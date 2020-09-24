Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Find out what would happen if your neighborhood was the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

What if all covid‑19 deaths in the United States had happened in your neighborhood?

At least 200,000 people have died of covid-19 in the United States.

It can be difficult to comprehend the loss of all these lives in a country so large. The pandemic’s heaviest tolls have occurred in clusters, and many Americans don’t know anyone who has died. But the disease has killed people in all 50 states, the District and most of the territories.

What if all those deaths had happened near you?

To better understand these losses, this simulation shows what would happen if all reported covid‑19 deaths in the country happened around your address.

After you start this experience, you will see a circle drawn around your location: In this scenario, everyone who lives in that area would have died.

How far would this emptiness go?

How does the simulation work?

The radius displayed around you depends on your location and on the number of people who live near you.

In order to determine the size of the radius, we use data from the 2018 American Community Survey, which estimates people living in small tracts such as neighborhood blocks, for every location except Guam, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands. In those places, we use 2010 decennial Census Bureau data.

Some tracts are buildings in a city. Others are blocks or neighborhoods. The simulation sums the population of all the tracts around you until it reaches a total that is close to the total covid‑19 deaths in the country.

The full methodology involves drawing increasing radii, calculating intersections and making statistical estimates.