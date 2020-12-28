2020 in comments

January
‘Free Harry and Meg!’
“I live on the edge of the Gospers Mountain fire, northwest of Sydney. ... I had to evacuate for several days before Christmas. It has been a harrowing experience. Emergency services did amazing work with very limited resources but great expertise. The situation on Saturday on the New South Wales south coast looks catastrophic. ... Say a prayer. Out here, global warming has gone from being an abstract concept to a tangible and frightening reality in mere weeks.”
— denisovian
“What could be a less appealing existence than taking a handout from a priggish, stifling public, so that you might open a few nursing homes with the ribbon cut, and attend a lot of very boring parties. These two bright and capable people have better things to do with their lives than be chased around for photos, have their emails, snail mail and phone calls hacked and be fed alive in tiny bits to an anachronistic and unapologetically racist culture. Free Harry and Meg!”
— Amy Hourihan
“Kobe was a spectacular athlete. He possessed physical talents only a handful of people hold. So how does that exempt him from responsibility for raping a young woman? IT DOES NOT. The worst night of my life started with a phone call from an emergency room to pick up a close friend who was raped. I saw a dear friend forever changed when I arrived. Yet I’m just the guy who picked her up at the hospital, I cannot fathom how horrible it was, and still is, for her and the millions of women who are victims of rape. Playing with a basketball does not balance the scales of his horrific behavior.” [Editors’ note: The rape allegation against Bryant was settled out of court.]
— A guy in Ohio
“I commend Speaker Pelosi for tearing up the worthless pieces of paper Donald Trump’s SOTU campaign primer were written on, and for her very good political instincts. She did what she could to temper her members’ calls for a rush to impeachment, but in the end she was fighting with one hand tied behind her back by the judicial system. ... What the Republicans are refusing to see, refusing to hear, refusing to acknowledge is more than just a corrupt so-called president. They are complicit in the shredding of democratic norms and principles.”
— Cold One
February
‘A dozen people could spark thousands of infections’
“I have heard this story before — my daughter is one of your students and I can honestly say that your story made such an impact on her and your class activity on Valentine’s Day was a highlight of her year. As her mother, I can tell you that she treasured each and every kind word from her classmates. You are one of my daughter’s favorite teachers and you have always inspired her to be her best. Thank you for all the amazing work you do with the Yorktown students! Also, thanks for sharing your experience as I too had a similar, crushing experience when I was growing up and I am so glad to see you turning it around into something so positive! You are an inspiration for us all!!"
— seville2
“...Two things. Li was 34, not 75, not 15 months. Li was in the strongest years of life. And the virus killed him. Also, Li was a doctor. A trained medical professional who surely knew and followed every safety procedure possible. Wearing a mask and protective clothing, washing hands, etc. And the virus killed him. Right now people and governments are downplaying the seriousness of the threat this virus poses. Comparing it to the flu. Saying they are successfully containing it by quarantine and observation. Yet the number of infected as well as the number of deaths continues to climb as the virus spreads like wildfire.”
— medianone
"If you made a drinking game for every time they said they wanted to move on, there would be numerous cases of alcohol poisoning. The Astros want it both ways. ‘We’re sorry’, and ‘our actions didn’t affect the outcome’ is disingenuous and not in touch with reality. But the ‘it is what it is’ is one of the most clueless, arrogant quotes I have read about the scandal. MLB, strip the Astros of the title if you want to keep any integrity with the game.”
— Section 312
“The sad part of this story is that doctors were pushing Trump’s CDC to test her for coronavirus sooner and they refused because she didn’t meet the ‘contact with someone infected/been to China’ part of the CDC’s protocol, though everything else fit. As a result, she wasn’t isolated enough soon enough and was left in a hospital not equipped to treat her for far too long. Even if she came in contact with under 100 people, those people were in contact with others. A dozen people could spark thousands of infections."
