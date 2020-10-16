Experts in authoritarianism advise keeping a list of things changing, subtly, around you, so you’ll remember. Days after the 2016 presidential election, I started a list. Each week, I chronicle the ways Donald Trump has changed our country. This selection, adapted from more than 34,000 entries — or about 1 percent of the total — focuses on the norms he and his administration have broken. The List offers us a road map back to normalcy and democracy.

This is not normal

Week 1“Hail Trump, hail our people, hail victory” is how Richard Spencer greets members of his “alt-right” movement gathered in Washington to celebrate Donald Trump’s victory; the group, mostly male white nationalists, responds with cheers and Nazi salutes.

Week 2Trump says he has no legal obligation to cut ties with his businesses: “The president can’t have a conflict of interest.”

Week 3Trump tweets that there were “millions of people who voted illegally”; aide Kellyanne Conway and other loyalists parrot the false claim.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says that in a phone call with the president-elect, Trump commended him on his handling of his country’s drug war, which includes extrajudicial killings about which Duterte brags.

Trump has the first known contact by a U.S. president or president-elect with a Taiwanese leader since diplomatic ties were cut in 1979.

Week 4Trump will continue in his role as executive producer of “The Celebrity Apprentice.”

The Republican National committee will hold its holiday party at a Trump Hotel.

Trump’s team asks for a list of climate scientists.

Week 5Asked why he has availed himself of only four of 31 intelligence briefings, Trump responds, “I’m, like, a smart person.”

Kellyanne Conway says Trump is looking at ways to get around nepotism rules so he can include his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner in his administration.

Trump criticizes Lockheed Martin in a tweet just before the market opens, and the stock craters, as traders have started to anticipate the tweets.

The president-elect excludes Twitter from a meeting of tech leaders at Trump Tower that includes Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Tesla; Politico reports that this is because Twitter’s CEO had not allowed the Trump campaign to produce a “Crooked Hillary” emoji.

Week 6Trump plans to keep his private security force while in office. Trump’s team instructs the State Department to turn over a list of “gender-related staffing, programming, and funding.”

Week 7Mar-a-Lago sells hundreds of tickets at $500+ for a New Year’s celebration attended by Trump and his family.

Week 8 Trump repeatedly dismisses U.S. intelligence agencies’ findings on Russian hacking, referring to “Intelligence” in quotes.

Breaking decades of precedent, Trump says he will recall all Obama overseas envoys immediately on Jan. 20, before their replacements have been appointed.

Week 9At his first news conference in six months, Trump packs the room with paid employees, who applaud him and jeer at reporters. He says he has no plans to release his tax returns or resolve conflicts of interest, saying, “I have a no-conflict situation because I’m president.”

It is reported that Michael Flynn, who is to become Trump’s national security adviser, spoke to Russia’s envoy five times on Dec. 29, the day President Barack Obama announced sanctions on Russia.

While Trump is making calls about the cost of Lockheed’s F-35, the CEO of rival Boeing is in the room.

In Human Rights Watch’s annual report of threats to rights around the world, the United States is listed as a top threat for the first time in 27 years, citing Trump.

Week 10Trump plans to meet with Vladimir Putin within weeks of becoming president.

Trump refers to NATO as “obsolete.” The transition team considers a plan to evict the press corps from the White House.

Eighteen of Trump’s 23 Cabinet-level nominees are White men.

Trump’s team bans the Interior Department from Twitter after the department retweets photos of small crowds on Inauguration Day; a National Park Service spokesperson apologizes.

Within hours of Trump being sworn in, mentions of climate change, civil rights and LGBT disappear from the White House webpage. Four journalists are arrested while covering the inauguration protests.

On his first visit to the CIA, Trump says of Iraq in his speech: “We should’ve kept the oil. But, okay, maybe we’ll have another chance.”

Week 11After Sean Spicer lied to reporters about the inaugural crowd size, saying, “This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration – period,” Kellyanne Conway defends him, saying he gave “alternative facts.”

Trump declares his Inauguration Day to be a National Day of Patriotic Devotion.

As of the Sunday evening after being sworn in, Trump still hasn’t severed his ties to his businesses, as promised.

Trump tells lawmakers that 3 to 5 million illegal ballots cost him the popular vote. The next day, Spicer repeats the lie.

Trump prepares orders to cut billions in U.S. funding for the United Nations and other international organizations.

He calls for an investigation into unfounded claims of voter fraud, then delays signing the executive order.

Several Trump insiders, including Jared Kushner and Sean Spicer, are revealed to be registered to vote in two states.

The State Department’s entire senior administrative team resigns.

Trump signs an executive order to build a wall on the southern border and says Mexico will pay for it. The Mexican president says Mexico will not be paying for it and cancels a trip to meet with Trump in Washington.

White House strategist Stephen Bannon says the media should “keep its mouth shut” and calls journalists “the opposition party.”

Trump replaces the head of the General Services Administration, which oversees the use of federal land; Trump’s Washington hotel is on federal land.

Trump signs an executive order banning citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for the next 90 days. None of the countries have relationships with the Trump Organization. Trump says Christian refugees will be given preference.

Trump promotes Bannon, under a reorganization of the National Security Council, to a regular seat on the principals committee.

Week 12After a federal judge in New York issues a temporary order blocking Trump’s executive order to deport refugees arriving at U.S. airports, the Department of Homeland Security releases a statement saying it will not abide by the court order.

The voter fraud expert chosen by Trump to conduct his voter fraud investigation was registered to vote in three states.

Trump fires acting attorney general Sally Yates, saying she “betrayed” the Justice Department, after she directs the department not to defend his travel ban. The White House publicly says that any State Department employees who disagree with the travel ban should resign.

The president announces his Supreme Court nominee in a reality TV format.

After Trump’s first overseas raid ended in failure, Spicer admits that Trump was not in the Situation Room during the Yemen raid. He issued the green light while at dinner, and during the raid, Trump was busy sending unrelated, incendiary tweets.

In a phone call with his Mexican counterpart, Trump threatens to send the U.S. military to stop “bad hombres down there”; he later said he was joking.

Australian media reports that Trump’s first call with the prime minister ended prematurely after Trump berated him.

Trump opens his remarks at the National Prayer Service by attacking Arnold Schwarzenegger for low ratings on “The Apprentice.”

Trump lifts sanctions, introduced by Obama in December, on Russian security service FSB.

Citing lower sales caused by boycotts, Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus announce they will no longer carry Ivanka Trump’s brand.

Kellyanne Conway cites the “Bowling Green massacre,” which never happened, in defending Trump’s Muslim ban.

In a Fox News interview, when host Bill O’Reilly refers to Putin as a “killer,” Trump responds, “Well, you think our country is so innocent?”

Trump refers to a George W. Bush-appointed federal judge who ruled against his travel ban as a “so-called judge.”

Week 13House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls on the FBI to probe Trump’s personal and financial ties to Russia.

Citing a petition signed by 1.5 million citizens, British officials announce that Trump will not be allowed to address Parliament during his upcoming visit.

The White House is still not open to the public; tours typically resume shortly after a new president takes office.

Trump tweets from both his personal account and the POTUS account that Nordstrom has treated his daughter unfairly; this is widely condemned by ethics experts as a clear violation of federal ethics rules; Kellyanne Conway says on Fox News, “Go buy Ivanka’s stuff is what I would say.”

Trump is not briefed before his phone call with Putin and has to ask aides about the New START treaty during the call.

Breaking seven decades of precedent, Trump says he will not include the chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers in his Cabinet.

Trump asserts voter fraud in a meeting with GOP senators, falsely claiming that busloads of people from Massachusetts voted in New Hampshire.

Days after Jeff Sessions is confirmed as attorney general, federal agents start mass immigration raids in at least six states.

Shortly after the Senate confirms Betsy DeVos as secretary of education, the department removes a website of federal legal protections for disabled students.

Week 14 During the first national security incident of Trump’s time in office, involving an escalation with North Korea, Trump is seen at Mar-a-Lago seated next to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, then conferring with a small circle of aides and Abe.

