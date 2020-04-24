A token of our love: A memorial for those lost to covid-19
Coronavirus is claiming thousands of lives. We want to offer a space for readers to remember those they’ve lost.
More than 50,000 Americans have died of covid-19 since the outbreak began. The Washington Post is setting up a space where readers can leave an item in their memory. We hope that this can be a place where readers can both grieve and celebrate their friends and family members.
We acknowledge that not everyone was able to receive a confirmed covid-19 test before they died. You can still include them here.
Leave your own token and testimonial below. The page will be updated with new tokens and stories periodically.
You’re not alone
Credits
Produced by Everdeen Mason, Yu Vongkiatkajorn and Matthew Callahan; design and development by Jake Crump and Joanne Lee; illustrations by Lucy Engelman for The Washington Post