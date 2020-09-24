What if all covid‑19 deaths in the United States had happened in your neighborhood?
Find out what would happen if your neighborhood was the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.
At least 200,000 people have died of covid-19 in the United States.
It can be difficult to comprehend the loss of all these lives in a country so large. The pandemic’s heaviest tolls have occurred in clusters, and many Americans don’t know anyone who has died. But the disease has killed people in all 50 states, the District and most of the territories.
What if all those deaths had happened near you?
To better understand these losses, this simulation shows what would happen if all reported covid‑19 deaths in the country happened around your address.
After you start this experience, you will see a circle drawn around your location: In this scenario, everyone who lives in that area would have died.
How far would this emptiness go?
How does the simulation work?
The radius displayed around you depends on your location and on the number of people who live near you.
In order to determine the size of the radius, we use data from the 2018 American Community Survey, which estimates people living in small tracts such as neighborhood blocks, for every location except Guam, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands. In those places, we use 2010 decennial Census Bureau data.
Some tracts are buildings in a city. Others are blocks or neighborhoods. The simulation sums the population of all the tracts around you until it reaches a total that is close to the total covid‑19 deaths in the country.
The full methodology involves drawing increasing radii, calculating intersections and making statistical estimates.
Simulation
This is your neighborhood. On Feb. 29, Washington state reported the United States’ first death from the novel coronavirus, a man who was 58 and lived in King County.
On this map, however, we simulate that one of your neighbors died instead.
A week later, on March 6, another 93 people had died of covid‑19 in the United States. Again, let’s pretend they lived in your neighborhood.
A month after that, by April 6, 12,823 people had died. Here’s how it would look if they lived in your neighborhood.
Today, after the first death was confirmed, the death toll reached at least in the whole country.
Let’s imagine that they all lived around you: Everyone in this circle would have died. It has a radius of , centered on your location.
If all deaths had happened in it would be enough to erase it from the map. No one would be left alive.
If all deaths had happened in your county, it would have been erased from the map. No one would be left alive.
According to 2018 estimates, around people live in . That is the total confirmed deaths in the country.
According to 2018 estimates, around people live in your county. That is the total confirmed deaths in the country.
Now let's see how far the devastation would spread if all deaths in the United States had happened around a place you may recognize: .
If all deaths had happened around , , the circle around it would have a radius of .
In real life, however, covid‑19 deaths aren’t clustered in a single place. Now the map shows where the people who died of covid‑19 in the United States actually resided.
Since these people were not around you, it may be hard for you to see the scale of these losses in your own daily life. But each one was a tragedy for those in their circle.
“When you know someone who has died, it can seem like a personal attack.”Go to article
Share my map
This image shows how far the devastation would spread if all deaths in the United States had happened around you.
The results displayed on the map are an approximation.