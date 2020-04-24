Coronavirus A token of our love: A memorial for those lost to covid-19 Coronavirus is claiming thousands of lives. We want to offer a space for readers to remember those they’ve lost. April 24, 2020

More than 50,000 Americans have died of covid-19 since the outbreak began. The Washington Post is setting up a space where readers can leave an item in their memory. We hope that this can be a place where readers can both grieve and celebrate their friends and family members.

We acknowledge that not everyone was able to receive a confirmed covid-19 test before they died. You can still include them here.

Leave your own token and testimonial below. The page will be updated with new tokens and stories periodically.