Michael Flynn becomes the third adviser to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign forced to resign over inappropriate ties to Russia.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson makes journalists leave the room before his opening remarks at his first meeting with his Russian counterpart.

Shortly after Trump announces he will support Beijing’s “One China” policy, China awards Trump valuable rights in a 10-year trademark deal.

U.S. intelligence agencies reportedly withhold information from Trump, citing concerns that it will be leaked or compromised.

Tillerson is conspicuously absent from Trump’s meetings with heads of state; Jared Kushner is described as a “shadow secretary of state."

Six of Trump’s staffers are escorted out of the White House after failing their FBI background checks.

Trump asks White House reporter April Ryan, a Black woman, about arranging a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus: “Do you want to set up the meeting? Are they friends of yours?”

Reports say Kushner met with Time Warner executives to complain about CNN’s coverage of Trump; Time Warner had a pending merger with AT&T, which requires governmental approval.

Despite Trump’s pledge that he would not enter any new overseas deals once he took office, his sons announce the opening of a Trump-branded golf course in Dubai.

Week 15At a campaign-style rally in Florida, Trump refers to a Swedish terrorist attack that never happened as a rationale for his anti-immigrant policies.

The National Security Council spokesman resigns over Trump’s disturbing and repeated attempts to undermine U.S. intelligence.

Trump rescinds rules that provided protection for transgender students to use bathrooms corresponding to their gender identity.

Eric Trump’s brother-in-law is appointed to a key position at the Energy Department.

Trump announces he won’t attend the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

A businesswoman who touts access to China purchases a $16 million penthouse at Trump Park Avenue; Trump retains an economic interest in the property.

The State Department does not hold a daily briefing in its first month under Tillerson; daily briefings had been the norm since the 1950s.

Week 16Trump accuses Obama of being behind the town hall protests targeting Republican lawmakers.

Reports say the Obama administration rushed to preserve information on the Trump team’s ties to Russia, spreading it to government agencies. It’s revealed that Jeff Sessions met with the Russian ambassador twice in 2019 but did not disclose those meetings when asked during his Senate confirmation hearing.

Week 17Young people in a Swedish suburb say a Russian TV crew tried to bribe them to riot after Trump cited a nonexistent terrorist attack in Sweden.

Stephen Bannon and Breitbart increasingly use the term “deep state” to describe an imagined “covert resistance” to Trump. Fox News’s Sean Hannity tweets that it is time for Trump “to purge the deep state saboteurs from the government.”

Week 18Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney claims Obama had been “manipulating” jobs data.

Reuters reports that Russian elites invested close to $100 million in Trump luxury towers in South Florida.

With cameras rolling, Trump refuses to shake German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s hand at a meeting at the White House.

Week 19Ivanka Trump gets a West Wing office and a security clearance but does not get a formal government role or title.

At a news conference, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes claims that some on Trump’s transition team, including Trump, were surveilled.

A federal judge in Hawaii who ruled against Trump’s second travel ban receives multiple death threats and is under 24-hour protection.

Week 20Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests five green-card applicants in Lawrence, Mass., when they show up for appointments at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office.

A federal judge approves a $25 million settlement between Trump University and more than 6,000 students who say they were defrauded.

Researchers say the Trump administration has been deleting scientific data on climate change collected by government agencies.

Week 21Nearly three months after the inauguration, only 4 percent of key roles in the executive branch are filled, and 92 percent of roles still have no nominee; Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are given much responsibility.

Ivanka Trump is granted China trademarks during a dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago.

Week 22The administration says it will not release the White House visitor logs, breaking with a practice started under Obama.

At a news briefing, Sean Spicer uses the term “Holocaust center” rather than “concentration camp” and compares Adolf Hitler favorably to Syria’s Bashar al-Assad.

Trump says he gave authorization to “my military” to drop the “mother of all bombs” in Afghanistan.

Week 23ICE arrests are up nearly 33 percent in the first two months of the Trump administration, including a doubling of arrests of immigrants without criminal records.

Week 24Reports say the State Department and two U.S. Embassies have promoted Mar-a-Lago on their websites with a 400-word blog post.

Trump’s Agriculture Department announces that it will roll back Michelle Obama’s school nutrition standards.

Week 25Trump denies that Russia hacked the U.S. election, saying it “could’ve been China, could’ve been a lot of different groups.”

While in Beijing for a meeting with potential investors, Kushner’s sister refers to Jared and the EB-5 visa program.

Week 26The Environmental Protection Agency dismisses five scientists from a major scientific review board and says it could replace them with representatives from industries regulated by the EPA.

FBI Director James Comey becomes the third person, after Sally Yates and U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, fired by Trump while conducting investigations linked to him.

Trump tells NBC News’s Lester Holt that he was thinking about the Russia investigation when he fired Comey.

At a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak attended by Russian state media but not U.S. media, Trump reveals highly classified information on the Islamic State.

Week 27After Trump hosts Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House, Erdogan’s bodyguards viciously attack protesters outside the Turkish Embassy in Washington.

Week 28Infowars is given White House press credentials.

At a NATO summit in Brussels, Trump pushes the prime minister of Montenegro aside, before chastising participants for not paying their share of NATO costs.

Trump’s national security team is blindsided when he leaves out language reaffirming the U.S. commitment to Article 5, on mutual defense, from his NATO summit speech.

For the first time in almost two decades, the secretary of state declines to host a Ramadan event at the State Department.

It’s reported that Jared Kushner had at least three previously undisclosed contacts with the Russian ambassador during and after the 2016 presidential campaign, including one to set up a secret back channel.

Week 29Trump gives his unsecured cellphone number to world leaders and urges them to call him directly.

He tweets a half-sentence at 12:06 a.m.: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

Trump announces that the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord, saying, “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.”

Week 30On Trump’s threat of having taped his conversations, Comey says, “Lordy, I hope there are tapes.”

Week 31Trump cancels his visit to Britain, where large-scale protests were expected.

Week 32Energy Secretary Rick Perry denies that man-made carbon dioxide emissions are the primary cause of global warming.

Week 33Trump’s reelection campaign pays $50,000 to a law firm representing Donald Jr. Trump holds his reelection campaign kick-off event at his Washington hotel; tickets cost $35,000 per person.

Trump’s D.C. hotel has become a go-to meeting place for Washington Republican insiders, while Trump continues to profit.

Kris Kobach, head of Trump’s commission on election integrity, asks all 50 states to release voter roll data.

Week 34Reports say the administration has discussed using the pending merger between Time Warner and AT&T as leverage over CNN.

Donald Trump Jr. says a meeting at Trump Tower in June 2016 including him, Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort and Natalia Veselnitskaya was held to discuss an adoption program.

Week 35It’s reported that conservative Sinclair Broadcasting increased “must run” segments featuring former Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn to nine times per week across its affiliates.

USA Today reports that Trump threatened to sue the U.S. Golf Association if it moved the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open from his golf club in Bedminster, N.J.

Week 36The Trump Organization is asking the federal government to grant dozens of special visas to allow foreign nationals to work at two of Trump’s private clubs.

Kushner files a revised financial disclosure after failing to disclose a $285 million loan his company received from Deutsche Bank a month before the election.

Week 37Trump says he could act more presidential than any other president except Abraham Lincoln and muses that he should be on Mount Rushmore.

Trump tweets that transgender individuals will not be allowed to serve in the military; the Pentagon was not notified in advance.

He unceremoniously fires Reince Priebus, who served the shortest time of any chief of staff in a president’s first term since World War II.

Trump delivers a highly politicized speech, attacking Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton and bragging about his election victory, at the Boy Scouts’ nonpartisan National Jamboree.

Week 38John Kelly asserts his new authority as White House chief of staff, firing communications director Anthony Scaramucci, who has served for 11 days.

Trump introduces a bill to slash immigration levels in half over the next decade.

Trump says the head of the Boy Scouts called him to say his jamboree speech was “the greatest speech that was ever made to them”; the Boy Scouts deny any call.

Transcripts of Trump’s January call with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto show that when Nieto said Mexico would not pay for the wall, Trump said, “You cannot say that to the press."

The Interior Department inspector general confirms that it is investigating Secretary Ryan Zinke’s pressure on Sen. Lisa Murkowski to vote yes on the repeal of Obamacare.

