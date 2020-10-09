Reconstructing seven days of protests in Minneapolis after George Floyd’s death

It all started with a cellphone video — a teenager recording the excruciating final minutes of George Floyd’s life as he cried out for breath, a White police officer’s unrelenting knee on Floyd’s neck.

Floyd’s killing at the hands of police sparked a summer of historic protest across the country, including days of civil unrest in Minneapolis, the epicenter of what has become a national reckoning on issues of race, police brutality and social justice.

The images of the city on fire have circulated anew in recent weeks as President Trump has made violence and racial unrest the centerpiece of his reelection campaign. But what happened across the Twin Cities in late May is far more complex.

Not unlike the video of Floyd’s death, which contradicted the initial police explanation of events, the hundreds of hours of social media live streams — compiled and mapped out here in a joint project between The Washington Post and the visual storytelling group the Pudding — present a different and more complicated view of what was happening.

The footage presents a picture of protesters as diverse crowds of all ages, including White families and their children. It shows demonstrations that were mostly peaceful until escalated by small groups of protesters and even police themselves. The footage shows the conflicted emotions of those on the ground.

“Stop! This is not okay!” a young female protester cried out as she tried to prevent people from smashing the windows of an empty police cruiser. The footage was captured by Unicorn Riot, the nonprofit media collective that live-streamed hours of protests across the city on social media.

One site of protest that remained consistently peaceful: the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, where Floyd died. “This is where it starts,” one man is heard during a live stream of a vigil there. “This is where change happens.”

Below are 149 unedited live stream videos providing a sweeping overview of the first week of protests in Minneapolis. Warning: Many of these videos contain profanity and graphic content.

Day 1, Tuesday
"There's been consistent police murders here in the Twin Cities area. Consistent movement to get accountability and justice. That movement has grown to a swelling capacity."
"A lot of people do not trust the state of policing, the institutions that police the police."
"This is not a civil rights issue. The world gotta know: This is a human rights issue."
"Our s--- was peaceful. People that had nothing to do with our protest f---ed this s--- up, and they want to come after us."
At least 1,000 people march in a mostly peaceful protest toward the Third Precinct, some interviewed along the way by Unicorn Riot's Niko Georgiades, who regularly documents social justice protests in the Twin Cities.
Heavy rain thins the protests — only a few people remain near the Third Precinct.

As the video of Floyd’s killing goes viral, hundreds of people gather in peaceful protest at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, the South Minneapolis intersection where he died in the custody of police. Many are live-streaming the scene, showing the beginnings of a memorial that will soon encompass more than a city block. Flowers and signs are beginning to stack up on the spot where Floyd gasped his final breaths, the knee of a White police officer upon his neck. Videos at the scene capture people of all ages and races as a speaker appeals for all to unite and fight against police brutality against people of color. Hours earlier, city officials announced the four Minneapolis police officers involved in the altercation with Floyd had been fired. But in a city where the police long have been accused of racism and excessive use of force against Black residents, many on the scene say that’s not enough. They call for the officers to be arrested and charged with murder. “We are all here, with one mind, with one goal, and that is to make sure that these officers pay the supreme price for what they did,” a man tells the crowd. “We’re not going to settle for anything but absolute justice.”

As the group prepares to march two miles to the Third Precinct police station, a speaker repeatedly emphasizes the need for peaceful protest and warns of outside groups, including white supremacists, who could blend in with the crowd to stir up trouble. “We pray, in the name of Jesus, that everyone is here for the right reasons,” a woman tells the crowd. “I can’t ask you enough to please be vigilant around you and make sure that you and your neighbors are being safe.”

Day 2, Wednesday
"This is nothing compared to what is out there. This is crazy. … They are not caring. At all. When I tell you we are deep, we are deep. ... This guy just shot dead straight at my face."
Protests return to the Third Precinct. Anger is palpable.
Fires begin after repeated tear gassing, shooting of protesters by police at Third Precinct.

