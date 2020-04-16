“This is — I want to say something positive. I want to say something that’s good. And the only thing I can say is that we’re very lucky to have dedicated people that care about others, because this is a disaster.”

Howard Greller, an emergency medicine physician at the SBH Health System in the Bronx. Greller kept a video diary to document the devastation and moments of relief he was experiencing:

"You know, a week ago, Sunday was when there were 18 to 20 intubated patients in the emergency department. And today there are four.

"And so, you know, the trend seems to be, and I knock wood, whatever totem that we would use for luck at this point, I hope it continues. But it seems like that massive surge that we were seeing is starting to wane."