Week 39Trump warns North Korea against threatening American cities, saying it would “be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

Hundreds of white supremacists march on the University of Virginia’s campus, carrying torches and chanting “White lives matter,” “You will not replace us” and “Jews will not replace us.”

Trump initially says of the Charlottesville protests that he condemns “hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides,” and white-supremacist and neo-Nazi groups rejoice.

Week 40After widespread condemnation, Trump doubles down, saying the white nationalists who protested included “some very fine people.”

Stephen Bannon says he views the post-Charlottesville racial strife and turmoil as a political winner for Trump. He is fired the next day.

Week 41In an Instagram post later made private, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s wife brags about traveling on a chartered government plane and about the lavish fashion brands she is wearing.

Trump pardons Joe Arpaio, a former Arizona sheriff who had defied a federal court’s order to stop violating people’s constitutional rights as he cracked down on undocumented immigrants.

Week 42Trump is reported to call friends and outside advisers, including Bannon, from his unsecured personal phone when Chief of Staff Kelly isn’t around.

Visiting a shelter in Houston after Hurricane Harvey, Trump serves food and tells survivors, “Have a good time everybody.”

Week 43The president rescinds the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA).

CNN reports that Trump signed a 17-page Trump Tower Moscow letter of intent in October 2015, not long before a Republican primary debate.

Week 44Reports shine new light on Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who in 2013 decided not to pursue a fraud complaint against Trump University around the same time the Trump Foundation donated $25,000 to a campaign group connected to her.

Week 45Trump refers to Kim Jong Un as “Rocket Man” in a tweet, then retweets a GIF of himself hitting Hillary Clinton with a golf ball.

In a speech at a lunch with African leaders, Trump praises the health care of Nambia, a nonexistent country.

The Department of Homeland Security notifies election officials in 21 states that they had been targeted by Russian government hackers during the 2016 election -- their first notification, almost a year later.

Week 46Chuck Rosenberg, the acting head of the Drug Enforcement Administration, resigns, saying Trump has little respect for the law.

In a tear-filled plea after Hurricane Maria, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz says, “I am begging, begging anyone who can hear us to save us from dying.” Trump attacks her for “poor leadership” and calls her “nasty.”

Week 47Trump rolls back Obamacare’s birth-control mandate, allowing any employer to cite religious or moral objections to covering the cost of contraceptives for employees.

Trump visits Puerto Rico two weeks after the hurricane, complaining to a crowd, “You’ve thrown our budget a little out of whack” and throwing rolls of paper towels to survivors.

Week 48The EPA repeals the Clean Power Plan, Obama’s signature policy to curb greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.

Under pressure to confirm Trump’s judicial nominees, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will no longer allow “blue slips,” which let senators block nominees from their state.

Week 49Army Reserve recruiters are instructed to stop enlisting green-card holders “until further notice.”

White House lawyers acknowledge that several Trump aides used private email servers for government business and failed to forward official records, in violation of federal record-keeping law.

Betsy DeVos’s Education Department rescinds 72 special-education policy documents that outline the rights of students with disabilities.

GEO Group, a giant private-prison company, switches the venue for its annual leadership conference to Trump National Doral.

Week 50White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says all the women who accused Trump of sexual harassment are lying.

Week 51Trump has nominated at least five people who are members of his clubs to senior roles in his administration.

After George Papadopoulos’s emails show that top Trump campaign officials agreed to a pre-election meeting with representatives of Putin, Trump says he was a “low level volunteer.”

Trump expresses frustration that he isn’t able to direct the Justice Department to investigate Hillary Clinton for her emails and the Steele dossier.

The FBI investigates the Puerto Rican power authority’s decision to award a $300 million contract to Whitefish Energy, which had just two employees and where Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s son had a summer job.

Week 52Special counsel Robert Mueller’s charging documents show at least nine people in the Trump orbit had contact with Russians during the campaign or transition period.

More than two dozen House Republicans have announced they won’t be running again in 2018, well above normal for midterm retirements.

After his second private “sideline” chat with Putin on an Asia trip, Trump tells reporters, “He said he didn’t meddle. I asked him again,” and calls former U.S. intelligence officials “political hacks.”

Week 53The NCAA champion University of South Carolina women’s basketball team becomes the latest team to decline an invitation from Trump to celebrate their championship at the White House.

Jared Kushner operates on an interim security clearance 10 months in while continuing to work on sensitive foreign policy issues.

Week 54Trump tweets from Mar-a-Lago that he was “PROBABLY going to be named” Time magazine’s Person of the Year, but says he would have had to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot and so he “took a pass.”

Week 55At an event to honor Native American “code talkers,” Trump uses his nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, saying, “They call her Pocahontas,” while standing in front of a painting of Andrew Jackson.

Trump retweets three anti-Muslim videos posted by Jayda Fransen, deputy leader of Britain First, a far-right and ultra-nationalist political group. British Prime Minister Theresa May condemns Trump.

A Trump catch phrase is used in Myanmar to dismiss ongoing ethnic cleansing, with an officer in the security ministry calling Rohingya “fake news.”

Week 56Trump endorses Alabama’s Roy Moore for the Senate despite multiple allegations against him of sexual misconduct with underage girls. The Republican National Committee restores funding for Moore shortly afterward.

Week 57At a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meeting, policy analysts are given a list of seven forbidden words: “vulnerable,” “entitlement,” “diversity,” “transgender,” “fetus,” “evidence-based” and “science-based.”

The Federal Communications Commission votes to repeal net neutrality, a move championed by Trump appointee Ajit Pai, the agency’s chairman.

Scott Lloyd, head of Trump’s refugee resettlement program, tries to block an undocumented teen from getting an abortion while in custody.

Week 58Reports say the EPA paid $3,000 in March for a “sweep for covert/illegal surveillance devices” of Administrator Scott Pruitt’s office.

Trump hosts a Cabinet meeting at which each Cabinet member takes turns praising him.

The national motto on the presidential coin has been changed from “E pluribus unum” to “Make America Great Again.”

After the House passes an unpopular tax bill, Trump tells friends at a Mar-a-Lago dinner, “You all just got a lot richer.”

Week 59Trump shares a tweet of an image depicting the letters “CNN” squashed in a blood-like splatter beneath his shoe.

The president has spent nearly a third of his first year in office at Trump-owned properties.

Trump tells a New York Times reporter, “I have absolute right to do what I want to do with the Justice Department.”

Week 60Trump signs an order disbanding his Election Integrity Commission.

Trump pushes back on assertions about his mental health in a book by Michael Wolff, tweeting that he’s “like, really smart” and a “very stable genius.”

Week 61Trump ends Temporary Protected Status permits for about 200,000 Salvadorans who have lived in the country since at least 2001.

The administration quietly waives part of the punishment for five megabanks, including Deutsche Bank, that were convicted and fined for manipulating global interest rates.

At a White House meeting to discuss protecting immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries, Trump says, “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?”

Week 62Sen. Jeff Flake delivers a speech criticizing Trump for “untruths” that have eroded “trust in our vital institutions” and for repeatedly calling the media the “enemy of the people.”

A year after Trump’s inauguration, for which his inauguration committee raised a record $106.7 million, it remains unclear what happened to the leftover money.

The Washington Post reports that Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, who was at Donald Jr.’s June 2016 Trump Tower meeting, attended a black-tie inaugural party hosted by Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.) in 2017.

Week 63Senior officials say Trump affects an Indian accent when he talks about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump repeatedly complains about Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, referring to him as “the Democrat from Baltimore” and saying he should be fired.

Week 64The Trump administration announces it will not implement new sanctions against Russia for 2016 election interference, despite a law that passed overwhelmingly in Congress.

Facing unrelenting attacks, Andrew McCabe abruptly and unexpectedly steps down as deputy FBI director.

Week 65It’s reported that Trump does not read his daily intelligence reports, instead relying on oral briefings.

After more than a year in office, 30 to 40 White House officials and political appointees are still operating without full security clearances, including Jared Kushner.

