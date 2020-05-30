‘It’s really hard to imagine this number’

Washington 7-day avg. 20 deaths 10 0 March 1 April 1 May 1 May 27

My art: I’m using runes, tarot and an astrology book to kind of just make sense of what’s happening, since things are so uncertain and confusing. I’ve been searching for other meaning in other places. It’s been pretty frustrating. Especially viewing other people’s lives through social media, you can see people like getting on the making-the-bread train or being super productive. … I felt kind of paralyzed for a few months. I just couldn’t do anything or even work on my own art, and it was really frustrating. So I wanted to show just the different ways that people are going through this situation.

Seattle’s early outbreak: It was really surreal when we realized we were the epicenter. … There were mixed messages on how seriously to take precautions. It felt like every day we were going to get the stay-at-home order and not be able to go out at all, like Italy. … We didn’t know how safe it was to even go for a walk. When things started to get pretty bad here, I brought everything to my home to have a home studio, but I wasn’t able to work at all during that time. I couldn’t get the motivation or inspiration to create art. I started going back to my studio when I felt that I could return safely, and that’s been really helpful for me, getting out of my apartment and being able to go to a new space.

100,000 deaths: It’s so frustrating to watch. I feel like the people that are suffering are the marginalized communities. It’s just devastating to know that it’s gotten to this point and that we’re going to have to see this continue for I don’t even know how long. My heart just really goes out to those who have lost people because of this.

Adjusting expectations: I had to really come to terms that there might be days that I just don’t do anything, and maybe just getting out of bed is an accomplishment. Because mentally, I just, I couldn’t go into a place to find any reason to create. It would be like, “Well, what’s the point? Like, why? Why even? Why bother?” And that’s a very sad place for me to go in and, luckily, like I have a therapist that I can talk to. Doing stuff on my own — I just haven’t been able to the past few months. And that’s also very frustrating, because that’s something that really nourishes me and keeps me excited about life and happy in my life is making art. And when I’m not doing that, I feel terrible. It’s been really frustrating, especially when you hear people talk about like, “Hey, this is a great time to get all those things done that you never have time for.” And I’m just like, “No, that’s not what this feels like for me.” This isn’t, like, vacation time to get all those projects I wanted to get done.

The new stamina: If I do too many Zooms in a week, I really feel it. The next day, even communicating with people via text, it’s like I’m exhausted socially. … I’m usually energized by interactions. It’s kind of amazing what the new stamina is. There might be a day where I go to the grocery store and that can be exhausting in itself. It feels stressful, there’s kind of this anxiety in the air there and when you get home, you’re kind of like, “That’s all I can do today.” We have to just take a step back and be really kind and gentle on ourselves. That’s been something I’ve been trying to practice, like not feeling guilty about what I’m not doing. Just feeling okay with what I do get done in a day.