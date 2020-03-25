What counts as an essential business in 10 U.S. cities
During the coronavirus pandemic, which businesses and services should be considered essential? Most state and local officials nationwide agree that certain ones — grocery stores, banks, gas stations, laundromats, and trade services such as plumbing and electrical work — should make the list.
[Mapping the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. and worldwide]
But a Washington Post survey of 10 cities shows distinct differences, not only in the enterprises allowed to remain open but in the efforts to enforce new restrictions. Several cities are even deploying police officers to break up gatherings that shouldn't be happening and check on businesses that shouldn't be operating.
In many instances, the exemptions reflect communities’ different outlooks. Chicago, Denver and San Francisco are allowing dispensaries to sell recreational and medical marijuana. Three cities where bicycle commuting is popular, Philadelphia, New Orleans and San Francisco, have exempted bike shops from closure. Chicago and Hartford, Conn., specify that liquor stores can stay open, while Chicago includes gun shops as essential enterprises.
And then there are the places where coronavirus cases are just beginning to climb, such as Phoenix. With limited exceptions, it's still up and running.
Retail and services deemed essential in all 10 cities
Grocery stores, markets and food banks Convenience stores Pharmacies and drug stores Hardware stores Restaurants (carryout, delivery and drive-through) Health care operations Child-care facilities (with restrictions) Gas stations Laundromats
Anchorage
Under an emergency “hunker down” order from Mayor Ethan Berkowitz (until March 31).
In terms of the triggers for what's inspiring my actions, it’s really pretty simple. … What we’re trying to do is just save lives. The sooner we act, the more we can do it.” –Mayor Berkowitz
Other essential retail
Businesses that supply products needed for people to work from home or that ship or deliver groceries, food, goods or services directly to residences; bars and breweries, but only for delivery or carryout.
Other essential services
Marijuana dispensaries; veterinary care; businesses that provide food, shelter and social services for economically disadvantaged, unsheltered or otherwise vulnerable people; auto repair and towing services.
Of note
The Alaska Railroad is staying open. Physicians have asked Gov. Mike Dunleavy to issue a shelter-in-place order, saying that Alaska is in a unique position to slow the spread of the virus because of its remoteness.
Atlanta
Under an order from Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (until April 7).
Given our population density, high rate of asthma and various underlying health conditions found within our city’s populations, I am issuing a Stay at Home Order for Atlantans.” –Mayor Bottoms
Other essential retail
Businesses that provide food, shelter and social services for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals; businesses that supply products needed for others to work from home; businesses that mail and ship packages.
Other essential services
Home-based care for seniors; auto supply and repair shops.
Of note
Bottoms said there are no plans to restrict the Atlanta BeltLine, a 22-mile trails corridor linking to city parks and neighborhoods, because residents need access to outdoor areas during the pandemic.
Chicago
Under an order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, joined by Mayor Lori Lightfoot (until April 7).
Now is not the time for half measures, but preventative and proactive plans — ones rooted in science and data — and to mitigate the spread, and ultimately to save lives.” –Mayor Lightfoot
Other essential retail
Liquor stores, gun stores, dispensaries selling recreational and medical marijuana.
Other essential services
Social services and nonprofit organizations; churches that provide services for the economically disadvantaged; funeral services; residential facilities and shelters for people with intellectual disabilities, substance use disorders and/or mental illnesses.
Of note
All open businesses must have, where possible, tape or signage designating six-foot social distancing, hand sanitizer readily available for customers and employees, and separate operating hours for elderly and vulnerable customers.
Denver
Under orders from Mayor Michael B. Hancock (until April 10) and Gov. Jared Polis.
People and businesses need to continue to take physical distancing seriously to make an impact on the spread of this virus. Frankly, voluntary "distancing" is simply not enough.” –Mayor Hancock
Other essential retail
Pet supply stores, liquor stores, farms, recreational and medical marijuana dispensaries.
Other essential services
Mail and shipping; building and construction; auto supply and repair; warehouses/distribution; funeral homes and cemeteries; animal shelters and rescue groups; faith-based establishments; contractors with critical government services.
Of note
Initially, the mayor did not include recreational marijuana and liquor stores as essential. That changed three hours later, after crowds of people swarmed stores to stock up, violating social distancing guidelines. Both businesses are now allowed to remain open, with "extreme physical distancing in place."
Hartford
Under orders from Mayor Luke Bronin (until April 30) and Gov. Ned Lamont (until April 22).
This is a significant step to take, but especially as the weather gets better, we need to do everything possible to discourage group gatherings.” –Mayor Bronin
Other essential retail
Beverage retailers, including liquor and package stores.