— Rungirl
March
‘Too little and too late’
“Let’s just say it as it is: This country has a misogyny problem, like it has a racism problem, and a homophobia problem, and Liz and Amy [Klobuchar (D-Minn.)] are women. For all of the other reasons people have blamed Hillary [Clinton] for losing, the number one reason was she was a woman. They attacked her hair, her pantsuits, her laugh and said she was not likeable enough. How many male candidates are attacked on those idiotic things? Hillary had pneumonia and she was dying. Bernie has a heart attack and no problem. The only way we are going to get a woman elected anytime soon is for one to be a VP first, and hopefully Biden will pick a great woman to be his running mate, so this sexist-as-hell country can see a woman is qualified, and not as scary as so many people think.”
— Mom of Two Dogs
"I live in Old Colorado City, the Colorado Springs historic district. Hundreds of neighboring restaurant and bar employees have been laid off due to closures. I operate a guesthouse/B&B in the midst of it. We’re closing for 6-8 weeks out of preventive caution, but also because essentially 100 percent of our reservations have canceled, and the refunds we’ve provided have been a staggering blow. As much as I appreciate the intent of the stimulus checks, the process is moving so slowly that all of these people, including myself, will see nothing in their pockets to stimulate the economy. It will all go to back rent and to the landlord or bank holding the lease. For people with a steady income, the checks are candy money and are not needed. For those out of work, they are too little and too late to mean much beyond keeping a place to live for maybe one additional month, and nothing more.”
— Dave Wolinski
“Social distancing and self isolation is proving to be quite a shock to the system for a lot of people. Feeling cut off, alone, adrift ... it can be pretty terrible. It is wonderful and heartwarming to see how so many people are working to turn these lemons into lemonade and help their neighbors, near and far. When this is all over, please keep these efforts up. There are millions of people out there — your coworkers, neighbors, dog walker, even your friends — who are isolated and lonely every single day, virus or no virus. They may not always be physically isolated, but they feel like they’re on the outside and disconnected. What’s happening now on a mass scale is their normal. Don’t forget them when your normal life returns.”
— neatdesign72
“As someone in the center of the travel industry, I am on the front lines of the crisis when it comes to seeing first hand how it is affecting the world and the U.S. From a financial POV, not only will this destroy companies, stocks, 401ks, but this will have a massive effect on unemployment and unemployment insurance. Thousands of people will be laid off, people who have little or no savings, who in turn must rely on credit cards to get by. I know. I was once one of them and could be in that situation once again. … In 2008, the government was able to bail out the auto and financial industries (banks). We also had leadership that was steady, honest and could be counted on to get us through this. This time around, the exact opposite is true.”
— javalin2016
April
‘This virus is relentless and unforgiving’
“Here in Northern California suburbs, we are howling at 8:00 pm PST. This is also to show support and appreciation to those on the front line in hospitals, other essential workers (grocery, police/fire, all who are out there working) as well as to be in community and connect with ‘our pack’ and those in our neighborhood. The effect is amazing: to hear howls throughout the neighborhood, the sky is still dark so we are under the moon and stars. There is a great sense of community — and it makes one feel like you are part of the wolf pack. Plus some of the neighborhood dogs do join in. It is a great stress release and very primal.”
— Marko M Lavrisha
“I’ve known it was coming since South Carolina. Normally, he would have stayed in till the convention to try and get as many progressive items on the Dem platform as possible. But Bernie is again doing what is best for the people, by dropping out now, to try and give his supporters time to get over it and coalesce behind [Joe] Biden. I don’t think it will work because Biden is very flawed, but whoever Biden’s VP is will be better than Trump. I’m going to try. But yeah, . . . even though I knew this was coming, I’ve been tearing up this morning. I’m heartbroken. But I’ll try to find solace in the fact that Bernie opened up millions of eyes — three generations worth — to the fact that 30-plus countries have better lives, with more freedoms than us. As much as I adored him… as much as I wanted ‘him’ to win the presidency, the movement will go on.”
— Jolly Greene
“I think we all recognize that we cannot stay closed forever. We have to go back to work. Our children have to go back to school. But the problem here is that we all recognize that to do this with any margin of safety, we need to have testing, contact tracing and sufficient PPE. This administration was asleep at the switch wasting valuable time in January, February and well into March. And they continue to be be half-asleep. They should have been focusing on testing and PPE production, at the very least. Instead, they have left it up to the governors and the people in industry. And we don’t just need hundred of thousands of tests, we need tens of millions.
