Everything, all at once: The stories of 2020 How The Washington Post covered a year like no other

A global pandemic. A historic presidential election. Protests for racial justice and equality. Wildfires, hurricanes and an impeachment trial. It all happened in 2020.

It was a year of loss. The world lost legends, heroes, family and friends. If there was anything to gain, perhaps it was perspective. We found new ways to look at age-old problems, long unexamined. New ways of thinking about the future. And new ways to connect with each other.

Through it all, The Washington Post newsroom reported on thousands of stories with the goal of helping you understand, process and talk about each new tragedy and development as it unfolded.

Below are just some of the stories that defined 2020 — a year of extraordinary tumult and disruption.

(Harry Stevens/The Washington Post) In March, Graphics Reporter Harry Stevens created a simple simulation demonstrating how social distancing can help slow the spread of the coronavirus. It was translated into 13 languages and became one of the most-viewed stories in the history of The Post. Today, we’re still tracking coronavirus infections in every state. Read the full story arrow-right

(Luke Sharrett/for the Washington Post) Powerful personal stories from dozens of people show how the coronavirus — or disbelief about this very real pandemic — are affecting individuals in mundane and painful ways. Read the full story arrow-right

(Joshua Lott/for The Washington Post) Nationwide protests for racial justice were sparked by George Floyd’s final moments. We reviewed thousands of documents and conducted more than 150 interviews to bring you a special report that sheds new light on the systemic racism Floyd faced throughout his life and how his ambition was hobbled by inequities in education, housing and criminal justice. Read the full story arrow-right

(Matt McClain/The Washington Post) Demands for racial equity and justice have always been part of the American story. In this photography project, images of Black Lives Matter protesters are paired with historic voices spanning 100 years, including Langston Hughes, Rosa Parks and Toni Morrison. The juxtaposition underscores how much work is left to be done. Read the full story arrow-right

(Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post) More than 300 veterans reacted and wrote us about our coverage of this story. Read the full story arrow-right

(Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post) Over the course of 70 days, President Trump and U.S. institutions squandered key opportunities to control the coronavirus pandemic. Read the full story arrow-right

(Patrick Semansky/AP) A forensic video investigation shows federal police in riot gear firing gas canisters and using grenades containing rubber pellets against a crowd of largely peaceful demonstrators protesting police abuses. Read the full story arrow-right

(Celeste Sloman/for The Washington Post) In July, Post reporters broke the news that more than a dozen women had accused Washington Football Team employees of sexual harassment and verbal abuse. The accused staffers resigned after our reporting and the team hired a lawyer to audit the organization. Read the full story arrow-right

(Ariel Sun/for The Washington Post) A reader’s tip launches an investigation into a decades-old claim that yields a surprising result in The Post’s first long-form investigative podcast. ‘Canary’ has been downloaded more than one million times. Read the full story arrow-right

(Eve Edelheit/for The Washington Post) The economic collapse sparked by the pandemic is triggering the most unequal recession in modern U.S. history. We interviewed a family near Orlando that was sleeping in their car after their money ran out. The story inspired more than 1,900 people to donate more than $130,000 to help turn the family’s life around. Read the full story arrow-right

(John McDonnell/The Washington Post) As drug companies around the world rushed to create a coronavirus vaccine in record time, Post journalists tracked the most promising efforts. See what’s next in the race to end the pandemic and take a look at the vaccines in development. Read the full story arrow-right

(Danielle Kunitz/The Washington Post) The year started with an impeachment trial and ended with a presidential election. The Fact Checker team paid attention throughout, with an eye on the truth. According to the Fact Checker, President Trump has made more than 25,000 false or misleading claims since he assumed office in 2017. Read the full story arrow-right