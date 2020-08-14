The Washington Post design team is expanding

We are a team of more than 30 visual journalists who have a passion for storytelling and help elevate The Washington Post’s most ambitious projects. What makes us unique: We’re news designers and art directors who are equally infatuated with kerning and coding — while many organizations went in the direction of print hubs, splitting off production of the newspaper from digital operations, we handle story design and development across print, digital and social platforms.

In 2019, The Post was recognized as the World’s Best-Designed Digital News Experience by The Society for News Design, with judges noting: “The newsroom’s approach to visual storytelling . . . stretches design boundaries and uses new technologies to tell compelling, important stories.” In the previous five years, The Post was also twice a finalist for the World’s Best Designed Newspaper.

News designers

Our designers are responsible for the presentation of some of The Post’s most ambitious stories across a wide array of digital and print products. They are expected to push the boundaries of visual storytelling to provide readers with riveting, highly informative experiences.

We are looking for journalists who can work well with multiple departments, while flourishing in a fast-paced news environment. Ideal candidates bring creativity to a project from its early stages while developing a vision for how the experience can be shaped across digital platforms. For a single story, designers can be called upon to build presentations for mobile, desktop, Apple News, newsletters, social platforms and the newspaper or magazine.

With our multifaceted team expanding — including the addition of roles focused on developing and shaping our custom templates — we’re seeking designers with a wide range of skills and a strong design aesthetic.

Consider applying if you have several of these qualities: You’ve got a background in print design with strong news judgment; you’re a smart art director who can select the right visual to represent an idea with a wide diversity of approaches; you’re fluent in HTML and CSS; you’re comfortable with using JavaScript to create brilliant interactions; you know how to develop in React; and you are interested in development best practices and helping to create new storytelling components.

The Post strives to provide its readers with high-quality, trustworthy news and information while constantly innovating. That mission is best served by a diverse, multi-generational workforce with varied life experiences and perspectives. All cultures and backgrounds are welcomed.

This position is based in our Washington newsroom and requires night and weekend shifts. Once we resume normal operations, the position will not be eligible for remote work.

How to apply

Those interested should upload a cover letter, résumé and portfolio highlighting three projects and explaining your contributions to those presentations (please package your portfolio in a PDF with a screenshot, explanation and a link so we can ensure that the work is viewable by all who need to see it) our jobs portal by Aug. 26. All of your application materials can be uploaded to the same field. For those who applied for our designer openings in July, there’s no need to reapply; we have your materials. The cover letter should be addressed to Greg Manifold, Tracy Grant and Krissah Thompson.

Have questions about this position? Send us an email.

Apply for this position

View The Post design team’s most recent work

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram where we regularly post more of the team’s work.