Trump staff secretary Rob Porter resigns after allegations of spousal abuse; senior aides to Trump knew about the allegations for months.

Week 66The Veterans Affairs inspector general finds that Secretary David Shulkin’s chief of staff doctored an email and made false statements to justify having taxpayers cover expenses for Shulkin’s wife on a 10-day trip to Europe.

Week 67Trump’s former bodyguard, Keith Schiller, who worked for Trump for nearly 20 years, is being paid $15,000 a month from a GOP slush fund.

The Department of Health and Human Services issues new guidelines and priorities for $260 million of Title X grant applications, giving preference to groups that stress abstinence at the expense of reproductive health organizations.

Week 68Reports say the Securities and Exchange Commission has dropped its inquiry into Apollo Global Management, which had recently given a loan to Kushner’s family business, declining to comment on why.

Reports say Kushner and the White House supported a 2017 blockade of Qatar organized by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, weeks after the Qatari finance minister declined to invest in the Kushner property 666 Fifth Avenue.

After Alec Baldwin says in an interview that impersonating Trump on SNL is “agony," Trump takes to Twitter to attack Baldwin.

Week 69Trump says Obama launched the Russia probe to discredit his campaign, calling it “Bigger than Watergate.”

In an unusual breach of protocol, South Korean official Chung Eui-yong announces at the White House, after a meeting with Trump, that Kim Jong Un has invited Trump to meet for negotiations, and Trump has accepted.

Trump calls NBC host Chuck Todd “a sleeping son of a bitch” and mocks Rep. Maxine Waters for calling for his impeachment, referring to her as “a low-IQ individual.”

A rider to the homeland security reauthorization bill would allow Trump to dispatch Secret Service agents to polling places nationwide during federal elections.

Week 70Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is fired by Trump, via tweet, hours after returning from an Africa trip.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions fires former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, who was on leave and less than 48 hours away from retiring with his full pension; McCabe learns of his firing through Sessions’s press release.

Week 71Reports say Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman boasted that he had Kushner “in his pocket.”

Trump calls Putin to congratulate him on his reelection, despite a warning in his briefing materials that reads, “DO NOT CONGRATULATE.”

Week 72The Department of Housing and Urban Development scales back efforts to enforce fair housing laws; Secretary Ben Carson changes its mission statement.

Stephanie Clifford, a.k.a. Stormy Daniels, appears on “60 Minutes,” saying she stayed silent because of her fear of Trump.

Trump mocks Obama for leaving so many judicial posts vacant.

Week 73After weekend visits at Mar-a-Lago, where allies and Fox News hosts Jeanine Pirro and Sean Hannity told Trump he was being soft on immigration, Trump tweets about “Caravans” coming to the United States.

Amazon becomes the 17th company Trump has publicly disparaged since the election.

Week 74Thirty-eight U.S. ambassadorships remain unfilled by Trump, including posts in key countries like South Korea, Turkey, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and the European Union.

The EPA fires Mario Caraballo, a career staffer who approved an internal report undermining Administrator Pruitt’s claims that he needed around-the-clock bodyguards and other expensive protection.

The Senate approves Andrew Wheeler, a former coal lobbyist whose clients include Murray Energy, as the EPA’s deputy administrator.

The National Rifle Association acknowledges to Congress that it accepted contributions from 23 Russians, or Americans living in Russia, since 2015, saying most were for membership dues.

Trump addresses the nation about his decision to order strikes on Syria, citing al-Assad’s use of chemical weapons against his people; so far in 2018, the United States has accepted only 11 Syrian refugees.

Week 75Data from the DHS’s Office of Refugee Resettlement shows that more than 700 immigrant children have been taken from their parents at the border, including more than 100 under the age of 4.

More than 800 former Justice Department employees sign an open letter calling on Congress to “swiftly and forcefully respond to protect the founding principles of our Republic and the rule of law” if Trump fires Rosenstein or Mueller.

Week 76At a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Trump complains about Ronny Jackson’s withdrawal from consideration as VA secretary, calling Washington a “very mean place” and adding that people can be fired “as fast as they fire people in Germany.”

For the second time, Trump skips the White House correspondents’ dinner. The last president to miss the dinner was Ronald Reagan, shortly after he was shot in an assassination attempt.

Week 77It’s reported that the government of Qatar bought a $6.5 million apartment in New York’s Trump World Tower in January, soon after an emoluments lawsuit was thrown out.

Week 78Asked about separating migrant families at the border, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly says of immigrants, “They don’t integrate well; they don’t have skills.”

Reports say Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao has done an interview with her father, chairman of a shipping company in China, in front of the Transportation Department emblem.

Trump announces that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, calling it “a great embarrassment to me as a citizen and all citizens of the United States.”

Dutch lawyer Alex van der Zwaan becomes the first person convicted in the Mueller investigation to go to prison.

Week 79Reports say Trump has pushed Postmaster General Megan Brennan to double the rate the Postal Service charges Amazon.

Trump marks the one-year anniversary of the Mueller probe by tweeting, “Congratulations America, we are now into the second year of the greatest Witch Hunt in American History.”

Week 80Trump tweets, “I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes — and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!”

Trump lashes out at the Mueller investigation, saying, “This whole Russia Probe is Rigged” and attacking “the 13 Angry Democrats,” a reference to Mueller’s team.

Week 81The number of migrant children in custody without their parents surges to 10,773 under the administration’s new “zero tolerance” policy.

It’s reported that at a closed-door fundraiser, Trump bragged to donors, using classified information, about a February skirmish between U.S. troops and Russian mercenaries in Syria.

Week 82Mick Mulvaney fires the 25-member advisory board of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Trump abruptly disinvites the Philadelphia Eagles from a White House Super Bowl celebration. In a testy conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump invokes the War of 1812 to justify tariffs: “Didn’t you guys burn down the White House?” Departing the Group of Seven summit, Trump lashes out at Trudeau in a tweet, calling him “Very dishonest & weak.”

Week 83Attorney General Jeff Sessions orders immigration judges to stop granting asylum to most victims of domestic abuse and gang violence.

Trump meets with Kim Jong Un in Singapore for a summit that both declare a success; they differ on what was agreed to.

Week 84The United States withdraws from the U.N. Human Rights Council.

Border Patrol agents shut down stretches of highway along Interstate 95 in New Hampshire and Maine, asking people in cars, “What country are you a citizen of?”

Week 85For the first time, the United States is included on Thomson Reuters’s list of the world’s most dangerous countries for women, the only Western nation to appear in the top 10.

Trump threatens Harley-Davidson for moving some production to Europe to avoid Trump-provoked tariffs, tweeting, “If they move, watch, it will be the beginning of the end.”

An NAACP study shows hate crimes rose to “the highest level in a decade” and links the increase to “Trump’s xenophobic rhetoric and racist policies.”

Week 86At a rally in Montana, to chants of “Lock her up,” Trump says Hillary Clinton gets “special treatment” from the Justice Department.

A delegation of seven Senate Republicans and one House Republican led by Sen. Richard Shelby meets with Russian lawmakers and officials in Moscow in a closed-door session with no media access.

After his Moscow trip, Sen. Ron Johnson says of election interference, “We’ve blown it way out of proportion” and questions the effectiveness of U.S. sanctions on Russia.

Week 87Madeleine Albright and 15 other former foreign ministers urge Trump to shore up America’s “deteriorating relationship” with its Western allies and not ignore the threat posed by Putin.

During Trump’s first visit to Britain as president, a Rupert Murdoch-owned London tabloid publishes an interview with him blasting Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit compromise. He later calls the interview “fake news.”

Trump tweets a letter from King Jong Un praising Trump as “your excellency.”

Week 88At a summit in Helsinki, Trump casts doubt on U.S. intelligence, saying Putin was “extremely strong” in his denials of 2016 interference. Asked if he would hold Russia accountable for election interference, Trump says, “I hold both countries responsible.”

The treasury announces it will no longer require certain tax-exempt organizations, including politically active nonprofit groups such as the NRA, to report “dark money” donors.

Trump tells Fox News he’s bothered by NATO’s Article 5 provisions on mutual defense; asked about Montenegro, he says: “They’re very strong people, they’re very aggressive people. They may get aggressive and, congratulations, you’re in World War Three.”