I am an essential personnel at my job. I have to go back to work soon. I have made my own masks, which aren’t really that much protection, but better than nothing. I will wash my hands many, many times a day. I don’t have access to gloves. I will wear goggles, but I expect to acquire this disease because so many others will not be protected or tested. I hope to survive, but I’m in my 60s. I just hope I can get the medical care I will need.”
— Lincoel
“I had two covid-19 ICU patients yesterday (RN). One 69, the other in their late 70s. The one who died was younger, healthy prior to covid and had an active life. In a short 10 days he required intubation, re-intubation, dialysis, pressors — the works. He had massive clotting in spite of being on blood thinners. This virus is relentless and unforgiving. The moment you think you’re getting some control, you are trying to correct other organ issues. My heart is breaking from this diverse assailant and I have been an ICU, flight and trauma nurse for 26 years.”
— Hummingbird007
May
‘I’d riot too’
“We have a small business in NJ, with 14 employees. We have been in business for 30 years, and have filed for PPP with TD Bank, on the first day. To date, we have received nothing and after numerous calls to the point person at TD Bank, it appears that our application is in never-never land. What seems wrong is that we have maintained every one of our employees and have received zero. While too many others, who don’t even quality under the terms, have received much. America is the land of who you know, and there are no rules.”
— ca kw
“This is a death knell for Hong Kong. Having lived there for several years in the mid-80s, I find this incredibly sad. Those wealthy and even middle-class locals with foreign passports will emigrate, just as they have been doing since the mid-80s, but this time with much greater speed and urgency. Foreigners who make up a large percentage of the elite in Hong Kong will move to other Asian centers. The resulting empty flats and stores will be filled with mainland squatters sent by [China] to take advantage of the freed-up space. Hong Kong will become just another ugly city, devoid of the important international role that it played in the 20th century and surrounded by an emasculated shell of the fragrant harbor that gave the city its name.”
— Chuck Wiley
“If anything good can come from this tragedy, I hope it’ll be that we realize that every American is entitled to health care and a guaranteed minimum income. Will taxes increase? Possibly, but it is obscene that we have neither a guaranteed minimum income nor health care for all. I’d gladly pay more to never feel the pain in my heart for America and for these 100,000+ people who’ve died needlessly. I’m having trouble breathing after reading this story — and it’s not from the ‘Rona.’”
— Superfly2
“So a white cop murders a black man and it’s caught on several angles on video but no one is charged with his murder, even though it’s on video? Evidently, no one is listening. I’d riot, too.”
— AFineAmerican
June
‘I’m weeping tears of joy’
“I am amazed how BLM has become a mainstream political movement. What’s happening across America is a social phenomenon I could never have imagined. I am so proud of how Americans of all skin colors, religious beliefs and socioeconomic classes are coming together to stand up for the best parts of American ideals. The really ironic part is that through his own bigotry, Donald Trump has unleashed such a powerful counter reaction that has inspired the majority of Americans to stand up for justice and liberty. It’s MAGA but completely different than what DJT and his minions imagined.”
— Chillinlee
“Christian Cooper sounds like an interesting guy. It just sucks — play by society’s rules, get an education at the best schools, and still be reduced to ‘scary African American man.’ He handled it with extraordinary grace. The article did not mention yoga or tai chi, but I have to wonder how he kept it together. What is most shocking about this and the George Floyd murder is that both perpetrators knew they were being recorded as they did what they did. It is 2020, and many of us still have no clue.”
— Buck_Laughlin
“As the father of a trans boy, I’m weeping tears of joy today. This gigantic decision by the Supreme Court has gone a long way toward restoring my faith in the old adage: ‘The moral arc of the universe may be long, but it bends toward justice.’”
— Frederic II
July
‘Make good trouble into law’
“There’s so much power in facing our history. My ancestors were among the first White settlers who took land in the mountain west shortly after the U.S. Army forced out Indigenous inhabitants in the mid-19th century. Learning our shared history, discovering tribal languages, and working together with present-day tribal members to restore Indigenous culture and sovereignty to this region is some of the most rewarding work I’ve ever done.”