Other essential services
Dentists; companies and institutions involved in the research and development, manufacture and distribution of pharmaceuticals, consumer health products, medical devices and diagnostics; mail and shipping services; check cashing services; providers of basic necessities to economically disadvantaged populations; construction; pest control and landscaping services; services needed to ensure the continuing operation of government agencies.
Of note
The mayor and the police chief announced Tuesday that officers will use their patrol vehicles’ public address systems to order the dispersal of any gatherings of more than 10 people.
Minneapolis
Under orders from Gov. Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey (until March 27, when Walz's stay-at-home order takes effect through April 10).
Minneapolis businesses and workers are tough as hell. They’re our city’s engine and their teams support us in the good times and the bad. Now it’s on us to step up for them.” –Mayor Frey
Other essential retail
All restaurants and food courts inside the secured zones of airports; stores and businesses not considered entertainment- or fitness-oriented.
Other essential services
Congregate care facilities, juvenile justice facilities, crisis shelters, soup kitchens.
Of note
Gov. Walz is in self-quarantine because of contact with a confirmed coronavirus case.
New Orleans
Under orders from Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor LaToya Cantrell (until April 12).
Don't look for ways for the rule to not apply to you. Do not look for ways to be an exception. Stay home. If there are any gray areas, err on the side of caution. Stay home.” –Mayor Cantrell
Other essential retail
Only the categories that were essential in all 10 cities.
Other essential services
Construction companies; auto supply, repair and maintenance shops; mortuary services; food cultivation, including farming, livestock and fishing; bicycle supply and repair shops; homeless shelters.
Of note
The New Orleans Police Department has assembled “a special team of officers to investigate illegal gatherings” reported by residents. Businesses found in violation risk losing their operating licenses. Oil fields, refineries and chemical plants will remain open.
Philadelphia
Under an order from Mayor Jim Kenney (indefinite).
If your business is not listed as life-sustaining, you should assume that keeping your business open to the public is prohibited.” –Mayor Kenney
Other essential retail
Pet stores; bicycle and motorcycle repair shops; home supplies and home renovation shops; automotive parts, accessories and tire stores; clothing stores that primarily sell essential uniforms and apparel for health-care workers and first responders.
Other essential services
Laundromats; veterinary hospitals and services; consumer banks and credit unions (primarily drive-through and ATM services); medical and health-care services; businesses that provide essential food, shelter and critical social services for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy people; cellphone services and repairs; home maintenance and repairs.
Of note
With local bus service curtailed by half, many drivers are reassigned to sanitation duty. Residents are encouraged to call 311 or submit a report online if they think an establishment “should be closed but is not.”
Phoenix
Under an order from Mayor Kate Gallego and the Phoenix City Council (indefinite).
We expect doctors to have to make heartbreaking decisions about who gets a ventilator and who doesn’t. They’ve said that by declaring an emergency, we … can help them save lives.” –Mayor Gallego
Other essential retail
Almost everything, with the exception of bars, movie theaters, gyms and fitness clubs (under a statewide order by Gov. Doug Ducey). Restaurants, coffeehouses, food courts and similar establishments cannot serve food or beverages for on-premise consumption.
Other essential services
No restrictions.
Of note
The city closed customer service windows at four transit centers, instructing bus riders on other ways to acquire passes or pay their fares. The mayor’s initial declaration of a “great emergency” – allowing her to make executive decisions quickly and without council approval – provoked a hyperbolic response. “This is nothing short of martial law,” councilman Sal DiCiccio tweeted.
San Francisco
Under an order from Gov. Gavin Newsom and the San Francisco Department of Health. (The city order is through April 7, but the governor’s order is indefinite.)
These measures will be disruptive to day-to-day life, but there is no need to panic. Essential government services will continue. Your garbage will be picked up. The police will still be out there.” –Mayor London Breed
Other essential retail
Pet supply stores; stores that sell “any household consumer product” such as cleaning, personal hygiene or sanitation supplies; cannabis retail; home appliance and home improvement stores.
Other essential services
Mailing and shipping services; bicycle repair shops; social services assisting with food, shelter or clothing; office-supply stores/warehouses; animal shelters.
Of note
The city’s initial order was quickly revised because it did not address two critical components of everyday life in San Francisco: bicycles (upward of 19,000 residents use theirs to commute) and cannabis (a medicinal aid for many residents). Public works construction and construction of housing will continue, as will equipment manufacturing essential to farm production.
By Steve Burkholder, Sheila Eldred, Kate Harrison Belz, Nick Keppler, Mark Kreidler, Michael Majchrowicz, Brittney Martin, Shirley Wang, Juliet Eilperin, Daniela Santamariña and Reuben Fischer-Baum.
About this story
Listings in both retail and service categories are not fully inclusive. All information is as of March 25.