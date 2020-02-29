What keeps South Carolinians up at night

Opinions
Choosing a candidate to challenge President Trump is not the main thing keeping people awake at night in South Carolina, which holds its Democratic primary on Saturday. African Americans are expected to play a decisive role in the vote, but some Charleston residents say their worries extend far beyond the election.
Iyanla Fuller, a sophomore at the College of Charleston, will be voting for the first time on Saturday. She says politicians should pander less to the “black vote” and focus more on how they will fix the issues troubling African Americans.
African American women are a crucial voting bloc, with reliably higher turnout than other voters. But that doesn’t mean they can be taken for granted.
Joetta Beauford, 51, is raising twins and running an independent business selling clothes on eBay. Her teens are upset with her because she sees no point in voting.
Charleston’s East Side is grappling with both gentrification and a recent uptick in homicides.
Ahmed Shabazz, 53, is a barber who has spent years in and out of prison for drug-related offenses. He says he wishes people like him had access to better education and small loans to run their own businesses.
Paul Taylor, 38, works as a cashier at an East Side corner store. He carries a gun for safety and isn’t thinking much about who will be in the White House.
Taylor, Shabazz and Beauford are among many Americans who have little faith in the political system. A recent Gallup poll found that 59 percent of Americans are not confident in the honesty of U.S. elections.
The country’s history of slavery and Jim Crow laws remind Fuller of how far the United States has come. Voting, she says, is an obligation because her ancestors fought for her to have the right.
