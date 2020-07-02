A sense of adventure, a respite from the world

Finding the words to describe this time feels helplessly overwhelming, which is probably why I find shelter behind the camera.

I’ve always navigated the world based on my emotions and instincts, putting pictures together from things I don’t understand. As Emmet Gowin would say, knowing what you’re doing just increases the obligations.

We were a day away from celebrating my daughter’s sixth birthday when we got the news about schools, parks and businesses closing. The cake was baked, friends invited, and fun kid activities were assembled for a party with friends. All that came to a halt.

Instead, we had only each other to turn an uneasy time into a magical one. I see that as part of my fatherly duties; to make time for adventure, and fun, and escapism.

Dwelling on the negative feels unproductive. We can sit and wallow in our grief and despair, worrying about how we’ll pay our bills or continue to put food on the table, which are very serious and scary things to think about. For us adults, I think they feel scarier because it leaves us feeling vulnerable.

Children don’t really understand the impacts of this time, or the severity. They understand this situation as spending more time at home with our family. Playing board games, going on an exploration around the neighborhood, watching movies together, helping prepare dinner, and continuing their school work with Mom as the Principal and Dad as the fun gym/science/art teacher.

To speak further about the innocence, my oldest son and I were on a walk, and we happened to find a fox laying in the grass, motionless, eyes open. Before I could say a word, my son turned to me, finger to his lips. “Awww, shhhh, he’s sleeping just like Reggie (that’s our dog), with his eyes open!” I made a picture of the fox. I turned to him and all I could muster was, “It’s beautiful.” I didn’t have the heart to tell the kid. But this proves to me that until provoked, the human spirit has the capacity to love and see things with an open heart.

To look at the world with love, instead of pain and sorrow. I’m sure soon enough, we’ll take another walk, maybe happening across a similar scene, and in that future moment he’ll look at me and say, “Dad, come on! Why are you taking a picture of a dead fox?” But for now, I’ll just enjoy these moments of innocence.

We understand that our situation is more of a blessing, and though we might be suffering financially, we’re all in good health and I know for certain that each of these kids will remember this time. And if they don’t, well, I’ll have some pictures and stories to remind them. So, even though we’re all supposed to be hunkered down, keeping our distance, we can still make time for adventure.

The thing about adventure is that it doesn’t have to be this grand idea. You can find adventure in the everyday. In the most mundane of situations. It may come while you’re washing chicken grease from a dirty frying pan, or the puddles of rain outside your window, or in the foods you eat, or the flowers in your backyard.

The essence of adventure is that it can be anything. And that’s the beauty. We have the ability to control and enjoy our adventure.