At 38th and Chicago, community leaders gather in peaceful protest and try to de-escalate tensions ahead of planned demonstrations outside the Third Precinct later that night. But a similar scene erupts, with a handful of protesters tossing rocks and bottles at officers in riot gear who had taken up position around and on the roof of the precinct, firing tear gas and rubber bullets into the crowd. Across the street on Wednesday, May 27, a White man wearing a gas mask and carrying an umbrella is seen calmly breaking the windows of an AutoZone store with a hammer, ignoring those who tried to intervene. Police later said the man was a suspected white supremacist whose goal was to incite chaos and violence. Soon, the AutoZone was on fire, the first of several destructive fires along Lake Street, and several businesses were looted, including a nearby Target store. As the situation escalated, Mayor Jacob Frey requested the assistance of the Minnesota National Guard, but residents questioned why the police and fire department did not try to stop the looting and fires, including at a six-story affordable housing complex that burned out of control for hours overnight.

Day 3, Thursday
"We're not the violent ones; the system's violent. ... They can rebuild these buildings. ... They can't bring back George Floyd. They can't bring back a life."
"Had they gone the extra step from firing to charging the police officers, this may not have happened...yet people are out for a little bit more than that, it seems. The rage is different this time."
"We are taking a stand. I may not approve of the violence. But I am standing for my people tonight. We are hurting. This is years and years of hurt. It's not just about George. This is the hurt. This is the pain."
National Guard troops arrive near the Third Precinct shortly before dawn. "Am I shocked by this? No ... this was the straw that broke the camel's back."
In the first of several large protests near City Hall and the Hennepin County Government Center, thousands gather chanting Floyd's name and decrying systemic racism, not just in policing but in all facets of society, including health care. One woman emotionally notes the impact of covid-19 on the Black community in Minneapolis. "Our people are dying," she says. As the group marches toward the city's First Precinct police station, it is confronted by officers in riot gear who fire tear gas and other projectiles on a crowd that is largely peaceful.
At the Fourth District police station, which was occupied for 18 days by those protesting the 2015 shooting death of Jamar Clark, an officer tries to negotiate with a group of peaceful protesters. As he speaks, dozens of officers in riot gear exit and surround the building. "Nobody's pushing the building," someone says incredulously. "There's like 20 people here."
The Minneapolis Police Department arrives at the Third Precinct station at 6:30 a.m., where flames are still shooting from the roof. A large contingent of state police in riot gear surrounds the neighborhood to protect firefighters as they work to extinguish fires at other buildings. Almost no one is on the scene except for a few residents filming and members of the press.

By Thursday, May 28, city and state leaders were scrambling to respond to growing civil unrest across the Twin Cities, including in the Midway neighborhood of St. Paul where a group broke windows and looted several businesses along University Avenue in broad daylight. After a second request from Frey, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) activates the National Guard, but the troops aren’t in place as thousands of people take to the streets again — including in downtown Minneapolis and near the Third Precinct, where protesters demand the arrest of the four officers implicated in Floyd’s death. That night, police officers are ordered to abandon the Third Precinct building, which is subsequently set on fire.

Day 4, Friday
"We're fighting for human rights. That we are all human beings and that we all have the right to live and to breathe.
"I'm hoping that we get more protests like this, where thousands, thousands of people, and we just walk."
"There's over thousands of people right now walking around you. ... Thousands of people came together to march. This is the voice of MLK without the riot. ... We spoke our voice today. If Trump calls this a riot ... This is what MLK would have wanted."
"Y'all show this peaceful protest, this unity right here. ... 'Cause I know what y'all going to show: the burning buildings, which none of us did. … Don't show the looting; don't show people stealing, because we ain't. We're peaceful. We out here because we want change."
"Look, man, they full of energy. The community full of energy. They vibrant. They ready. Now put us in a right goal, in the right direction."
Derek Chauvin arrested.
8 p.m. curfew set by the governor
Despite the 8 p.m. curfew, thousands of people march in various areas of the city, including downtown where a crowd briefly blocks traffic on Interstate 35W and Interstate 94 as they head toward South Minneapolis and the Fifth Precinct
National Guard troops protect firefighters as they battle flames at a gas station along Lake Street in Midtown Minneapolis. Above the scene, fireworks explode.

State and local officials blame each other amid growing questions about why buildings were allowed to burn throughout the city after the worst night of destruction yet. Frey announces the city will be under an 8 p.m. curfew, in the hope of curtailing the arson and looting that have occurred after dark. On Friday afternoon, May 29, former officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder in Floyd’s death and surrenders to authorities in neighboring Ramsey County — a development that many hope will help ease tensions. But while many daytime protests remain peaceful, there is more destruction along Lake Street and near the city’s Fifth Precinct police station, where dozens of businesses are set on fire despite what state officials described as the largest deployment of law enforcement in Minnesota history. “This is not about George’s death,” Walz declares at a 1:30 a.m. news conference on May 30. “This is about chaos being caused.”

Day 5, Saturday
Hundreds kneel in silence, fists raised in air.
"For far too long, these police officers keep killing Black men, who are unarmed and who are non-violent. And they keep killing us and getting off, because these local prosecutors don't want to take down these local police, but the times are changing, and enough is enough."
As police approach protesters violating curfew, CJ Meier explains, "Nobody plans on dying tonight. I get arrested, I get arrested. I get an attorney. I'll do the bail out thing...I'll deal with the charge. It's a small price to pay for justice. So things don't happen to people with color like me."
"The narrative was peaceful until they started shooting rubber bullets and tear gassing people. How do you think people are going to react? You know? You ever throw a cat in water? We're cats in water right now."
More than 1,000 people gathered outside the home of Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman calling for the other three Minneapolis Police officers implicated in Floyd's death to be charged with his murder.
A group attempted to march from Minneapolis into St. Paul for a planned demonstration at the state capital but were pushed back by St. Paul Police, who fired tear gas on peaceful protesters. "We come in peace!" someone yelled.

On Saturday, May 30, protesters were met with a more aggressive law enforcement response across the city, as police and state patrol officers appeared in greater numbers and began arresting protesters in violation of the city’s 8 p.m. curfew. They fired tear gas and other projectiles at people, including members of the media, as they moved to quickly clear the streets — prompting an apology from Walz, who said reporters shouldn’t have been targeted. The tougher response came hours after thousands of people descended on south Minneapolis in a peaceful afternoon protest that included families and children outside the Fifth Precinct, where they were met with officers wielding tear gas guns and riot shields.

Day 6, Sunday
CJ Meier, who has been live-streaming the march for more than two hours, shouts a stream of expletives as he sees the truck drive into the crowd as other protesters jump on the cab trying to stop the driver. As police arrive, they pull the driver away from demonstrators, including a group trying to protect him, and soon begin firing tear gas canisters on a group of peaceful protesters gathered on the opposite highway bridge. "We're over here," a man shouts. "Why are you shooting us?"
Hundreds of people gather for a Sunday morning worship service at the Floyd memorial, which has expanded into the full intersection at 38th and Chicago.
Police begin to corner and arrest peaceful protesters in downtown Minneapolis.
Hours past curfew, dozens gather at the site where George Floyd was killed. "This is where it starts," one man says. "This is where change happens."

After a largely quiet night, thousands of demonstrators take to the streets of downtown Minneapolis, still calling for the arrest of the other officers involved in Floyd’s death. The group begins to march along the Interstate 35W bridge over the Mississippi River when a gas tanker truck drives into the crowd, narrowly missing hundreds of protesters. Miraculously, there are no serious injuries. The driver was pulled from the truck and beaten by some on the scene until other protesters intervened. State police later clear him of charges, saying they did not believe he intentionally drove into the crowd. Later, more than 150 peaceful protesters are arrested, mostly on curfew violations, one of the biggest arrest totals of the week.

Day 7, Monday

On June 3, prosecutors announced J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas K. Lane and Tou Thao, the other three officers implicated in Floyd’s death, have been arrested and charged with aiding and abetting murder. A tentative trial date for the four officers is scheduled for March 2021. State and local officials estimate more than 1,500 properties were damaged in the protests, adding up to more than $500 million in damages. Federal officials have charged at least a dozen people with arson to several buildings, including the Third Precinct — indictments that included social media videos and live streams as evidence.