Week 89The White House bans CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins from attending a press event with Trump in the Rose Garden. The press secretary claims that Collins “shouted questions and refused to leave.”

Trump tweets at Iranian President Hassan Rouhani: “NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE.”

In a letter addressed to the National Archives and Records Administration, a group of U.S. historians demands that it stop ICE from erasing records of the agency’s treatment of immigrants.

Week 90Trump tweets, “Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do.”

Week 91Sen. Rand Paul leads a U.S. delegation to Moscow in what he characterizes as a continuation of Trump’s diplomatic outreach to Putin.

Critics protest the EPA’s proposed asbestos rules, long supported by Trump, that would allow the government to evaluate its use on a case-by-case basis.

Rep. Chris Collins, the first member of Congress to endorse Trump, is charged with insider trading.

Week 92Judge T.S. Ellis III reveals in court that he has received death threats during the trial of Paul Manafort.

Trump revokes the security clearance of former CIA director John Brennan.

Week 93Pentagon officials are sounding the alarm about a sharp drop in the admission of Iraqi refugees who helped American troops in battle.

In the third open letter on the topic, more than 175 former U.S. intelligence and national security officials say they are deeply concerned by the politicization of security clearances.

The White House blocks a bipartisan bill in the Senate that would have significantly bolstered defenses against election interference.

Week 94Reports say the president rejected a White House plan to issue a statement praising the life and heroism of Sen. John McCain; Trump does not attend his funeral services.

The Trump administration announces it will stop all funding for the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees.

The inspector general of the General Services Administration says Trump was personally involved in scuttling a plan to rebuild the FBI headquarters across the street from Trump’s Washington hotel.

Week 95The New York Times publishes a scathing op-ed by an anonymous senior Trump official titled: “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration.”

Trump says “Canada has been ripping us off for a long time" and threatens tariffs that he says would cause the “ruination” of Canada.

Week 96Reports say the Interior Department is quietly moving to lease hundreds of thousands of acres of public land to energy companies for mining and drilling.

Trump tweets “We got A Pluses for our” hurricane responses and “did an unappreciated great job in Puerto Rico,” after a study showed that nearly 3,000 people died because of Hurricane Maria.

Week 97Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow claims that NBC edited the interview in which Trump told Lester Holt he was thinking of “this Russia thing” when he fired Comey.

The New York Times reports that Rod Rosenstein suggested in the spring of 2017 that he secretly record Trump and discussed recruiting Cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment.

The Trump administration announces a proposed “public charge” rule that would make it harder for immigrants to obtain visas or green cards if they have ever been dependent on public benefits.

Week 98Mike Pence becomes the first vice president to speak at the Values Voter Summit hosted by the Family Research Council, designated an anti-LGBTQ hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Week 99A Pew Research poll finds that America’s global image has plummeted under Trump.

The American Bar Association says in a letter that its Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary has reopened its evaluation of Brett Kavanaugh in light of his testimony in his Supreme Court confirmation hearings. Kavanaugh is confirmed by a vote of 50 to 48, the narrowest margin in modern history.

Week 100After Nikki Haley resigns, Trump tweets, “Everyone wants Ivanka Trump to be the new United Nations Ambassador."

Week 101Asked about climate change, Trump says he is “an environmentalist,” adding, “I have a natural instinct for science, and I will say that you have scientists on both sides of the picture.”

Trump praises Rep. Greg Gianforte, who pleaded guilty to assaulting a Guardian reporter in May 2017, saying, “Any guy who can do a body slam, he’s my candidate, he’s my guy.”

Week 102At a rally in Texas, Trump says, “I’m a nationalist,” drawing praise from former KKK leader David Duke.

Trump again attacks Fed Chair Jerome Powell after a down day in the stock market; there is no precedent for a U.S. leader publicly criticizing a Fed chief.

Cesar Sayoc Jr. is arrested by federal authorities in connection with explosive packages sent to Trump critics. His white van was plastered with images of Trump and Pence, Democrats with crosshairs imposed on their faces, and “CNN SUCKS.”

After a shooting rampage at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Trump goes ahead with two scheduled appearances, the second of which opens playing Pharrell Williams’s song “Happy.”

Week 103A group of Jewish leaders in Pittsburgh writes in an open letter, “President Trump, you are not welcome in Pittsburgh until you fully denounce white nationalism.”

Trump says he plans to sign an executive order that would remove the right to citizenship for babies born on U.S. soil to noncitizens and unauthorized immigrants.

Week 104Fox News host Sean Hannity campaigns on stage with Trump the night before the midterm elections.

The morning after a midterm rout of Republicans, in which a record number of women are elected, Attorney General Sessions is forced to resign.

Trump cancels a visit to the U.S. military cemetery outside Paris at the site of the 1918 battle of Belleau Wood, citing rainy weather.

The 5,600 U.S. troops rushed to the U.S.-Mexico border by Trump have little electricity, will receive no combat pay and face holidays away from home.

Reports say Republican campaigns and PACs spent at least $3.2 million at Trump-owned and branded properties in the two years leading up to the midterms.

Week 105French President Emmanuel Macron rebukes Trump’s “nationalist” label, saying “patriotism is exactly the opposite of nationalism,” as Trump sits nearby.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos plans an overhaul of how colleges and universities handle allegations of sexual assault and harassment, giving new rights to the accused.

Visiting fire-ravaged California, Trump claims that Finland does not have wildfires because crews “spend a lot of time on raking” -- a statement that mystifies President Sauli Niinisto.

Week 106Trump attacks retired Adm. William McRaven, calling him a “Hillary Clinton fan” and an “Obama backer.”

After a federal judge on the Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit blocks a Trump proclamation targeting asylum seekers, Trump labels him an “Obama judge.”

Trump refuses to condemn Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the operation to kill journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying that “maybe he did and maybe he didn’t” have knowledge of the plot and that Saudi Arabia was spending $110 billion on military equipment from American contractors.

Week 107U.S. border agents fire tear gas on hundreds of migrants, including children, at the U.S.-Mexico border after some of them tried to get through the fencing.

The White House denies preventing CIA Director Gina Haspel from briefing the Senate on Jamal Khashoggi’s death.

GM stock tumbles after Trump criticizes the company, tweeting, “Very disappointed with General Motors and their CEO.”

Week 108Reports say several employees who worked for years at Trump’s club in Bedminister, N.J., were undocumented immigrants.

It’s reported that within a month of the 2016 election, Saudi-funded lobbyists booked 500 nights at the Trump hotel in Washington, spending more than $270,000.

Week 109An AP investigation finds that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner could benefit financially from the Opportunity Zone program, which they promoted as White House advisers.

At a contentious Oval Office meeting where Trump threatens to shut down the government over funding for his border wall, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi counters, “Please don’t characterize the strength that I bring to this meeting as the leader of the House Democrats, who just won a big victory.”

After the Weekly Standard, which was critical of Trump, closes after 23 years in business, Trump celebrates, calling the magazine “pathetic and dishonest.”

Week 110A survey of more than 110 CEOs finds that 75 percent often have to apologize to international partners about Trump when traveling abroad for business.

The New York attorney general’s office, announcing that the Trump Foundation has agreed to dissolve, cites “a shocking pattern of illegality.”

It’s reported that on a Dec. 14 call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trump agreed to withdraw troops from Syria.

Week 111Presidential historian Douglas Brinkley says, “It’s a sad and pathetic moment when on Christmas Eve the president of the United States is firing downer tweets.”

Trump quietly issues an executive order freezing federal workers’ pay for 2019, canceling a 2.1 percent across-the-board raise.

Week 112Reports say the administration has stopped cooperating with U.N. investigators looking into potential human rights violations in America.

Week 113Pentagon Chief of Staff Kevin Sweeney resigns, the second senior Pentagon official to depart after Jim Mattis’s resignation as defense secretary.

Week 114The White House announces that Ivanka Trump will help select the next president of the World Bank.

Pelosi asks Trump to postpone his State of the Union address, citing security concerns related to the government shutdown.

