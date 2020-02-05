Politics

Iowa’s chaos is New Hampshire’s gain

By Washington Post Staff | Feb. 4, 2020

Nearly a week after the Iowa caucuses, Democrats are still waiting to find out who won. Even with 100 percent of results reported, the race is still too close to call. That’s made the Tuesday primary in New Hampshire more important than ever.

LACONIA, USA- FEBRUARY 4: Democratic presidential candidate, Pete Buttigieg, enters his town hall at the Laconia Middle School in Laconia, New Hampshire on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks to voters in Milford, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

For Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) and former South Bend, Ind., mayor Peter Buttigieg, nearly tied in Iowa, it’s an opportunity to break away from the pack. For Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Joe Biden, who finished third and fourth, respectively, it’s a chance for a comeback.

HENNIKER, NEW HAMPSHIRE - DECEMBER 5, 2019: 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg holds a town hall meeting on Thursday December 5, 2019 in Henniker, New Hampshire.

Milford, NH - February 4:

Sen. Bernie Sanders gives his wife, Jane O'Meara Sanders, a kiss before taking the stage to speak to voters in Milford, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

LACONIA, USA- FEBRUARY 4: Democratic presidential candidate, Pete Buttigieg, hosted a town hall at the Laconia Middle School in Laconia, New Hampshire on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

(Photo by John Tully for The Washington Post)

Milford, NH - February 4:

Aaron Beckwith of Hopkinton, New Hampshire, shows off his socks before Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke to voters in Milford, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

The sudden focus on New Hampshire has some scrambling. Many candidates went all-in on Iowa this cycle; there has been a historic lack of advertising in New Hampshire this year. And many primary voters are still undecided.

HENNIKER, NEW HAMPSHIRE - DECEMBER 5, 2019: 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg answers questions from journalists after a town hall meeting on Thursday December 5, 2019 in Henniker, New Hampshire.

CONCORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE - DECEMBER 6, 2019: Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks to New Hampshire voters during a crowded house party on Friday December 6, 2019 in Concord, New Hampshire.

MILFORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE - DECEMBER 5, 2019: New Hampshire voters wait in line outside a town hall meeting to be held by 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Thursday December 5, 2019 in Milford, New Hampshire.

A recent survey by the University of New Hampshire found that nearly half of the electorate is undecided, with only 31 percent firmly committed and 20 percent open to switching. “I have never in my lifetime seen such a high number of undecided voters here,” Ann Kuster, 63, said recently.

NASHUA, NH - February 4:

Joe Biden supporters yell at a protestor who was interrupting Biden while he was speaking to voters at Girls Inc. in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

LACONIA, USA- FEBRUARY 4: Democratic presidential candidate, Andrew Yang, exits following a community forum event at the Lakes Region Community College in Laconia, New Hampshire on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

(Photo by John Tully for The Washington Post)

Sanders and Warren, who both represent states that neighbor New Hampshire, face particularly high pressure. Sanders won New Hampshire four years ago and is looking to repeat that performance, cementing his front-runner status. Warren, meanwhile, is looking for a strong finish to ease concerns after Iowa.

KEENE, NEW HAMPSHIRE - FEBRUARY 4, 2020: Democratic Presidential Candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks to and meets New Hampshire voters during a stop at Bagel Mill in Peterborough, New Hampshire Tuesday February 4, 2020.

PETERBOROUGH, NEW HAMPSHIRE - DECEMBER 6, 2019: Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren answers questions from journalists at a bowling alley in Peterborough, New Hampshire on Friday December 6, 2019.

KEENE, NEW HAMPSHIRE - FEBRUARY 4, 2020: Democratic Presidential Candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks to and meets New Hampshire voters during a town hall meeting at the Colonial Theatre in Keene, New Hampshire Tuesday February 4, 2020.

KEENE, NEW HAMPSHIRE - FEBRUARY 4, 2020: Democratic Presidential Candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks to and meets New Hampshire voters during a town hall meeting at the Colonial Theatre in Keene, New Hampshire Tuesday February 4, 2020.

Biden, meanwhile, faces challenges here that may be even greater than those he dealt with in Iowa. The relative lack of minorities, whose support is crucial to his bid, is once again a factor here. Whites make up 91 percent of Iowa and 93 percent in New Hampshire, according to Census Bureau figures.

NASHUA, NH - February 4:

Joe Biden speaks to voters at Girls Inc. in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

A key difference between New Hampshire and Iowa is this state’s wealth. Unlike Iowa’s farm-based economy, which is subject to the swings of trade wars and soybean prices, New Hampshire has thrived as a high-tech hub and attracts many wealthier residents seeking its low tax rates.

LACONIA, USA- FEBRUARY 4: Democratic presidential candidate, Andrew Yang, hosted a community forum event at the Lakes Region Community College in Laconia, New Hampshire on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

(Photo by John Tully for The Washington Post)

With so much uncertainty, Democrats across the country are looking to New Hampshire for answers. And the pressure on candidates is high.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/REX (10548209f)

Democratic candidate for United States President Senator Amy Klobuchar, waves to the crowd at a Get Out The Vote campaign stop held in the South Church in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, USA, 04 February 2020.

Democratic candidate for United States President Senator Amy Klobuchar campaigning in New Hampshire, Portsmouth, USA - 04 Feb 2020

Mandatory Credit: Photo by JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/REX (10549324b)

US presidential candidate Tom Steyer campaigns at a brewery in Manchester, New Hampshire, USA, 05 February 2020.

Presidential Campaign in New Hampshire, Manchester, USA - 05 Feb 2020

In the past 17 New Hampshire primaries, 14 winners went on to be elected president, and the other three who occupied the White House finished in second place here. “No one has come in less than second in a New Hampshire presidential primary and gone on to be president,” said New Hampshire Secretary of State William Gardner, the longtime guardian of the first-primary status.

PETERBOROUGH, NEW HAMPSHIRE - DECEMBER 6, 2019: Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks to and meets New Hampshire voters at a bowling alley in Peterborough, New Hampshire on Friday December 6, 2019.

MILFORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE - DECEMBER 5, 2019: New Hampshire voters give their questions to campaign volunteers while on line outside a town hall meeting to be held by 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Thursday December 5, 2019 in Milford, New Hampshire.

KEENE, NEW HAMPSHIRE - FEBRUARY 4, 2020: Democratic Presidential Candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks to and meets New Hampshire voters during a town hall meeting at the Colonial Theatre in Keene, New Hampshire Tuesday February 4, 2020.

Milford, NH - February 4:

Paul Spivack of Bedford, New Hampshire, reads as he waits for Sen. Bernie Sanders to speak to voters in Milford, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

NASHUA, NH - February 4:

Supporters wait for Joe Biden to speak to voters at Girls Inc. in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

