Analysis Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events.
The new sick leave law doesn’t help the workers that need it most
Only 12 percent of workers in businesses that are likely to stay open will be affected
Please note
The Washington Post is providing this story for free so that all readers have access to this important information about the coronavirus. For more free stories, sign up for our daily Coronavirus Updates newsletter.
The Families First Coronavirus Emergency Response Act passed the Senate on March 18, and was signed into law by President Trump. The “phase 2” bill was one of the first moves by Congress in reaction to the coronavirus outbreak and aimed to extend sick leave to vulnerable U.S. workers, along with other financial benefits.
Nearly a quarter of U.S. workers don’t have access to paid sick leave, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. For many of these workers, like waiters and waitresses, the federally mandated leave comes too late, as layoffs from social distancing measures have spiked.
But many parts of the retail industry — such as grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations — will likely remain open, declared “essential” by such cities as Philadelphia that have instituted shelter-in-place policies. Workers at these businesses will come into contact with the most people, and if they don’t already have paid sick leave, the new law is unlikely to help.
Most essential workers are at companies too big or too small to gain sick leave
The law extends paid sick leave to workers diagnosed with or in quarantine for covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. However, the guarantee only applies to employers with more than 50 and fewer than 500 employees. Many essential industries have few companies of that size.
Each figure represents approximately 100,000 employees at essential businesses
No paid sick leave requirement
Large companies with 500 or more employees
7.4M
workers
Paid sick leave required
Companies with 50 to 499 employees
1.3M
workers
May be exempt from paid sick leave
Small businesses fewer than 50 employees
2.2M
workers
Includes employees at privately owned businesses in the following industries: gas stations, general merchandise stores, grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores, day care, dry cleaning and laundry services, commercial banks, and veterinary services.
Each figure represents approximately 100,000 employees at essential businesses
No paid sick leave requirement
7.4M
workers
Large companies with 500 or more employees
Paid sick leave required
1.3M
workers
Companies with 50 to 499 employeees
May be exempt from paid sick leave
2.2M
workers
Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees
Includes employees at privately owned businesses in the following industries: gas stations, general merchandise stores, grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores, day care, dry cleaning and laundry services, commercial banks, and veterinary services.
Each figure represents approximately 100,000 employees at essential businesses
No paid sick leave requirement
7.4M
workers
Large companies with 500 or more employees
Paid sick leave required
1.3M
workers
Companies with 50 to 499 employeees
May be exempt from paid sick leave
2.2M
workers
Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees
Includes employees at privately owned businesses in the following industries: gas stations, general merchandise stores, grocery stores, hardware stores, pharmacies, day care, dry cleaning and laundry services, commercial banks, and veterinary services.
Only 12 percent of workers in essential industries work for companies that will be guaranteed coverage by the bill. The problem is particularly acute for general merchandise companies, such as Target and Walmart. According to the latest estimates from the Census Bureau, 98 percent of workers in the general merchandise industry work for a business that is too large to be eligible for paid sick leave under the new law.
Banks and grocery stores also employ millions of workers that won’t be affected by the new law.
Grocery and general merchandise businesses too large for workers to gain sick leave
Each figure represents about 100,000 workers in an essential industry
No paid
sick leave requirement
May be exempt from paid sick leave
Paid sick leave required
Companies with 500 or more employees
Companies with fewer than 50 employees
Companies with 50 to 499 employeees
Pharmacies
Ex: CVS, Walgreens
477K workers
30K workers
157K workers
Gas stations
Ex: Shell, Exxon
383K workers
122K workers
439K workers
Child day care
156K workers
238K workers
578K workers
Commercial banks and credit unions
Ex: Chase, Citibank
452K workers
116K workers
1.4M workers
Grocery stores
Ex: Giant, Safeway
310K workers
396K workers
2.1M workers
General merchandies
Ex: Target, Walmart
2.7M workers
12K workers
32K workers
Each figure represents approximately 100,000 workers in an essential industry
May be exempt from paid sick leave
Paid sick leave required
No paid sick leave requirement
Companies with 50 to 499 employeees
Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees
Large companies with 500 or more employees
Pharmacies
Ex: CVS, Walgreens
477K workers
30K workers
157K workers
Gas stations
Ex: Shell, Exxon
383K workers
122K workers
439K workers
Child day care
156K workers
238K workers
578K workers
Commercial banks and
credit unions
Ex: Chase, Citibank
452K workers
116K workers
1.4M workers
Grocery stores
Ex: Giant, Safeway
310K workers
396K workers
2.1M workers
General merchandise
Ex: Target, Walmart
2.7M workers
12K workers
32K workers
Each figure represents approximately 100,000 workers in an essential industry
May be exempt from paid sick leave
Paid sick leave required
No paid sick leave requirement
Companies with 50 to 499 employeees
Large companies with 500 or more employees
Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees
Pharmacies
Ex: CVS, Walgreens
477K workers
30K workers
157K workers
Gas stations
Ex: Shell, Exxon
383K workers
122K workers
439K workers
Child day care
156K workers
238K workers
578K workers
Commercial banks and
credit unions
Ex: Chase, Citibank
452K workers
116K workers
1.4M workers
Grocery stores
Ex: Giant, Safeway
310K workers
396K workers
2.1M workers
General merchandise
Ex: Target, Walmart
2.7M workers
12K workers
32K workers
Paid sick leave is nearly universal in other industrialized countries: In a review of 22 countries with high standards of living, only the United States and Japan did not guarantee paid sick days for short-term illness.
The broad aim of the sick leave law was to make sure that workers infected with the virus would stay home without losing their income. This was especially important for workers in fields with lots of contact with customers or at-risk individuals.
Nationwide, 29 percent of private industry workers did not have paid sick leave in 2018. That figure was much higher for certain vulnerable industries.
