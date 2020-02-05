Politics
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
Nearly a week after the Iowa caucuses, Democrats are still waiting to find out who won. Even with 100 percent of results reported, the race is still too close to call. That’s made the Tuesday primary in New Hampshire more important than ever.
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
For Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) and former South Bend, Ind., mayor Peter Buttigieg, nearly tied in Iowa, it’s an opportunity to break away from the pack. For Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Joe Biden, who finished third and fourth, respectively, it’s a chance for a comeback.
Sarah Rice/For The Washington Post
The sudden focus on New Hampshire has some scrambling. Many candidates went all-in on Iowa this cycle; there has been a historic lack of advertising in New Hampshire this year. And many primary voters are still undecided.
Sarah Rice/For The Washington Post
A recent survey by the University of New Hampshire found that nearly half of the electorate is undecided, with only 31 percent firmly committed and 20 percent open to switching. “I have never in my lifetime seen such a high number of undecided voters here,” Ann Kuster, 63, said recently.
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
Sanders and Warren, who both represent states that neighbor New Hampshire, face particularly high pressure. Sanders won New Hampshire four years ago and is looking to repeat that performance, cementing his front-runner status. Warren, meanwhile, is looking for a strong finish to ease concerns after Iowa.
John Tully/For The Washington Post
Biden, meanwhile, faces challenges here that may be even greater than those he dealt with in Iowa. The relative lack of minorities, whose support is crucial to his bid, is once again a factor here. Whites make up 91 percent of Iowa and 93 percent in New Hampshire, according to Census Bureau figures.
Melina Mara/The Washington Post
A key difference between New Hampshire and Iowa is this state’s wealth. Unlike Iowa’s farm-based economy, which is subject to the swings of trade wars and soybean prices, New Hampshire has thrived as a high-tech hub and attracts many wealthier residents seeking its low tax rates.
Sarah Rice/For The Washington Post
With so much uncertainty, Democrats across the country are looking to New Hampshire for answers. And the pressure on candidates is high.
John Tully/For The Washington Post
In the past 17 New Hampshire primaries, 14 winners went on to be elected president, and the other three who occupied the White House finished in second place here. “No one has come in less than second in a New Hampshire presidential primary and gone on to be president,” said New Hampshire Secretary of State William Gardner, the longtime guardian of the first-primary status.
Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock