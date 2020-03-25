What counts as an essential business in 10 U.S. cities

Anchorage Under an emergency “hunker down” order from Mayor Ethan Berkowitz (until March 31). In terms of the triggers for what's inspiring my actions, it’s really pretty simple. … What we’re trying to do is just save lives. The sooner we act, the more we can do it.” –Mayor Berkowitz Other essential retail Businesses that supply products needed for people to work from home or that ship or deliver groceries, food, goods or services directly to residences; bars and breweries, but only for delivery or carryout. Other essential services Marijuana dispensaries; veterinary care; businesses that provide food, shelter and social services for economically disadvantaged, unsheltered or otherwise vulnerable people; auto repair and towing services. Of note The Alaska Railroad is staying open. Physicians have asked Gov. Mike Dunleavy to issue a shelter-in-place order, saying that Alaska is in a unique position to slow the spread of the virus because of its remoteness.

Atlanta Under an order from Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (until April 7). Given our population density, high rate of asthma and various underlying health conditions found within our city’s populations, I am issuing a Stay at Home Order for Atlantans.” –Mayor Bottoms Other essential retail Businesses that provide food, shelter and social services for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals; businesses that supply products needed for others to work from home; businesses that mail and ship packages. Other essential services Home-based care for seniors; auto supply and repair shops. Of note Bottoms said there are no plans to restrict the Atlanta BeltLine, a 22-mile trails corridor linking to city parks and neighborhoods, because residents need access to outdoor areas during the pandemic.

Chicago Under an order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, joined by Mayor Lori Lightfoot (until April 7). Now is not the time for half measures, but preventative and proactive plans — ones rooted in science and data — and to mitigate the spread, and ultimately to save lives.” –Mayor Lightfoot Other essential retail Liquor stores, gun stores, dispensaries selling recreational and medical marijuana. Other essential services Social services and nonprofit organizations; churches that provide services for the economically disadvantaged; funeral services; residential facilities and shelters for people with intellectual disabilities, substance use disorders and/or mental illnesses. Of note All open businesses must have, where possible, tape or signage designating six-foot social distancing, hand sanitizer readily available for customers and employees, and separate operating hours for elderly and vulnerable customers.

Denver Under orders from Mayor Michael B. Hancock (until April 10) and Gov. Jared Polis. People and businesses need to continue to take physical distancing seriously to make an impact on the spread of this virus. Frankly, voluntary "distancing" is simply not enough.” –Mayor Hancock Other essential retail Pet supply stores, liquor stores, farms, recreational and medical marijuana dispensaries. Other essential services Mail and shipping; building and construction; auto supply and repair; warehouses/distribution; funeral homes and cemeteries; animal shelters and rescue groups; faith-based establishments; contractors with critical government services. Of note Initially, the mayor did not include recreational marijuana and liquor stores as essential. That changed three hours later, after crowds of people swarmed stores to stock up, violating social distancing guidelines. Both businesses are now allowed to remain open, with "extreme physical distancing in place."

Hartford Under orders from Mayor Luke Bronin (until April 30) and Gov. Ned Lamont (until April 22). This is a significant step to take, but especially as the weather gets better, we need to do everything possible to discourage group gatherings.” –Mayor Bronin Other essential retail Beverage retailers, including liquor and package stores. Other essential services Dentists; companies and institutions involved in the research and development, manufacture and distribution of pharmaceuticals, consumer health products, medical devices and diagnostics; mail and shipping services; check cashing services; providers of basic necessities to economically disadvantaged populations; construction; pest control and landscaping services; services needed to ensure the continuing operation of government agencies. Of note The mayor and the police chief announced Tuesday that officers will use their patrol vehicles’ public address systems to order the dispersal of any gatherings of more than 10 people.

Minneapolis Under orders from Gov. Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey (until March 27, when Walz's stay-at-home order takes effect through April 10). Minneapolis businesses and workers are tough as hell. They’re our city’s engine and their teams support us in the good times and the bad. Now it’s on us to step up for them.” –Mayor Frey Other essential retail All restaurants and food courts inside the secured zones of airports; stores and businesses not considered entertainment- or fitness-oriented. Other essential services Congregate care facilities, juvenile justice facilities, crisis shelters, soup kitchens. Of note Gov. Walz is in self-quarantine because of contact with a confirmed coronavirus case.

New Orleans Under orders from Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor LaToya Cantrell (until April 12). Don't look for ways for the rule to not apply to you. Do not look for ways to be an exception. Stay home. If there are any gray areas, err on the side of caution. Stay home.” –Mayor Cantrell Other essential retail Only the categories that were essential in all 10 cities. Other essential services Construction companies; auto supply, repair and maintenance shops; mortuary services; food cultivation, including farming, livestock and fishing; bicycle supply and repair shops; homeless shelters. Of note The New Orleans Police Department has assembled “a special team of officers to investigate illegal gatherings” reported by residents. Businesses found in violation risk losing their operating licenses. Oil fields, refineries and chemical plants will remain open.

Philadelphia Under an order from Mayor Jim Kenney (indefinite). If your business is not listed as life-sustaining, you should assume that keeping your business open to the public is prohibited.” –Mayor Kenney Other essential retail Pet stores; bicycle and motorcycle repair shops; home supplies and home renovation shops; automotive parts, accessories and tire stores; clothing stores that primarily sell essential uniforms and apparel for health-care workers and first responders. Other essential services Laundromats; veterinary hospitals and services; consumer banks and credit unions (primarily drive-through and ATM services); medical and health-care services; businesses that provide essential food, shelter and critical social services for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy people; cellphone services and repairs; home maintenance and repairs. Of note With local bus service curtailed by half, many drivers are reassigned to sanitation duty. Residents are encouraged to call 311 or submit a report online if they think an establishment “should be closed but is not.”

Phoenix Under an order from Mayor Kate Gallego and the Phoenix City Council (indefinite). We expect doctors to have to make heartbreaking decisions about who gets a ventilator and who doesn’t. They’ve said that by declaring an emergency, we … can help them save lives.” –Mayor Gallego Other essential retail Almost everything, with the exception of bars, movie theaters, gyms and fitness clubs (under a statewide order by Gov. Doug Ducey). Restaurants, coffeehouses, food courts and similar establishments cannot serve food or beverages for on-premise consumption. Other essential services No restrictions. Of note The city closed customer service windows at four transit centers, instructing bus riders on other ways to acquire passes or pay their fares. The mayor’s initial declaration of a “great emergency” – allowing her to make executive decisions quickly and without council approval – provoked a hyperbolic response. “This is nothing short of martial law,” councilman Sal DiCiccio tweeted.