Workers that interact with the most people often don’t have sick leave
Each figure represents about 100,000 workers.
No access to paid sick leave
Access to paid sick leave
Food and accommodations
Nearly two in three do not have paid sick leave.
63%
7.2M workers
4.3M workers
Retail trade
Over one in three do not have paid sick leave.
36%
6.6M workers
11.8M workers
Healthcare and social assistance
Nearly one in six do not have paid sick leave.
15%
18.4M workers
3.2M workers
Each figure represents approximately 100,000 workers.
Access to paid sick leave
No access to paid sick leave
Food and accommodations
63%
Nearly two in three do not have paid sick leave.
7.2M workers
4.3M workers
Retail trade
36%
More than one in three do not have paid sick leave.
6.6M workers
11.8M workers
Healthcare and social assistance
15%
Nearly one in six do not have paid sick leave.
3.2M workers
18.4M workers
However, even employees with paid sick leave worry about their exposure risks from customers. Alayna, an assistant manager at Lowe’s Home Improvement who asked that her last name be withheld to protect her job, said that the hardware stores are busier than ever, but employees who work closely with customers do not have access to hand sanitizer and may not be able to wash their hands.
“You have to go across a very large building to wash your hands in the bathroom.” she said, “and if you get a customer service call, you have to go back. There is only so long a customer can wait.”
Although Home Depot has shortened hours to allow for deep cleaning, Lowe’s is still open to customers from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Lowes does not plan to change its hours. “People are nervous,” Alayna said.
[Why outbreaks like coronavirus spread exponentially, and how to “flatten the curve”]
If a worker does fall ill, sick leave is only part of the story. Another benefit in the new law is free coronavirus testing for all Americans, even if uninsured. When an uninsured worker needs care though, they’d likely still be on the hook.
According to the Census Bureau, 16 million workers did not have health insurance at the time of the 2018 American Community Survey. That’s 10 percent of all workers. This coverage gap is a critical difference between the U.S. health-care system and that of other industrialized countries like Canada, which guarantees care for all its citizens.
Ten percent of American workers are uninsured, but some public-facing occupations have much higher uninsurance rates.
Many essential employees are also uninsured
Each figure represents about 100,000 people in a particular occupation
No health insurance coverage
With health insurance coverage
Maids and housekeeping cleaners
Nearly one in three are uninsured.
29%
446K workers
1.1M workers
Cooks
More than one in four are uninsured.
27%
634K workers
1.7M workers
Waiters and waitresses
More than one in five are uninsured
22%
477K workers
1.7M workers
Cashiers
Nearly one in six are uninsured.
16%
532K workers
2.7M workers
Child-care workers
More than one in eight is uninsured.
13%
172K workers
1.1M workers
Nursing assistants
More than one in ten is uninsured.
11%
156K
1.3M workers
Each figure represents about 100,000 people in a particular occupation
With health insurance coverage
No health insurance coverage
Maids and housekeeping cleaners
29%
Nearly one in three
446K workers
1.1M workers
Cooks
27%
More than one in four
634K workers
1.7M workers
Waiters and waitresses
22%
More than one in five
477K workers
1.7M workers
Cashiers
16%
Nearly one in six
532K workers
2.7M workers
Child-care workers
13%
Nearly one in seven
172K workers
1.1M workers
Nursing assistants
11%
More than one in ten
156K
1.3M workers
Forty percent of uninsured workers are in occupations that involve serving the general public and close physical contact with others, according to the Occupational Information Network (O*NET). For instance, more than 1.7 million sales workers and 600,000 health-care support workers are uninsured.
For workers that have already been laid off, the most important aid is likely to come in “phase 3” of the government’s coronavirus response. That’s the proposal that could send direct payments of $1,000 or more to all Americans regardless of employment status. Until that becomes law, unemployed workers are doing what they can to get by.
“I’m hoping I can make it through on food stamps and hoping the city government will do something to address rent,” said Chad, a waiter who spoke to the Washington Post about being laid off. “If the worst happens … I can’t go there yet. I have to take it as it comes.”
Reuben Fischer-Baum contributed to this report.
Correction (March 21): In a previous version of this article, several graphics had an incorrect number of light-gray figures for groups or subgroups of workers, largely due to rounding issues. The number of nursing assistants with health insurance was also mislabeled.
Correction (March 22): In a previous version of this article, the number of private industry workers with paid sick leave in 2018 was incorrectly stated as 16 percent. The correct number is 29 percent.
About this story
Information about company size by industry comes from the 2017 U.S. Census Bureau’s Statistics of U.S. Businesses (SUSB). Essential industries are defined based on Philadelphia’s list of essential businesses, and include supermarkets and grocery stores, big box stores, pharmacies, discount stores, mini-markets, and non-specialized food stores, daycare centers, hardware stores, gas stations, veterinary clinics for domestic pets, pet stores, banks, laundromats and dry cleaners. Essential industries only include workers in private industry.
The number of workers without sick leave in various industries uses data from the 2018 American Community Survey (ACS) and the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Employee Benefits Survey (March 2018). While a more recent version of the Employee Benefits Survey is available, the 2018 rates are used to match the ACS data. Sick leave for the food and accommodations industry and retail trade industry uses the rate for privately owned businesses. Sick leave rates for the health-care and social assistance industries include both the private industry and government workers.
The overall rate of workers without health insurance coverage comes from the 2018 American Community Survey (ACS), and includes non-institutionalized civilians who were employed at the time of the ACS. The ACS uninsured rate includes people who were uninsured at the time they took the survey, in contrast with the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ uninsured rate, which includes only people who did not have health insurance coverage at any point in the year. Information about workers without health insurance coverage in specific occupations comes from ACS microdata.