The disease caused by the novel coronavirus has killed at least people in the United States since February.

The average daily death toll had declined from more than 2,000 per day in April to a low of 463 per day in early July. But as people began to resume more normal activities, new covid-19 cases soared, and deaths soon followed.

By August the virus was killing an average of more than 1,000 people each day.

Health officials anticipated the rise in deaths because the disease had been accelerating through populous Sun Belt states such as Texas, Florida and California for weeks. In late August and September, the nation’s most severe hot spots sprung up across the Midwest.

"We just have to assume the monster is everywhere,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R).

Localities reported not only a surge in new cases but also large increases in hospitalizations, crowded ICUs, and a jump in the percentage of positive tests.

New reported cases per day Deaths Cases At least have been reported since Feb. 29. 7-day average Show by All U.S. Loading data... In the past week in the U.S. ... No data is available in this period for All U.S.

Criteria for reporting and counting deaths continues to change in some states and cities, and numbers in this story may fluctuate as jurisdictions adjust their procedures. For instance, in mid-April, New York City added more than 3,700 deaths of people who were presumed to have died from covid-19 but were never tested, and New Jersey added more than 1,800 to its tally on June 25.

Health officials, including the country’s top infectious disease expert, Anthony S. Fauci, have said the virus has killed more people than official death tolls indicate.

Reported cases per 100,000 residents by county since last week Drag to pan around the map. Pinch to zoom. Double-tap to explore county details. Click on a state to explore county details Deaths Cases Adj. for population Totals Since last week Cumulative Zoom to a county:

The virus continues to kill in New York, where at least cases have been reported and at least have died. But the pace there has slowed considerably from the peak weeks in spring.

Meanwhile, the disease seems to flourish wherever people let down their guard.

In addition to large urban centers, beaches and tourist areas, outbreaks have arisen in prisons, factories and other workplaces. As summer progressed, clusters appeared in newly reopened college campuses and high schools.

It has hit Black communities and Hispanic and Native American communities particularly hard.

In the absence of a federal plan, strategies vary by state and even by locality. Alarmed by the astounding increases and stresses on their healthcare systems, governors in several states have paused or reversed their reopening plans.

By late July, more than 30 states required masks in public places and some of the largest national retail chains required them in their stores.

Case and death counts by place Deaths Cases Adj. for population Totals Place Total reported cases per 100k New cases in last 7 days per 100k Change in daily cases in last 7 days See all Note: The "new daily cases compared to last week" column uses the seven-day average on the most recent full day of data to calculate the percent change compared to the average a week before. Percentages are shown only for places with 10 or more cases/deaths in the past week.

Most deaths continue to be among people older than 65 and those with underlying health problems. By late June, however, the virus was coursing through a younger, more mobile population. People under 40 tend to become less sick but also unknowingly may pass the disease to others around them.

Researchers have linked the virus to a mysterious and deadly inflammatory syndrome in hundreds of U.S. children, an indication that much is still unknown about the virus and the way it affects different people.

Sparsely populated areas don’t have the huge raw numbers of cases or deaths that cities have reported, but some rank among the highest in deaths and cases per capita. People in very rural areas are more likely to die of flu than urbanites and may be more vulnerable to covid-19 as well, according to a Post analysis of CDC data.

Ten counties with highest rates of reported cases

Deaths Cases Adj. for population Totals

County Total reported cases per 100k New cases in last 7 days per 100k

Select a county to compare:

Testing was slow to begin, and for months far fewer U.S. residents had been tested than experts said was necessary to get a true picture of the virus’s reach. It wasn’t until June that U.S. testing met the World Health Organization’s guidelines and was considered thorough enough to accurately detect emerging hot spots.

Surging cases in July and high caseloads in August overwhelmed testing infrastructure again, and waits for results in some areas were a week or more — too long to be of much use in controlling the spread.

In late June, CDC Director Robert Redfield estimated that, based on antibody tests, the actual number of U.S. residents who have been infected with the coronavirus is likely to be 10 times as high as the number of confirmed cases.

Tests reported per 100,000 residents Adj. for population Totals Positive tests Negative tests State Tests reported per 100k New tests reported in last 7 days per 100k Percent positive in last 7 days See all Note: The total number of tests is calculated as reported negative tests plus reported positive tests. The percent positive is calculated as reported positive tests in the last seven days divided by total reported tests in the last seven days. The last seven days are counted from the most recent date reported.

One indicator that the virus is spreading — and not just that tests are identifying more asymptomatic cases — is that more people are being hospitalized in many places. Healthcare workers are again reporting shortages of personal protective equipment. Some hospitals in hard-hit areas report few or no beds available in their intensive care units.

Reported covid-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents Adj. for population Totals Currently hospitalized Filled ICU beds Note: Some states do not report hospitalization or ICU data. State Currently hospitalized for covid per 100k Currently occupied ICU beds per 100k Change in hosp. from last week See all

Many states and territories did not publicly report hospitalizations until recently, and four still do not: Hawaii, Guam, American Samoa and the Virgin Islands. More than 20 states do not report the number of patients in ICUs.

Design and development by Leslie Shapiro, Youjin Shin and Chris Alcantara. Story by Bonnie Berkowitz. Kevin Schaul, Joe Fox, Brittany Renee Mayes, Jacqueline Dupree, Simon Glenn-Gregg, Erik Reyna, Susan Tyler, Lenny Bronner and Peter Andringa contributed to this report. Editing by Armand Emamdjomeh and Danielle Rindler.