With Pelosi’s delegation about to depart to visit U.S. troops abroad and meet with NATO leaders, Trump advises her that he will not allow her to use an Air Force plane.

Week 115Trump made 8,158 false or misleading claims in his first two years in office, and tripled the pace to 16.5 lies per day in his second year, according to The Washington Post’s Fact Checker.

Amid trade negotiations between China and the United States, China grants Ivanka Trump’s company preliminary approval for five more trademarks.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC, “I don’t really quite understand why” federal workers need to go to food banks during the shutdown.

Week 116Trump mocks the idea of global warming, tweeting that in the Midwest “windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded” and adding: “What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you!”

The New York Times reports that Trump sought a loan from Deutsche Bank in early 2016 to get money for his property in Turnberry, Scotland, at a time when he was lending tens of millions to his campaign.

Week 117The Justice Department opens an investigation into Labor Secretary Alex Acosta’s role in negotiating a 2008 plea deal with Jeffrey Epstein over accusations he molested underage girls.

In his State of the Union address, Trump says, “We must reject the politics of revenge, resistance, and retribution”; Nancy Pelosi applauds in what many see as a sarcastic manner.

Trump appears to mock the Trail of Tears: “Today Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to by me as Pocahontas, joined the race for President,” he tweets, wondering if she would run as the first Native American candidate and adding, “See you on the campaign TRAIL, Liz!”

Week 118Trump says he is again considering a military parade, in what he calls a “Salute to America.”

He declares a national emergency to get funding to build his border wall.

Week 119On Instagram, Roger Stone posts a photo of Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is overseeing his criminal case, with what appear to be the crosshairs of a gun sight near her head.

It is reported that Qatar hired Stuart Jolly, a former Trump campaign staffer, as a D.C. lobbyist, and has former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski’s firm on a monthly retainer.

Week 120Stephen Bannon tells “Face the Nation” that 2019 “will be the most vitriolic year in American politics since before the Civil War.”

The Senate votes to confirm Eric Miller as a judge on the Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, the first time a judicial nominee has been confirmed without the support of at least one home-state senator.

Trump defends Kim Jong Un over the death of American college student Otto Warmbier, saying, “He tells me he didn’t know about it” until after the fact, and “I take him at his word.”

Week 121An exposé by Jane Mayer in the New Yorker reports on ties between Trump and Fox News, with an expert calling the network the closest our country has come to “having state TV.”

Trump formally nominates former oil and gas lobbyist David Bernhardt to succeed Ryan Zinke at the Interior Department.

Week 122World leaders increasingly bypass diplomatic protocols and instead go directly to Trump, who encourages such approaches, according to reports.

Several countries ground the Boeing 737 Max 8 after two deadly crashes; meanwhile, the top job at the Federal Aviation Administration has been vacant for 14 months.

Week 123Asked by an interviewer with the Christian Broadcasting Network if “President Trump right now has been sort of raised for such a time as this, just like Queen Esther, to help save the Jewish people from an Iranian menace,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says, “As a Christian, I certainly believe that’s possible” and “I am confident that the Lord is at work here.”

Over the weekend Trump sends a manic barrage of more than 50 tweets and retweets; the New York Times reports that the average had been 16 tweets per weekend.

George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, says that Trump has “narcissistic personality disorder,” that his “condition is getting worse” and that “there are now fewer people” to check his worst impulses.

Rep. Elijah E. Cummings says a lawyer for Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner told his committee that they used private email accounts and WhatsApp for official White House business, including contacts abroad.

Week 124Attorney General William Barr releases a four-page summary of the Mueller investigation, saying it found that neither Trump nor any of his aides conspired with the Russian government’s efforts to manipulate the 2016 presidential election. Trump declares victory an hour later, tweeting: “No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”

McConnell blocks a nonbinding resolution, which had cleared the House 420 to 0, seeking the public release of the Mueller report.

Week 125Trump falsely says his father was born in Germany, the third time he has made that claim. Fred Trump was born in New York City.

Week 126Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen resigns. She is the 15th Trump Cabinet member, along with nearly 50 senior officials, to leave.

Trump said in January, according to reports, that he likes to have acting directors because “it gives me more flexibility.”

White House officials pressured U.S. immigration authorities to release detainees onto the streets of “sanctuary cities” to retaliate against Trump’s political adversaries, The Post reports.

Week 127It has been more than 300 days since the Pentagon held a news briefing.

After a highly redacted version of the Mueller report is released, several major inconsistencies between the report and what Barr wrote in his earlier summary are noted.

Week 128Asked if he was troubled that staffers appeared not to follow his instructions, as recounted in the Mueller report, Trump responds, “Nobody disobeys my orders.” The Post notes 15 instances in the report of staffers disobeying him.

Week 129Reuters reports that the State Department allowed seven foreign governments to rent condominiums in New York’s Trump World Tower in 2017 without approval from Congress.

The Post reports that Mueller sent a letter to the DOJ three days after Barr released his summary, saying it “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance” of Mueller’s work. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells reporters that Barr lied to Congress, adding: “Nobody is above the law. Not the president of the United States, and not the attorney general.”

Week 130At a rally in Florida, Trump calls the influx of migrants at the southern border “an invasion” and muses, “How do you stop these people?” A supporter shouts, “Shoot them!”

Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani says he plans to travel to Ukraine to meet with the president-elect, Volodymyr Zelensky, to urge him to pursue investigations that could benefit Trump and his reelection effort.

Week 131Trump hosts Hungary’s hard-right Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the White House.

When Barr encounters Pelosi at a law enforcement ceremony, he asks, “Madam Speaker, did you bring your handcuffs?”

Week 132Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan becomes the first Republican lawmaker to say Trump committed impeachable offenses.

The New York Times reports that anti-money-laundering specialists at Deutsche Bank recommended in 2016 and 2017 that multiple transactions involving Trump and Kushner be reported to a federal financial-crimes watchdog.

At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, Trump muses about serving five terms.

Week 133The Wall Street Journal reports that an email from a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command official to U.S. Navy and Air Force officials said the “USS John McCain needs to be out of sight” during Trump’s visit to Japan.

In Mueller’s first public appearance concerning his investigation, he says, “If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says in an op-ed that Britain is “on the wrong side of history” with Trump’s visit, likening Trump to “European dictators of the 1930s and 40s.”

Week 134Queen Elizabeth II had formally invited just Trump and first lady Melania to a state banquet at Buckingham Palace; however, four of his five children, and two of their spouses, also show up.

While in Normandy, France, for a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Trump says Mueller made “such a fool out of himself” and calls Pelosi a “nasty, vindictive, horrible person.”

Week 135Politico reports that Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao established a liaison in her agency to help with grant applications and other priorities for Kentucky, home state of her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The Office of Special Counsel recommends removing Kellyanne Conway from federal office for violating the Hatch Act.

Trump tweets that the “Failing New York Times” publishing a story on increasing U.S. cyberattacks against Russia was a “virtual act of Treason.”

Week 136The president launches his reelection bid, as a crowd shouts, “Lock her up!,” and he wonders aloud about having the DOJ prosecute Hillary Clinton.

Trump says Patrick Shanahan, his nominee for defense secretary, is withdrawing, after Shanahan addresses reports of incidents of domestic violence.

Week 137Trump denies E. Jean Carroll’s rape allegation, saying, “She’s not my type.”

The DOJ files a civil complaint against Trump adversary Omarosa Manigault Newman, saying she failed to file a financial disclosure report after she was fired from the White House in 2017.

Week 138ProPublica reports on a secret Facebook group made up of roughly 9,500 current and former Border Patrol agents who joked about migrant deaths and posted disparaging content about members of Congress.

Trump says he is looking “very strongly” at delaying the 2020 Census.

Week 139The U.S. women’s soccer team is the third championship team, along with the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, whose White House invitation is rescinded after players publicly criticized Trump.

Week 140Trump tweets at four congresswomen of color -- Reps. Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley -- to “go back” to the countries they came from.

Congress allocated $42 billion to Puerto Rico for hurricane relief, but just $14 billion has been received.

Week 141Trump tweets, “I don’t believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country.”

Mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc’s lawyers say that Fox News helped radicalize him and that he began “watching Fox News religiously.”

