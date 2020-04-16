The most vulnerable
The novel coronavirus has a disproportionate effect on the elderly, minority communities and those with underlying medical conditions
“It is serious. People are dying. A lot of our people.”
Darryl Nelson, 32, who lives in Milwaukee. Black residents in Milwaukee County represent nearly half of the coronavirus-related deaths in Wisconsin, a state that is 6 percent black. Read more
“I apologize to God for feeling this way.”
Gloria Jackson, on being 75, alone and thought of as expendable, as told to Eli Saslow Read more
“I’m doing my best to stay connected with the people I’m still in contact with, and yet people are disappearing. And they’re not disappearing because they’re dying yet.”
Mary Eaton, minister to the homeless in Boston. Instead, she says they’re hiding from her because they don’t want to go to the hospital. A member of Eaton’s congregation told her, "They have so little to look forward to that this virus doesn't bother them. If I get it, I get it. If I die, I die. Que sera sera."
“When you’re a brown person in the United States of America, you are conditioned as a child to let things go, to pull your pants up, be a big girl, be a man and keep going so that you can take care of your family.”
Jazmine Smith lost her fiance, Thomas Fields Jr., to the coronavirus. He was 32 years old. His father, a sanitation worker in the District, was able to take only four days off to mourn his son’s passing.
“After corona, we’ll have famine.”
A butcher in the insular Christian hamlet of Bsharri in the mountains above Beirut, reflecting on the economic crisis that could follow the epidemic. Bsharri is the only Lebanese town to be placed under complete quarantine. Read more
Living in a coronavirus world
People have been struggling with changes to everyday life and adjusting to a new normal
“I have been grappling with waves of grief that come through this period of uncertainty. I am again reminded how little we can truly control in life, and how quickly our circumstances can change.”
Anjali Pinto is a photographer based in Chicago. Nine photographers and artists looked at the universality of the sense of loneliness we are all feeling right now, no matter where and how we live. Read more
“It feels like you’re fighting a fire and the fires are all around you, and you’re just trying to figure out what to do from moment to moment.”
Sahil Rahman, co-founder of Rasa in Washington, D.C. Across the country restaurants closed overnight or were forced to adapt to online and pickup orders. Read more
“Gee, do I miss the good old days. And boy, am I trying hard to summon them from home. Honestly, though, my new acquaintances Caviar, Postmates and Uber Eats can never replace all the in-the-flesh servers and chefs who have made Washington a premiere restaurant destination in recent years.”
Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema on what we lose when restaurants close Read more
“At some point, it’s easier to just walk away than it would be to take on more debt in order to survive this.”
Daniel Wright closed his five bars and restaurants in Ohio, laying off 150 employees. Read more
“There is a characteristic feature of a theater — theaters worked during the war, actors went to the front, there was a theater even in the Gulag.”
Alexander Kalyagin, a well-known actor and director and the head of the Russian Union of Theatrical Figures, on the Russian ballet working from home during lockdown Read more
“For some reason, only since the quarantine did I realize how many neighbors I have. From my balcony, I’ve watched neighbors using their terraces to escape their closed flats, spending time in little squares of open air. … It surprised me how little other people look for human contact.”
Erica Canepa, a photographer from Buenos Aires. Canepa, along with two other photographers, captured images of what their worlds worlds look like now. Read more
The outbreak
The pandemic has spread to more than 180 countries across the world
“The nurses were panicking. One of them was shouting, ‘Corona, corona,’ pointing to my dad.”
A 50-year-old farmer from a village outside Tehran. He took elderly father to a hospital in the Iranian capital. The son was unaware that hospital tests showed his father had tested positive. Read rare stories from inside Iran
“What is interesting about this whole epidemic is that we are so similar. In the beginning it’s denial, like, ‘Everything is fine, what are you talking about?’ … Then, every time you thought someone was exaggerating, it all turned out to be true.”
Lydia Chen, as she emerged from lockdown in Wuhan, China, the city where the virus first emerged. Read more
“Who will give me any treatment or help? I am so scared I will die before any help comes.”
A worker in one of Singapore’s worst-hit migrant worker dormitories, which make up 70 percent of new cases of covid–19 Read more
“I’m not going to lie to you. … This really feels like it’s the 11th plague.”
Joseph Lieber, director of medicine of Elmhurst Hospital Center in western Queens Read more
“We’ve stopped greeting people with hello and how are you and changed it to, ‘Are you okay?’ And there’s always a pause, because even when I ask that to myself every day, I’m not sure.”
Annie Wrigg, library director in Pelican Rapids, Minn., recorded audio diaries for The Post’s "All Told" podcast from March 20 to 28 as she shut down her library and adjusted to her new reality Full audio story
“The idea that he is in this condition and I cannot see him is heart-wrenching. … Do I drive or fly to Salt Lake City and stay, waiting in a hotel?”
Alyce LaGasse, a mother in Portland, Ore., whose coronavirus fears became real when her adult son fell ill in Utah Read more
Doctors and frontline workers
The pandemic has overwhelmed hospitals and health-care workers as they try to deal in the influx of patients
“How are our EMTs, our paramedics, our nurses, our doctors, our hospital staff, you know, the morgue technicians, the funeral directors who have dealt with so much death —
Yonkers paramedic, AJ Briones, said at the height of the coronavirus crisis in New York, his team saw more cardiac arrests in 24 hours than it used to see in an entire month.
“It reminded me of a scene from a mass casualty in Afghanistan. There were just patients everywhere. You couldn’t take more patients in there if you wanted to. It was really disturbing, actually, and they were doing a heroic job.”
Lt. Col. Guy Travis Clifton, on the flood of patients in the Elmhurst ER in Queens. Read more
“This is — I want to say something positive. I want to say something that’s good. And the only thing I can say is that we’re very lucky to have dedicated people that care about others, because this is a disaster.”
Howard Greller, an emergency medicine physician at the SBH Health System in the Bronx. Greller kept a video diary to document the devastation and moments of relief he was experiencing:
"You know, a week ago, Sunday was when there were 18 to 20 intubated patients in the emergency department. And today there are four.
"And so, you know, the trend seems to be, and I knock wood, whatever totem that we would use for luck at this point, I hope it continues. But it seems like that massive surge that we were seeing is starting to wane."
“I want to take care of them. I want to take care of us. But it’s a lot.”
Alaa Daghlas, a physician assistant at a Bronx hospital. In April, Daghlas returned to her job in the emergency room after recovering from covid-19. As she prepared to go back to work, Daghlas discussed the difficult decision with her husband, who was supportive but worried.
He said, "You never signed up for the military. You signed up for a hospital, but you find yourself now at war. So you're asking yourself, did you sign up for this?" Full audio story
“What better way to go out? … No matter what happens, you’ll have fulfilled your obligation. I will have done something.”
Jim Mullen, a nurse from Dallas who left his wife and 2-year-old daughter to volunteer in New York Read more
Essential workers
For some, the new world of work is not a choice. Continue working in an essential industry and risk your health. Figure out how to work from home. Look for help after being laid off or furloughed.
“I pray that none of us get sick. We’re out there, we’re out there in it. … My job don’t stop. I gotta go to work rain, sleet or snow.”
As a sanitation worker in the District, Octavia French is considered an essential worker and does not have the option to stay home
“It went from ‘I can do this’ to ‘This is Russian roulette, I’m not playing it.’ I went home and I haven’t driven since.”
Steve Gregg, of Antioch, Calif., usually drives for Uber Read more stories from California’s lockdown
“I tested positive for covid-19 and have a 15-year-old with chronic asthma. She has all the symptoms, too — wheezing, fever, headaches. She can’t sleep she’s so scared. I’m the one that brought it home to her. That’s tearing me up inside, because I know I brought it home.”
Tina Rhone, a Detroit bus driver. Michigan has among the highest number of covid-19 deaths in the country. Read more
Reopening
Amid health warnings and risks, U.S. states have begun to ease restrictions on businesses and social activity in an effort to restart battered economies
“It’s ruining people’s lives, especially young people who are just getting started. They need to get back to work.”
Carrie Ezzell, at a Wisconsin protest against the state's stay-at-home orders. With protests in states like Wisconsin. Need context for this. Read more
“I don’t know what the world is going to look like when this is all over, if it’s over. I don’t know how to plan. Nobody can plan anything anymore.”
Chloe Bates, a college senior anxious about graduating into a recession Read more
“Sometimes, I think about stopping and showing them one of the empty body bags I have in the trunk. You might end up here. Is that worth it for a haircut or a hamburger?”
Michael Fowler, Dougherty County coroner, on the reopening of Georgia. "I know the governor told us we could go ahead and reopen in Georgia. I understand businesses are hurting and people need to work. But I see these folks out and about and I wonder: ‘Is this another death I’ll have to pronounce?’ " Read more
Grief
As the death toll in the United States approaches 100,000 and the worldwide total exceeds 340,000, people are learning to cope without loved ones and without comforts of everyday life
“I’m just trying to find out what the new normal is, and that’s really hard. What is the new normal? It wouldn’t be so hard if it was just his death. It wouldn’t be so hard if it was just the virus. But it’s both.”
Yousef Shulman, whose uncle died from the coronavirus. Shulman’s pain was compounded by the decision he had to make to take his uncle off the ventilator in his final moments.
“Everyone is telling me that I shouldn’t be feeling guilty, but inside of me I have a vision of Papa. ‘You didn’t take me to the hospital. Why?’ I have this emotional inner worry that hasn’t been lifted.”
Emanuela Marchese , on the death of her father, Carmelo. Emanuela and her family decided Carmelo should avoid a lonely hospital death and remain at his home in northern Italy. Read more
“This is the kind of place where people hugged. I tell them: That is gone. We will keep going. But you have to imagine a different world.”
Gus Gluck, manager of Quality Wines, a wine bar in London. Read more
“It was supposed to be such a beautiful year.”
Tori Ferenc, a photographer based in London. Cherishing human connections in the time of coronavirus