— calamityjune
“I was anticipating this bombshell article, hoping that the news would be so bad that we’d finally be rid of [Redskins owner Daniel] Snyder. I got my wish, but I immediately regret it. The pain and humiliation those women endured is just too high a price to pay to be rid of that monster, assuming that even happens. Can’t celebrate.”
— outrajus
“I cried buckets while watching the celebration of John Lewis’s life. And I realized it was because I felt joy and uplift for the first time in three years or more. Who am I to be in despair with such men as John Lewis and all they went through to give us hope, and the people on the street who do the hard work of ‘good trouble’? Make good trouble into law and vote out the lawless. It’s the very least we can do for each other and for our children.”
— njg45
August
‘COVID didn’t get her, but the isolation did’
“I kind [of] figured that Biden was going to pick Harris. She’s a perfect choice. Not just because she’s Black, or Asian, or a woman, but because she has law-and-order cred. It cuts Trump’s legs from under him when he tries to make an attack over defunding police or whatever. The ticket is well qualified… The GOP is going to have to dig through records and court cases to look for some way to spin the Dem ticket as radical. It is not. If anything, it should be unsettling to the left wing of the party because it is not radical enough. It’s almost conservative.”
— rick368
“We just buried my aunt who was in a nursing home. Covid didn’t get her, but the isolation did. It was heartbreaking to watch her dive deeper into depression and loneliness as they first removed visits from friends and family and then isolated them to their wards, and then to their rooms. Five months in isolation will kill anyone, much less our weakest and most vulnerable citizens. I considered bringing her home, but I just couldn’t give her the physical care she needed. I believe the nursing home did the best they could under the circumstances. Did she pass before she was meant to? I can’t say for sure. But I know for a fact that her last 5 months on this Earth were the most shattering of her life. Guilt? Yes. Anger? Yeah, some. Grief? Tons. And it’s far from over.”
— MercyHunter
September
‘Godspeed, Justice Ginsburg’
“The most surprising revelation to me is how CLEARLY and LUCIDLY he understood the dangerous risks of the coronavirus when it was revealed to him by Xi. Yet, a month or so later, Feb. 28th, at a massive rally he called it “the latest Democratic hoax” and it was 2-3 weeks later before the Administration started doing anything at all about it, characterized by all the missteps we are so tragically aware of now."
— LadyJean
“It doesn’t pass the smell test. If someone can shoot you, in your own home while you are unarmed, and that is not a violation of law, then none of us are safe.”
— areawoman
“Justice Ginsburg was an intelligent, honorable, skilled jurist and she leaves an unfillable hole in her wake. Deepest condolences to her family for their enormous loss. And deep condolences to the nation for our enormous loss. Thanks to the mourners who are able to honor her in person; there are also hundreds of thousands of us mourning her from our homes. Godspeed, Justice Ginsburg.”
— MEB321_
October
‘Perhaps there is good coming out of this nightmare’
“Given that news of [Hope] Hicks’s diagnosis was broken by a reporter, not the WH, how long were they going to keep it under wraps and allow her (and Trump) to continue infecting others? How irresponsible. I don’t trust the WH claim that Trump has only ‘mild symptoms.’ This WH has been so notoriously, arrogantly untruthful about everything, including the president’s health. I guess we’ll know within a few days, thanks to some intrepid reporter, just how serious Trump’s condition is and how many others within his circle have been infected. Thank God for a free press.”
— Sophies nose
"What is most striking to me about George Floyd is that he was not a violent angry Black man, as so many seem to be portrayed as, but he was a deeply caring and thoughtful person who loved his family. He had dreams and ambitions but never received the kind of support needed to achieve those. And let’s be honest, no one can ever achieve their dreams without some form of support system to help them get there and catching some types of breaks along the way. Because of the systemic racism and injustices that exist, Black people have the odds stacked against them. Instead of catching a break and getting support, they are more likely to be locked up. As long as we have leaders who deny that systemic racism even exists, this will continue. It doesn’t have to be this way, and it does need to change. Rodney Floyd’s words, ‘your skin is your sin’ hit me hard and it’s a profound statement. To be born with an automatic disadvantage because of the color of your skin is so fundamentally wrong.”
— Mwren
"Perhaps there is good coming out of this nightmare. Perhaps we are learning a vital lesson: that we have to protect this democracy at all costs, or we can lose it. I am heartened by the pictures of good, decent people doing whatever they can to vote. Power to the people.”
— Patricia124
“I told my fiancé that I wanted one for our yard. He hunted around on the ’net, but couldn’t find any in stock anywhere nearby. The closest one was one near Chicago, a four-hour drive, which ultimately proved fruitless for him. A day later, in Indiana, he again proved too late. After arriving back home, after countless hours of pointless driving and two nights away from his bed, he told me it was simply a neat decoration; the greatest one ever, to be sure, but nothing worth dying or killing over. I am no longer engaged.”
— Aggressive Lawn Clippings
November
‘Spontaneous joy and exuberance!’
“At about 11:45am, my husband and I were watching a video of a rescued baby fox being cared for. Cheering, yelling, horn honking sounds outside. My husband said, ‘What’s that?’ As he flipped the TV to election news, I ran downstairs and went out. Folks all over my area (Upper West Side, NYC) were cheering, clapping, horn honking, banging pots and pans, ringing bells and waving to one another. (All wearing masks!) Spontaneous joy and exuberance! My heart swelled and I realized that I had tears streaming down my face."
— macjaspy
“I predict that a significant and memorable part of Trump’s legacy will be the fact that he will be the only president in history whose concession speech theme will be that the election was stolen from him. And, in the future, he will never understand why so many will point to that as just another example of why he was so unsuited to be the president.”
— skeptical521
"Dr. Fauci said last night that he will be having Thanksgiving dinner at home — alone with his wife — and then hold a Zoom call to have a toast with family and friends. That is what everyone should be doing. If you’re planning on traveling — or having dinner guests — or going to someone else’s home for dinner — you need to reconsider. Stay home.”
— Native Earthling
December
‘Maybe, the tide is starting to turn’
“We’re about to experience something horrid in the upcoming weeks. Hold your loved ones tight. Covid ran through my family in the first outbreak back in March, and now some of my cousins and nieces/nephews are newly orphaned children. This is real, and those who politicized this virus have blood on their hands.”
— sbj23228
"The president of the United States of America is actively trying to overthrow a free and fair election because he lost fair and square, and more than half of the GOP is enabling he and his lies. This is the lowest moment this nation has ever seen.”
— deskjockey101
“Biden is going to have flaws like any other president. But at least he is a human being, who can empathize, and who can (sometimes) acknowledge making a mistake. The fact that he is including his VP now is also reassuring I think, as they both provide links to different constituents who need to be heard. And between them, the Venn diagram of the nation that they can claim to understand is bigger than possibly ever in history.”
— sjdyfkjasdgf
“We are pelted every day with bad news that keeps getting worse. Then this article describes a group of bipartisan senators and representatives coming together to work on a problem and getting a piece of legislation passed. Let us recognize the positive step and have the grace to applaud it. Our hard-earned cynicism helps absolutely nothing. If we all encouraged these kinds of bipartisan efforts, they might start being applied to our country’s problems and issues.”
— KNCKNC
“Those tears are for life coming back. Those tears are the realization that maybe, just maybe, the tide is starting to turn. Those tears are the hope that the light at the end of the tunnel isn’t an [oncoming] freight train, but a way out of the collective hell we’ve endured for nearly a year."
2020 was a momentous year. Though the coronavirus pandemic dominated the news — and our lives — we also watched the world grapple with the devastating effects of climate change and a reckoning over race and marginalized communities. We lost numerous important figures and celebrated happy, inspiring events.
Below, we’ve featured some of the best comments from our readers in 2020. We emphasized comments to major news events, and where readers shared their own personal experiences in a historic year. Many were featured in our weekly newsletter, Read These Comments, that highlights the best conversations on The Post.
Thank you to all of our commenters for offering your perspectives.
Comments have been lightly edited for length and clarity.