Trump vetoes three joint resolutions, which had bipartisan support in the House and the Senate, prohibiting arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Week 142House Republicans schedule their yearly retreat in Baltimore, despite Trump calling the city a “very dangerous & filthy place” where “no human being would want to live.”

Patrick Crusius, 21, a White man from Allen, Tex., allegedly drives 10 hours to a Walmart in El Paso five miles from the Mexican border, and shoots and kills 22; he apparently wrote an online manifesto with the words “invasion” and “invaders,” words Trump often uses about migrants.

Week 143Trump crashes a wedding at his Bedminster, N.J., golf resort, smiling and waving at guests who shout, “USA! USA!”

Week 144Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, defends the “public charge” rule, misquoting the words on the Statue of Liberty as “Give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet and who will not become a public charge.”

Ahead of a trip to Denmark, Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in buying Greenland, a Danish territory.

Trump tweets about naming antifa an “ORGANIZATION OF TERROR” as the Proud Boys, a far-right hate group, prepares to hold an “End Domestic Terrorism” rally in Portland, Ore.

Week 145Arriving at the Group of Seven summit, Trump claims he has the power to order U.S. companies to leave China.

Week 146A loose network of Trump allies plans an aggressive operation to discredit news organizations deemed hostile to Trump, the New York Times reports; the group means to disclose damaging information about journalists and their families.

The Post reports that Attorney General William Barr has booked a 200-guest holiday party in December at Trump’s hotel in Washington.

Week 147Trump uses a black Sharpie to alter the official National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration map to back his false claim that Alabama was in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

Pence and his family are staying at Trump’s Irish property Doonbeg, rather than Dublin, where he was scheduled for meetings, at Trump’s suggestion, says Pence’s chief of staff.

Week 148William Barr will present the Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service, typically given to employees who worked on significant prosecutions, to the team of lawyers who defended Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation process, the New York Times reports.

Week 149Trump tweets that the United States has “reason to believe that we know” who is responsible for an attack on a Saudi oil field, adding, “locked and loaded depending on verification”; tensions with Iran spike.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says the acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, has refused to turn over an “urgent” whistleblower complaint; Schiff says the refusal might be an effort to conceal wrongdoing by Trump or those close to him.

The Trump administration plans to revoke California’s right to set stricter air pollution standards for cars and light trucks.

Week 150Trump tells reporters that the Nobel Peace Prize process was rigged against him and that he “would get a Nobel Prize for a lot of things, if they gave it out fairly, which they don’t.”

Trump mocks 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter.

Pelosi announces a formal impeachment inquiry. “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!” Trump tweets in response.

Week 151Trump demands to meet the whistleblower who reported on his July 25 phone call to Ukraine, tweeting, “Like every American, I deserve to meet my accuser.”

He tells reporters on the South Lawn, “China should start an investigation into the Bidens.”

Week 152After speaking to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trump abruptly announces the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria’s border with Turkey, abandoning Kurdish allies.

Giuliani allies Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman are arrested while awaiting an international flight out of Dulles International Airport. Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testifies that she was recalled by Trump after “fictitious” allegations circulated by Giuliani allies that she was disloyal to the president.

Barr meets privately with Rupert Murdoch at Murdoch’s home in New York.

Week 153Russian news agency TASS reports that Russia and the United States are gradually resuming cooperation on cybersecurity.

A violent video showing a faux Trump shooting, stabbing and assaulting the news media and his political opponents was played at a conference at Trump National Doral Miami, the New York Times reports.

Pelosi questions Trump’s loyalty to the country, asking why “all roads lead to Putin.”

Trump abruptly announces that his Doral golf resort won’t host the 2020 Group of Seven summit after all, tweeting, “I thought I was doing something very good for our Country.”

Week 154Trump shifts his focus in Syria to protecting oil fields, tweeting, “Perhaps it is time for the Kurds to start heading to the Oil Region!”

The National Archives and Records Administration launches a probe of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’s use of private email for official business.

Administration officials say Trump plans to direct federal agencies not to renew their subscriptions to the New York Times and Washington Post.

Week 155Pelosi says Trump notified Russia before telling Congress about an operation that killed terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Alexander Vindman testifies that the White House transcript of the July 25 call between Trump and Zelensky omitted crucial words and phrases.

Week 156The Economist publishes an interview with French President Emmanuel Macron, who says Europe can no longer count on the United States to defend its NATO allies.

Talking about Ambassador Gordon Sondland, Trump says to reporters, “Let me just tell you: I hardly know the gentleman.”

Week 157The Republican National Committee will host its annual winter meeting at the Trump National Doral, CNN reports.

Barr says, “Resistance is the language used to describe insurgency” and is “very dangerous” and “incendiary.”

Week 158Asked whether a White House visit for the Ukrainian president was conditioned on a “quid pro quo” – a commitment to investigating the Bidens -- Sondland testifies, “The answer is yes.”

Week 159Trump dismisses Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer, saying he does not like the way Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher was treated in his war crimes case.

Week 160At a news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump calls Rep. Adam Schiff a “maniac,” a “deranged human being” and “a very sick man.”

In a video from a NATO summit, Trudeau, France’s Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are captured joking about Trump.

Week 161The Post reports that Trump sent more than 1,000 tweets in October, his busiest month, amid impeachment proceedings.

A highly anticipated report from the DOJ inspector general finds that the FBI was justified in opening the Trump campaign probe. Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham, whom Barr tapped to conduct his own investigation, both take the unusual step of publicly disagreeing with the inspector general’s report.

Week 162Trump says Rudy Giuliani has not told him much about his recent trip to Ukraine but adds that Giuliani “knows what he’s doing” and “he’s a great person who loves our country.”

Under a secret plan by Stephen Miller, the Post reports, ICE agents collect fingerprints and other biometric information from adults seeking to claim migrant children at government shelters.

In an editorial published in Christianity Today, editor in chief Mark Galli says Trump should be removed from office.

Week 163Hours after his Christmas message calling for “understanding and respect” and unity, Trump attacks the House speaker, calling her “Crazy Nancy Pelosi.”

Week 164On New Year’s Eve, in his annual report, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts warns, “We have come to take democracy for granted” and calls on judges to “reflect on our duty to judge without fear or favor.”

After reports that Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed by an airstrike at the Baghdad airport, Trump tweets an American flag.

The New York Times reports that the Pentagon presented Trump with a menu of options, including killing Soleimani — the most extreme response -- to make other choices seem more palatable.

Week 165After Iranian missile strikes target American forces in Iraq, Trump addresses the nation in a 10-minute speech full of inaccuracies, during which he appears to slur words.

Week 166The Government Accountability Office says the White House’s Office of Management and Budget violated the law when it withheld $391 million from Ukraine.

Week 167McConnell unveils ground rules for the Senate impeachment trial, which will not allow witnesses without a separate vote.

Trump says he will attend the anti-abortion March for Life rally, the first president to do so.

Asked to explain the discrepancy between his claim that no U.S. service members were harmed in the Jan. 8 Iranian missile attack and reporting that 34 service members were diagnosed with varying degrees of brain injury, Trump says, “I heard that they had headaches.”

A Brookings analysis shows that seven of eight senior National Security Council positions have turned over at least once in the Trump administration.

Week 168The Post reports that the Library of Congress decided not to showcase a mural-size photograph of demonstrators at the 2017 Women’s March because of concerns that it would be perceived as critical of Trump.

Week 169Trump appears not to shake Pelosi’s outstretched hand before his State of the Union address. After he speaks, Pelosi, standing behind him, tears up his prepared remarks.

Trump celebrates his impeachment acquittal with a speech in the White House East Room, lambasting critics and political enemies and expressing no contrition.

Week 170Trump says he spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping about the coronavirus, after 910 died in China, and Xi told him “the heat, generally speaking, kills this kind of virus.”

Week 171The Federal Judges Association calls an emergency meeting to discuss concerns that DOJ officials and Trump are intervening in politically sensitive cases.

Trump commutes the 14-year sentence of former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich.

Trump names Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, who has little intelligence experience, acting director of national intelligence.

Week 172Traveling back from India, Trump tweets, “There has rarely been a juror so tainted as the forewoman” in his longtime friend Roger Stone’s case.

The stock market falls after Nancy Messonnier of the CDC warns that the coronavirus will most likely spread to the United States; Trump is upset that her comments panicked the market.

Week 173A federal judge rules that Ken Cuccinelli was appointed unlawfully by Trump to lead U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Pence conducts a news briefing on the coronavirus outbreak, but journalists are not allowed to record it on audio or video.

Visiting the CDC, Trump calls the coronavirus testing kits “beautiful” and “perfect,” adding, “Like the letter was perfect, the transcript was perfect.”

Week 174Trump tweets an image by his social media director, Dan Scavino, that shows the president playing a fiddle, like Nero.

According to aides, Trump sees the media coverage of the coronavirus “as everyone just being out to get him.”

Fox News host Sean Hannity tells viewers, “We’re scaring people unnecessarily,” adding that “they” are trying to “bludgeon Trump with this new hoax.”

After Trump gives his second prime-time Oval Office speech, aides rush to correct his statements and assure other countries that trade will not be affected.

Week 175The New York Times reports that Trump has dismissed repeated warnings to bring in more experts or give less power to Jared Kushner.

McConnell and other GOP senators are reaching out to Republican-nominated federal judges who are eligible to retire and asking them to quit so Republicans can pick their replacements.

Week 176Reuters reports that in July 2019, Trump eliminated a key CDC public health position in Beijing intended to help detect disease outbreaks in China.

Trump says he wants the economy to open back up by Easter Sunday, adding, “Wouldn’t it be great to have all the churches full?”

Trump says he told Pence not to call governors who weren’t appreciative of his coronavirus efforts, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: “Don’t call the woman in Michigan.”

Week 177Trump repeatedly claims, without evidence, that New York City hospital workers are stealing masks.

He says millions of doses of hydroxychloroquine, which does not have FDA approval for the treatment of covid-19, are being placed in the federal stockpile; he tells patients: “What do you have to lose?”

Week 178The Pew Research Center finds that 29 percent of Americans believe that the coronavirus was created in a lab, a conspiracy spread by Trump and administration officials, along with conservative media outlets.

Week 179: The Treasury Department holds up stimulus checks that the Internal Revenue Service is rushing to send to 70 million Americans so Trump’s name can be added.

Trump makes the remarkable claim, “When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total.” He tweets, “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” and “LIBERATE VIRGINIA!”

Week 180Oil future contracts for crude delivery fall more than 300 percent, for the first time trading in negative territory.

Citing the coronavirus, the Trump Organization requests a break on the terms of its lease for Trump’s Washington hotel.

McConnell’s staffers circulate a news release under the heading “Stopping Blue State Bailouts,” targeting New York, California and Illinois as not worthy of pandemic relief.

The Maryland Emergency Management Agency issues a warning to residents not to use disinfectant products to treat covid-19 after receiving more than 100 calls to its hotline in response to Trump’s comments about the products’ efficacy.

Week 181Jared Kushner calls the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus a “great success story.”

Pence’s staff threatens to retaliate against a reporter who tweeted that the vice president’s office told journalists they would need masks for Pence’s visit to the Mayo Clinic.

At the first White House daily briefing in 417 days, new press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tells reporters, “I will never lie to you.”

Week 182The DOJ drops the criminal case against Michael Flynn.

The AP reports that a decision to shelve CDC guidance on reopening the economy came from the highest levels of the White House.

Week 183Late on a Friday night, Trump continues his purge of inspectors general, firing the State Department’s Steve Linick, who had served in that post since 2013.

Week 184Trump calls Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority whistleblower Rick Bright “a disgruntled employee who supports Dems, fabricates stories and spews lies.”

The White House declines to say why, after six months, Trump has not completed his annual medical exam.

Week 185After Twitter says it will fact-check certain tweets, Trump signs an executive order targeting social media companies.

Amid protests over the police killing of George Floyd, Trump tweets, “Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Trump says the United States will halt its funding of the World Health Organization and pull out of the agency.

Week 186During protests near the White House, the Secret Service moves Trump to an underground bunker.

Minutes before Trump is set to deliver a speech, and 15 minutes before an announced curfew, federal troops move on peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square, using pepper balls, smoke canisters and rubber bullets to disperse them.

Week 187The New York Times editorial page editor resigns over an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton calling on the president to consider invoking the Insurrection Act. “That’s right, he quit over the excellent Op-Ed,” Trump tweeted.

Week 188Barr announces that Geoffrey Berman is stepping down as the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. Berman counters that he is not, in fact, stepping down.

Week 189The Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit rules that Trump’s use of military funds for his wall on the U.S.-Mexico border is illegal.

Week 190Trump uses his pre-Independence Day speech at Mount Rushmore before a mostly maskless crowd to deliver a divisive, dystopian culture-war message, barely mentioning the pandemic despite more than 53,000 daily cases.

Week 191ICE announces new rules requiring international students in the United States on visas to leave the country if their colleges go online-only in the fall.

Trump claims that he “aced” a cognitive test he took at Walter Reed, saying that doctors “were very surprised” and told him, “Rarely does anybody do what you just did.”

Week 192Four former CDC directors write in an op-ed that “no president ever politicized its science the way Trump has.”

Federal law enforcement officers in unmarked vehicles and wearing military fatigues jump out of minivans and grab protesters off the streets in Portland, Ore.

Week 193Trump has questioned the security of voting by mail at least 50 times this year, the Post reports.

Trump tells reporters that federal law enforcement in Portland has done “a fantastic job” and calls the unrest there “worse than Afghanistan.”

Week 194Under intense pressure from Trump, Senate Republicans agree to allocate $1.75 billion in their coronavirus relief bill toward the construction of a new D.C. headquarters for the FBI.

Facebook, Twitter and YouTube take down a video by right-wing outlet Breitbart that was shared by Donald Jr. and retweeted by Trump, and contained false information about the coronavirus.

A bipartisan group of veterans and former DHS leaders write in an op-ed, “We oppose militarized DHS deployment in Portland,” saying “the department was never intended to serve as a general domestic security agency.”

Week 195The Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee and the Nevada Republican Party sue battleground state Nevada over its plan to send absentee ballots to all active voters.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy unveils a sweeping reorganization of the Postal Service, displacing the two top executives overseeing day-to-day operations and centralizing more power for himself.

The New York Times reports that Trump met with then newly elected South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in late 2018 in the Oval Office to say he wanted to have his image etched on Mount Rushmore.

Week 196Trump congratulates Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon conspiracy theorist who won her primary in Georgia, calling her a “future Republican Star.”

Week 197Former president Barack Obama gives a stark Democratic National Convention speech from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, warning that democracy is at risk in this election.

Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York indict Steve Bannon and three others on criminal charges that they defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors using a nonprofit called We Build the Wall.

Week 198The Republican National Committee unanimously votes to forgo a party platform at its convention, saying instead that it “will continue to enthusiastically support” Trump’s agenda.

Pompeo breaks precedent and possibly the law in his convention speech, recorded from the roof of the King David Hotel in Jerusalem.

Week 199Trump refuses to condemn the actions of Kyle Rittenhouse, charged with killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wis.: “He probably would have been killed.”

Week 200Trump denies an allegation published in the Atlantic that he had called members of the military “suckers” and “losers,” calling the article “a hoax” and seeming to suggest instead that generals are trying to enrich corporations.

The DOJ moves to replace Trump’s private attorneys with government lawyers to defend the president in the E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit.

Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward releases tapes of interviews with Trump on the coronavirus, in which Trump says on Feb. 7, “This is deadly stuff'” and on March 19, “I wanted to always play it down.”

Trump defies local officials by holding a rally for thousands in Minden, Nev., after his initial plan for an event at a Reno venue was canceled.

Week 201Michael Caputo, the top communications official at the Department of Health and Human Services, goes on a Facebook Live rant, claiming that the CDC is harboring a “resistance unit” to undermine Trump and advising followers to “buy ammunition.”

Week 202Trump refuses to commit to a peaceful transition of power after Election Day.