the Beachie Creek Fire was just 469 acres. That night it grew to more than 131,000 acres, driven by dry fuels and high winds, prompting evacuations. The fire affected communities in Santiam Canyon, including Lyons and Mehama, killing at least two people.

Sept. 8 | Lyons, Ore. (Mark Ylen/AP)

Holiday Farm Fire, Oregon

The Holiday Farm Fire is burning in the Willamette National Forest. As of Sept. 11, the fire was zero percent contained and had burned over 156,708 acres. More than 400 emergency personal have been assigned to the fire, which started Sept. 7.

Sept. 10 | Nimrod, Ore. (Andy Nelson/AP)

Sept. 8, 2020 | Blue River, Ore. (Andy Nelson/AP)

Almeda Fire, Oregon

Strong, dry winds blowing down mountainsides from land to sea pushed the Almeda Fire toward heavily populated areas on Sept. 8, with parts of the city of Medford placed under evacuation advisories. The fire caused widespread damage in Phoenix and Talent, just southeast of Medford.

Sept. 10 | Phoenix, Ore. (Mason Trinca For The Washington Post)

Sept. 10 | Phoenix, Ore. (John Locher/AP)

LNU Lightning complex, California

The LNU Lightning complex is one of the fires that was ignited in August, following a mid-month heat wave and rare surge in lightning strikes from thunderstorms that delivered plenty of sparks but little rain. The fire is now on the state’s top 20 list of largest-ever fires.

Aug. 20, 2020 | Sonoma County, Calif. (Stuart W. Palley/Stuart W. Palley FTWP)

North Complex Fire, California

A Northern California wildfire that has burned through more than 250,000 acres of land has now killed at least 10 people, nine alone in the town of Berry Creek, part of a brutal fire season that includes five of the 20 largest wildfires in the state’s history.

Butte County sheriff’s officials confirmed seven additional deaths from the North Complex Fire on Thursday and said 16 people remain missing in the state’s deadliest blaze this year. A total of 19 people have died in California wildfires in 2020, fire officials said Friday.

Sept. 9 | Oroville, Calif. (Noah Berger/AP)

Creek Fire, California

The Creek Fire began on Sept. 4 in the Sierra Nevada National Forest. It grew by more than 100,000 acres in 24 hours during Labor Day weekend, trapping campers, hikers and vacationers. The California National Guard conducted daring helicopter flights to evacuate more than 100 from the area as the fire grew out of control.

Sept. 7 | Fresno County, Calif. (Noah Berger/AP)

Sept. 7 | Madera County, Calif. (Noah Berger/AP)

Dolan Fire, California

The Dolan Fire, burning in Los Padres National Forest in California, has grown to more than 111,000 acres this week after strong winds caused it to triple in size. The fire originally began on Aug. 18, though the cause is still unknown.

Three firefighters were injured in the blaze on Tuesday; two have been released from the hospital and the third is in stable condition.

Parts of California State Route 1, which runs along the coast, were closed due to the fire and the falling rocks and debris it caused. The Dolan Fire was 26 percent contained as of Friday morning.

Aug. 22 | Big Sur, Calif. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Bobcat Fire, California

The Bobcat Fire continues to burn deeper into the Angeles National Forest causing smoke to fill the air over the San Gabriel Valley and surrounding areas around Los Angeles. The fire started Sept. 6, and has burned more than 26,000 acres and is only 6 percent contained according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Bobcat Fire crossed into Monrovia, Calif., city limits on Friday. Fire officials say they have built a defensive line between the fire and the city, and have warned residents that evacuation orders are possible.

El Dorado Fire, California

The El Dorado Fire started on Sept. 5 when a pyrotechnic device from a gender-reveal party ignited dry wild grass at El Dorado Ranch Park, about 80 miles east of Los Angeles. As of Friday morning, the fire has burned more than 13,000 acres and has destroyed four homes. It is 31 percent contained according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Sept. 10 | San Bernardino National Forest. (Kyle Grillot For The Washington Post)

Valley Fire, California

The Valley Fire in rural eastern San Diego County destroyed dozens of structures and forced evacuations, though those orders were lifted Friday afternoon. The fire has grown to more than 17,000 acres, according to CalFire, and was 39 percent contained as of Friday morning.

Sept 9, 2020 | Concord, Calif. (Brittany Hosea-Small/AFP/Getty Images)

Sept 6 | Jamul, Calif. (Sandy Huffaker/AFP/Getty Images)