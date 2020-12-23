Everything, all at once: The stories of 2020

How The Washington Post covered a year like no other

By Washington Post staff

A global pandemic. A historic presidential election. Protests for racial justice and equality. Wildfires, hurricanes and an impeachment trial. It all happened in 2020.

It was a year of loss. The world lost legends, heroes, family and friends. If there was anything to gain, perhaps it was perspective. We found new ways to look at age-old problems, long unexamined. New ways of thinking about the future. And new ways to connect with each other.

Through it all, The Washington Post newsroom reported on thousands of stories with the goal of helping you understand, process and talk about each new tragedy and development as it unfolded.

Below are just some of the stories that defined 2020 — a year of extraordinary tumult and disruption.

About this page

Editing by T.J Ortenzi. Design and development by Junne Alcantara.